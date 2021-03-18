During a live fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Zack Snyder condemned the event’s affiliation with the Geeks + Gamers organization.

Zack Snyder Condemns Self-Proclaimed “Anti-SJW” YouTuber

“Just a quick thing before we get started, I know that on our donation page we still have the Geeks + Gamers logo. I just want to say that, we talked about this, we’re really not affiliated with Geeks + Gamers as far as I’m concerned. I really just want to make that clear. I also just want to say, in light of recent events I think […] if Justice League teaches us anything it’s about coming together. There’s no room for hate. I just think it’s an important message. As a father of Asian children, it hits close to home.”

The fundraiser occurred a day after a white man murdered eight people, including six Asian women, at Atlanta-area spas. While law enforcement agencies have not cited Anti-Asian biases as a motivation for the heinous attack, it follows a year-long campaign of racially-motivated rhetoric that has led to an alarmingly high number of Anti-Asian attacks which have predominately targeted Asian women.

You may be wondering what the correlation is between the March 16th attack and why Snyder felt the need to speak out against participants of the fundraiser. Geeks + Gamers and their known associates across YouTube and other social media platforms have a long and detailed history of racist, sexist, and bigoted attacks against franchises that they perceive as pushing “woke” narratives. In other words, they have targeted any franchise that has featured women and BIPOC in prominent roles in their stories.

Aided by an analysis of over 1M tweets&1K YouTube videos, this is the full story of alt-right radicalization in the Star Wars fandom. From designated white supremacist hate groups to YouTubers, this is how hate attacked the Star Wars sequel trilogy & won: https://t.co/Z3I34cwiHe pic.twitter.com/P6rjm4soDR — Rewriting Ripley Pod (@rewritingripley) March 11, 2021

In a recent video published by the Rewriting Ripley podcast, Geeks + Gamers, among other notable “Gamersgate” YouTubers, were cited as part of the alt-right radicalization that has swept across pop culture communities on YouTube and Twitter. The video highlighted former DC Comics artist Ethan Van Sciver who uploaded an hour-long video of him unboxing, beheading, and dismembering Rose Tico action figures in 2018.

A month following that upload, Van Sciver uploaded a video of him unboxing a Rose Tico Funko POP! entitled “FUNKO POP ROSE TICO QUICK REVIEW! (Thanks to GEEKS + GAMERS).” The video featured him derogatorily speaking to the action figure, before eventually dropping the figure into the recycling bin and crushing it beneath his foot. The top comment on the video is from Geeks + Gamers.

While the actions in these videos targeted plastic action figures, the videos are filled with hateful comments about the character and, by extension, actress Kelly Marie Tran. Beneath all of the videos discussing Rose Tico on his page, the comment sections are filled with comments that perpetuate harmful and dangerous Anti-Asian rhetoric that have real-life ramifications.

Ethan Van Scriver received a special thanks in the credits of Zack Snyder’s Justice League for his work on the Flash comic books during his tenure with the company.

Following Zack Snyder’s statement at the 1-hour 5-minute mark of the fundraiser, that atmosphere of the stream for some of the participants turned chilly, as did the comments beneath the video who lashed out against Snyder. He remained on the stream for another fifty minutes.

Immediately after the stream concluded, Geeks + Gamers started a stream to refute Snyder’s statements. A thread of highlights has been compiled by journalist and Twitter user @YrOnlyHope. Jeremy Griggs, the founder of Geeks + Gamers, alleged that he had warned Snyder about associating with him and what that would bring with it. As their stream went on, they revealed details of alleged private conversations they had with Zack Snyder.

Snyder’s 45-second statement inspired numerous 3-hour hate-fueled videos on YouTube by associates of Geeks + Gamers and similar communities who felt “betrayed” by Snyder’s condemnation of their hateful rhetoric.

At the time of this article, the fundraiser has thirty-six hours remaining and has raised nearly $80,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. If you would like to donate, you can visit Uche Nwaneri’s YouTube channel or bid on a number of items that are part of the benefit auction.