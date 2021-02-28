Welcome to Your Money Geek Update!

Your Money Geekly Update

Money News

Do you love stocks? Do you like free money?

If you answered yes to either of those, then you will want to check out this sweepstake. Wealthtender, The Best Interest, TimThomas.co, The Financially Independent Millenial, and yours truly are giving away 300 dollars in Stockpile gift cards.

(Tell Your Friends) Monday, March 8th, is international women's day. To help women succeed in their careers, Sanjana Vig is hosting an awesome free virtual conference, Breaking Barriers: Helping Professional Women Overcome Hurdles & Achieve Success In Business . You won't want to miss this event hosted by a panel of amazing women.

5g is looking to take over the world, and many investors are starting to wonder how they might get a piece of the action. If you are looking to make a 5g play, Tim Thomas has got you converted with his analysis of the best 5G stocks to invest in

Nerd News

Xbox Live was out for hours this Thursday, and many gamers such as myself were dismayed they couldn't log in and complete their Fallout 76 challenges or game. Disgruntled gamers turned to Twitter to express their outrage and find solace in hilarious Tweets. Joseph compiled the best of those Tweets in Twitter reacts to Xbox Live Outage.

This week marks the 35th anniversary of Zelda, and Melanie of Partners in Fire took a look at what this iconic game has meant to fans. Check out Celebrating the Legend of Zelda’s 35th Anniversary.

ICYMI, check out this week's Pokémon news:

Side Hustles

In side hustle news Radical Fire discusses how she increased revenue by over 600%!!! Wow!

Our friends over at Leadjetty published an excellent guide on How to Build a Content Recommendation System. If you have a blog or online business, you should check out their site; it houses a ton of great information on building and nurturing your email list.

