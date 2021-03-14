Welcome to Your Money Geek's Geekly Update!

Money News

Over at the Cents of Money, Linda recently wrote up an excellent post about understanding inflation , which many people struggled to figure out. She breaks it down and makes it easy to parse through.

Did you say “I Do” over the holidays? Are you starting to stress about the costs of your dream wedding? Well, BudgetSavvyBride has you covered with the nitty-gritty about having it all. Good, Fast, and Cheap! And if you're thinking of a Las Vegas Honeymoon, here are 12 free things to do there!

ICYMI: The Female Professional published a helpful guide to healthy eating while you're traveling.

Are you planning to venture to the movie theaters soon? Chaos Walking is playing in select theaters across the country, and we have a review that might help you decide if it's the right choice for you. If you're not feeling brave enough to hit the movie theaters anytime soon, we came up with a list of the best museums that you can visit online from the comfort of your own home.

Still, reeling from that WandaVision finale? Our contributor Arezou Amin expertly broke down the differences between Wanda and Rey's arcs.

In gaming news, there's a lot to catch up on!

ICYMI: Falcon and the Winter Soldier

premieres Friday, March 19th, and we're ready!

Side Hustles

If you're looking to make a little extra money this month, be sure to check out our robust side hustle guides. You don't want to miss out on any opportunities to make supplemental income!

This week, our friends at RadicalFire found the best apps that earn you money just by walking dogs. Who wouldn't like to make money, enjoy nature, and spend time with playful dogs in the process? But walking dogs isn't the only way to make money! Tawnya and Sebastian have found all of the weirdest ways to make money.

Over to You

