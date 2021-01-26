During an earnings call today, Microsoft revealed that Xbox Game Pass, the company's gaming subscription service, has reached over 18 million users. Xbox Game Pass is home to over 100 games — all available for a monthly fee, including first-party Microsoft titles that launch day and date on with the service. Microsoft also announced that Xbox Live has surpassed 100 million monthly active users.

This news comes on the heels of Microsoft's temporary Xbox Live Gold price hike, in which the company announced that year-long memberships would double to $120 — before reverting back to the original prices following public outcry. As an apology, Microsoft announced that Xbox Live Gold would no longer be required for free-to-play games.

In recent years, Microsoft has doubled down on its services like Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, giving players a tremendous amount of value. For $10 per month, Game Pass subscribers gain access to a slew of fantastic games — and the list keeps getting bigger.

Likewise, those with Xbox Live Gold gain access to Games With Gold, a batch of monthly games that range in quality, but are typically positively-received. Next month, the Games With Gold lineup includes Gears 5 and Resident Evil remake, among others.

Microsoft is so focused on getting as many players on board as possible, that it frequently offers the first month of Xbox Game Pass for just $1. It also recently included a free month of Disney Plus for first time Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundles Xbox Game Pass with Xbox Live Gold for $15 per month, giving you all the benefits of Microsoft's services.

Despite the good will Microsoft has garnered with its consumer-friendly memberships, the company is behind with publishing first-party games on its platforms. It's working to fix that, as evidenced by the acquisition of Obsidian Entertainment, inXile Entertainment, Double Fine, and most recently, the behemoth ZeniMax Media (which Bethesda falls under). But it will be a while before those trees bear fruit.

Source: Microsoft via The Verge