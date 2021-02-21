Welcome to Your Money Geek Update!

Each week we will be featuring the best personal finance posts from across the internet.

Note: I totally ripped this idea off from Physician on Fire, however as there say, “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” so PoF, if you are reading this, you are welcome. 😉

Your Money Geekly Update

Money News

Speaking of PoF, he featured a great post this week from Passive Income M.D. (PIMD) on earning infinite returns in real estate investing. What are infinite returns? And more importantly, how do you earn them??? There is only one way to find out! Check out his post.

One of my favorite bloggers is Melanie over at Partners in Fire; not only does she love Buffy the Vampire Slayer as much as I do, but she also covers some deep topics yet ensures her posts are always fun. Her most recent post, the ultimate guide to financial independence, doesn't disappoint.

Here's a secret I never shared with anyone. I think I could give up texting completely and use GIFs. So needless to say I'm a sucker for excellent GIF usage in a post. Combine that GIF usage with great charts, excellent data, and entertaining writing, and you have a winner. The blogger TicTokLife did just that in their post, Specialist vs. Generalist: Pros and Cons for a Career (and Life).

Nerd News

This week, Maggie looks at the female gaze in her beautifully penned piece, Dear Internet, Please Let “The Female Gaze” Come from Female Filmmakers.

Our friends over at Mighty Tripod release a trailer for the upcoming movie The Parish. If you are a fan of Z Nation or great movies, you will love The Parish.

Joseph had fun reviewing Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and somehow still found the time to cover a ton of video game news this week.

Side Hustles

Derek is killing it on Etsy and was kind enough to write us an Ultimate Guide to Selling on Etsy. Not sure what to sell on Esty? Regina over at That Frugal Pharmacist has a clever solution… Stickers.

Do you own a small business or have a side hustle and need help promoting it? Monica over at Sweepstakes Mama explains how content syndication is the key to building your blog, business, or brand.

Over to You

