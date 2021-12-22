150 Would You Rather Questions to Break the Ice

There truly is a question on this list for any situation, so be sure to bring some out the next time you're at a boring family gathering or even when you're just getting to know someone for the first time!

Breaking the Ice with Some of These Would You Rather Questions

When it comes to getting to know people, there's nothing that breaks the ice quite as well as would you rather questions. Good “would you rather” questions can reveal surprising and exciting things about people that you would never have otherwise found it. They can also be great conversation starters if you tack on a “why?” after receiving an answer.

Here are 150 of the best would you rather questions to make you laugh, blush, reminisce about movies, and maybe even ponder the meaning of life. Some are funny questions to ask people that you're just getting to know, some are deep questions to ask your partner, some are whole conversation topics by themselves, and some even fit into the category of first date questions.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

The Best Would You Rather Questions

The following would you rather questions are organized into different categories so that if you have particular interests, you can jump right to the correct section. From questions designed to make you feel a bit awkward to questions about superheroes, you're sure to find something that you'll love.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Would You Rather Questions About Superpowers and Superheroes

Here are some of the best questions to ask your friends who are big superhero fans.

Would you rather receive the power of telekinesis (the ability to move things around with your mind) or telepathy (the ability to read other people's minds)?

Would you rather team up with the famous Iron Man or Batman?

Would you rather be the size of an ant for a week or the size of the Hulk for a week?

Would you rather be able to perfectly read minds or perfectly predict the future?

Would you rather be a superhero nobody knows or an infamous and hated villain?

Would you rather be able to erase your memories or be able to erase someone else's memories?

Would you rather have a pause button or a rewind button in your life?

Would you rather have the ability to talk to all land animals, animals that fly, or animals that live under the water?

Would you rather have invisibility or be able to fly?

Would you rather be able to run as fast as The Flash or be as strong as Superman?

Would you rather be covered in soft fur or covered in hard scales?

Would you rather be able to see 20 minutes into your future or 20 minutes into the future of anyone but yourself?

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Would You Rather Questions About Your Body

These might not be great date questions, but they can be funny questions if asked around the right group of people. Here are some of the best would you rather questions about your body.

Would you rather be 12 feet tall or 12 inches tall?

Would you rather receive a paper cut every time you turn a page in a book or bite down into your tongue every time you eat any food?

Would you rather have your first child come into your life when you're 18 or 50?

Would you rather sell every single one of your possessions or sell one of your organs?

Would you rather have a child every single year for 15 years or never have any children at all?

Would you rather have another belly button or an extra toe?

Would you rather sneeze nonstop for 30 minutes once every day or sneeze once every three minutes of the day while you're awake?

Would you rather have gross edible spaghetti hair that regrows every night (and you need to maintain constantly) or sweat (not sweet) maple syrup?

Would you rather be forced into getting a mullet or a perm?

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Would You Rather Questions About Death

Nobody wants to think about what it might be like to die, but for that very reason, would you rather questions about death can be so thought-provoking and eye-opening.

Would you rather die in 30 years with no regrets or live to 100 years old with a lot of guilt?

Would you rather die before your partner or after your partner?

Would you rather know exactly when you will die or exactly how you're going to die?

Would you rather be reborn as a housefly (and eat poop all day) or cease to exist after you die?

Would you rather die before your siblings or have your siblings die before you?

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Embarrassing Would You Rather Questions

Here are some of the most embarrassing would you rather questions that would have even the most stoic of your family members feeling embarrassed at the dinner table.

Would you rather be gassy on all first dates or your wedding night?

Would you rather accidentally walk in on your parents (doing the do) or have them walk in on you?

Would you rather have to wear every shirt inside out or every pair of pants backward?

Would you rather fart every time you meet someone new or burp every time you kiss someone?

Would you rather be forced into dancing every time you heard music or be forced to sing along to any song you heard?

Would you rather that nobody remember who you are at your 10-year class reunion or have everybody comment on how old you look?

Would you rather show up to all of your job interviews with a creased shirt and stained pants and or pit stains?

Would you rather be in a room full of everyone you've ever kissed or in a room full of everyone you've ever thought of kissing?

Would you rather get nervous in front of your hiring manager/interviewer or get nervous in front of your boss?

Would you rather fall in public or pass gas in public?

Would you rather wear nothing but bright neon orange or dirty neon green for an entire year?

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Would You Rather Questions About Money

It's sometimes fun to think about what it would be like to have a ton of money and make hypothetical decisions involving large sums of money. Here are some interesting would you rather questions about money that you can ask your friends (or whoever you feel comfortable talking about money with).

Would you rather be rich but nobody knows who you are, or be famous but broke?

Would you rather win $50,000 or your best friend win $200,000?

Would you rather travel the world for absolutely no cost for three years or have $200,000 to spend however you please?

Would you rather have unlimited international first-class tickets or never have to pay for food at restaurants?

Would you rather have one million dollars now or $5,000 a week for the rest of your life?

Would you rather find a couple of $100 bills floating around in a dirty public toilet or a $20 bill in your pocket?

Would you rather find true love (the love of your life) today or win the lottery next year?

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Would You Rather Questions About Marriage

When it comes to icebreaker questions, marriage usually isn't a great topic to start with. That being said, it IS one of the most significant decisions you'll likely make in your life, so it's interesting to ponder how you might make certain choices.

Would you rather get married to a 10 with a bad personality or a 6 with a fantastic character?

Would you rather be forced into an arranged marriage (like you have no say in the matter at all) or spend your life as a single person?

Would you rather be married to someone gorgeous who doesn't think you're attractive at all or be married to someone ugly who thinks you're amazing?

Would you rather marry the most beautiful person you've ever met or the best cook you've ever met?

Would you rather marry someone with bad breath or bad manners?

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Would You Rather Questions About Travel

To fly around the world and visit all sorts of countries is a dream had by many (but accomplished by very few). So that's why it's so fun to think about would you rather questions related to travel.

Would you rather have limitless international first-class tickets on any airline of your choice or never have to pay for food at restaurants?

Would you rather travel the world for an entire year on a shoestring budget or stay in just one country for a year but live in absolute luxury?

Would you rather be born all over again in the same region or a different one of your choosing?

Would you rather get two free round trip international plane tickets (on any airline of your choice) every year or be able to fly domestic anytime for free?

Would you rather be fluent in every single language and never be able to travel anywhere or be able to travel wherever you want for a year but never be able to learn a word of a different language?

Would you rather have your dream job or be able to travel the world whenever you'd like?

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Questions to Ask a Girl / Questions to Ask a Guy You Like

The old conversation starter “so… tell me about yourself” gets old quickly. So here are some would you rather questions you can ask a person that you like to get the conversation rolling.

Would you rather have a great sense of humor but smell like fish all the time or have the blandest personality ever but smell amazing?

Would you rather date someone who asks thoughtful questions or someone passionate about something you're interested in?

Would you rather never find your significant other or lose both your parents when you're 40 years old?

Would you rather have a best friend tag attached to you in your crush's eyes forever, or not be capable of having desires at all?

Would you rather read the book (any book with a movie adaptation) or watch the movie?

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Difficult Would You Rather Questions

These questions stray away from the silly and enter the realm of actual thinking. You'll find that answering these would you rather questions will prove harder than you think.

Would you rather never lose your phone ever again or never lose your keys ever again?

Would you rather clean rest-stop toilets or work in a slaughterhouse for a living?

Would you rather have all of your debt forgiven or have guaranteed good health for a decade?

Would you rather live without any hot water for showers/baths or live without a washing machine?

Would you rather always be 20 minutes late and feel rushed or always be 20 minutes early and feel bored?

Would you rather give your parents or boss access to your browser history?

Would you rather only be able to condition and wash your hair two times a year or only be allowed to check your phone one time a day (and say bye-bye to your texting life)?

Would you rather be the first person to explore a planet or be the inventor of a brand new drug that cures a deadly disease?

Would you rather be an absolute lunatic and know that you are insane or wholly insane and believe you are sane?

Would you rather be the best star player on a losing team or warm the bench and never get to play on a championship roster?

Would you rather discover that aliens were real all along and just covered up by the government, or have it be that no extraterrestrial life exists at all in the universe?

Would you rather be forced to go to prison for a year or lose a year off your life?

Would you rather be the absolute funniest person in a room or the most intelligent person in a room?

Would you rather permanently solve world hunger or global warming?

Would you rather only be able to whisper quietly or only be able to shout out loud?

Would you rather give up all your hobbies or all your physical possessions?

Would you rather have the ability to have everyone laugh at your joke but not be able to find anyone else's jokes funny or have no one laugh at your joke, but you still find other people's jokes funny?

Would you rather have every single one of the traffic lights that you approach turn green immediately or never have to stand in line again?

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Other Would You Rather Questions

These are extra would you rather questions that can be used on anybody. Here are some interesting questions to add to your bullet journal.

Would you rather spend the entire day with your favorite athlete or your favorite movie star?

Would you rather get super drunk off of only one sip of alcohol or never get drunk no matter how much alcohol you drink?

Would you rather be sung to by Justin Bieber or Justin Timberlake?

Would you rather to never be allowed to eat your favorite food for the rest of your life or be forced to only eat your favorite food?

Would you rather never age physically or never age mentally?

Would you rather get away with a horrible (like truly horrendous) crime but live in fear of someone discovering it or go to prison for three years for a crime you didn't commit?

Would you rather give up every single drink in the world except for water or give up eating anything cooked in an oven?

Would you rather be forced to clean a toilet with your toothbrush or to have to clean a floor with your tongue?

Would you rather be perceived as an idiot or as a jerk?

Would you rather play truth or dare with your celebrity crush or your parents?

Would you rather lose every single one of your teeth right now or lose a day of your life every time you kissed someone?

Would you rather always sound sarcastic or always sound depressed?

Would you rather have the opportunity to attend Hogwarts or Harvard?

Would you rather be able to dodge anything no matter how fast it's moving or be able to ask any three things and have them answered accurately?

Would you rather be criticized by someone or be ignored by that same person?

Would you rather receive a private cooking lesson from Gordon Ramsay or Ina Garten?

Would you rather be the class clown in school or the teacher's pet?

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Try One of These Would You Rather Questions

Do you think anybody wants to go to a dinner party and sit through hours of boring small talk? Of course not! People want to get to know you, loosen up, and let their guards down. One of the best ways to make that happen is with would you rather questions. This post has provided you with some fun questions, random questions, silly questions, dating questions, and even some genuinely good questions to ask your friends the next time you're trying to get to know them better.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Featured Image Credit: Wealth of Geeks.