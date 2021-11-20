50+ Ideas for Lunches to Pack for Work

Need lunch ideas for work? These healthy and easy recipes are the perfect solution for your lunch woes.



I don't think I am the only person who feels like a massive part of her life revolves around food. I constantly think, plan, and shop for food for breakfast, lunch, and of course, there are the constant “what's for dinner?” questions.

Then, if someone in the family needs to pack a lunch for work or school… well, then the stress intensifies! Not only do you need something tasty and healthy, but it also needs to be able to travel and still taste good hours later.

The struggle is real, so I have compiled a list of lunch ideas for work to make at least one part of your job a little bit easier!

One of the best frugal living tips is to refrain from purchasing lunch at work to save money and while it sounds simple, actually making the lunch to bring to work is not simple!

Save these lunch ideas on your phone (or print them out if you are old school) and cut down on your daily lunch ideas for work searches.

Lunch Ideas for Work:

Sandwich Ideas for Work

I know you are thinking that taking a sandwich to work is pretty dull, but these sandwiches are not the PBJ's of your childhood. Not only is each one easy to make and pack up, but they are incredibly delicious (and easy to eat on the go!).

Vegan ‘Bacon' Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato Sandwich

Sometimes it's about comfort food, and this Vegan BLT brings you a filling lunch with all the nostalgia you need. Delicious and easy to make.

Vegan Tuna Sandwich

This Vegan Tuna Sandwich is satisfying, delicious, and completely customizable. It takes just 20 minutes to prepare, and it's perfect for make-ahead lunches.

Cold Chicken Mayo Sandwich

This cold chicken mayo sandwich is perfect for a lunch bag. It has a creamy filling made with mayonnaise and a few simple ingredients that you will find in your pantry or refrigerator. Use either white or brown bread to make these easy sandwiches.

Club Sandwich

This club sandwich recipe shows you how to make a quick and healthy lunch in less than 20 minutes. So put them in your lunch box and bring them with you!

Easy Eggplant Sandwich

This vegan eggplant sandwich is so delicious that you'll keep making it over and over again. Layers of smoky eggplant and fresh vegetables are packed in panini bread, then toasted till perfection! Ideal for lunchboxes, picnics, and lunches on the go!

Vegan BLT Tempeh Sandwich

Don't you love a crisp sandwich with a smoky kick mixed with the smooth, nutty taste of avocado? Then you are going to enjoy this drool-worthy Vegan Tempeh Sandwich. It's a whole lot healthier than your traditional BLT, but you're guaranteed to be just as satisfied after your plate is polished off.

Turkey Sandwich {With Cranberry Sauce!}

A Turkey Sandwich with cranberry sauce and cheese is one of the easiest ways to turn a leftover roast turkey into a quick and tasty meal. In just minutes, you can have this on the table, perfect for dinner or lunch!

Wraps for Lunch

Wraps are the new sandwiches! Enjoy a delicious wrap for your work lunch.

Buffalo Tahini Quinoa & Rice Wraps

A quick and easy lunch idea for those hectic days! Buffalo Tahini Quinoa & Rice Wraps that are gluten-free, vegan, top 8 allergy-free, and freezable! A great recipe for meal prep, so you'll always have a delicious option ready to go.

Grilled Green Goddess Wraps

No more boring lunches! These Grilled Green Goddess Wraps are full of green goodness and nutrition with a lima bean spread, broccoli, and hearts of palm! These wraps are gluten-free, nut-free, and vegan and are a healthy recipe that's school or work-friendly and freezable!

Ramen Wrap

This Ramen Wrap tastes like Ramen soup in the form of a wrap! It's easy to make with instant ramen soup. And this instant ramen recipe is perfect for lunch and packing along in the lunch box!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wraps

A good lunch is filling, flavorful, and easy to make. And this Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap checks all of the boxes. Enjoy a healthy and refreshing lunch that's economical and simple to make using leftover chicken.

Rainbow Hummus Veggie Wrap

This quick, easy, no-cook, and healthy Rainbow Vegetable Tortilla Wrap is packed full of colorful veggies that kiddoes, big and small, will love. It is perfect for school lunches, brunches, and when you are out and about.

Avocado And Smashed Chickpea Wraps

These super easy, 5-ingredient Avocado and Smashed Chickpea Wraps are a breeze to make. Kids and adults alike will love them, and they are perfect for meal prep and on-the-go lunches.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

This Chicken Caesar Wrap contains juicy, flavorful, and tender chicken, crisp lettuce, garlicky croutons, juicy cherry tomatoes, and creamy homemade Caesar dressing. The perfect quick lunch or dinner that you can serve to your family in just 15 minutes!

Mediterranean Keto Collard Green Wraps

This Mediterranean Keto Collard Green Wrap recipe is a delicious way to eat your veggies! It takes just 15 minutes and seven ingredients to make vegan collard wraps. Paleo and whole30, too.

5-Minute Buffalo Chicken Wrap

This buffalo chicken wrap is made with leftover chicken and can be prepped in just 5 minutes. It's even better cold when packed for lunch.

Easy Turkey Wraps

Turkey wraps are the perfect meal on the go and can be made with turkey from the deli or even leftover roast turkey. Add in your favorite veggies, cheese, a smear of sauce, and roll it all up!

Keto Ham and Pimento Cheese Wraps

Crisp lettuce, sweet honey ham, and creamy pimento cheese — these Keto Ham and Pimento Cheese Wraps are the perfect fresh and easy lunch!

Salad Lunch Ideas for Work

Salads are the quintessential lunch food because they are delicious cold (if you don't have a microwave in the office or if you eat in your car).

Easy Gluten-Free Paleo Tahini Chicken Salad

A quick and easy chicken salad without the mayo and full of fresh veggies! This gluten-free and paleo Tahini Chicken Salad is top allergy-free, healthy, delicious, and perfect to add to your meal prep routine! Eat it on its own, in a sandwich, over a green salad; kid-friendly and perfect for school or work lunchboxes!

Cold Italian Pasta Salad

A Classic Italian Pasta Salad that's gluten-free, vegan, and allergy-free! The cold pasta salad you love, with tri-colored pasta, fresh veggies, and a healthy homemade Italian dressing! A super easy and quick meat-free vegetarian and dairy-free recipe that's great to meal prep for lunches!

Vegan Pasta Salad

Delicious, quick, and easy Vegan Pasta Salad that takes less than 20 minutes to make from start to finish. It's made with simple ingredients that are healthy, colorful, and tasty.

Loaded Vegetable Greek Pasta Salad with Feta Cheese

This Loaded Vegetable Greek Pasta Salad with Feta Cheese is perfect for meal prep lunches. Tender whole-wheat pasta tossed with a homemade authentic greek dressing, kalamata olives, sweet cherry tomatoes, crisp English cucumbers, red bell peppers, Pepperoncini peppers, and chunks of yummy feta cheese. This greek pasta salad is always a hit!

Coronation Chicken Salad

Coronation chicken salad is a bright, flavorful, and British take on the traditional dish. A pinch of curry and a spoonful of tomato paste set this chicken salad apart from its American cousin.

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad with Kalamata Olive Salad Dressing

This crisp summer salad topped with flavorful lemon Kalamata olive dressing makes for the work lunch.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Corn: Easy Main Dish Salad

This easy main dish salad can be prepped ahead of time. The recipe makes enough to be taken to work on multiple days.

Moroccan Spiced Vegan Couscous Salad

This delicious, wholesome, easy-to-make couscous salad tastes great cold or warm. It is one of those versatile dishes that can be had as breakfast, lunch, or dinner! It is vegan.

Paleo Chicken Salad {Low-Carb, Whole30, & Dairy-Free}

This dairy-free, whole30, low-carb, & paleo chicken salad is both creamy and crunchy with small bursts of sweetness from grapes and balsamic vinegar and packed with flavor.

Perfect Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad with Ham and Peas

Perfect Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad with Ham and Peas is perfect whether you're attending a BBQ, potluck, or you're bulk prepping your lunches for the week. With only 6-ingredients and in less than 25 minutes, you will have a creamy, delicious pasta salad.

Chicken and Quinoa Salad

This Chicken and Quinoa Salad is perfect for meal prep and work lunches. Chicken, quinoa, crunchy celery, spring onions, and avocado are tossed in a bowl with a creamy, healthy salad dressing made with plain yogurt.

Smoked Salmon and Tomato Salad

This delicious Smoked Salmon and Tomato Salad is full of fresh, vibrant flavors and great textures. It features slices of cold smoked salmon, tender baby potatoes and tomatoes, on a bed of rocket leaves. Combined with a creamy fresh dill dressing, this salad is hearty, tasty, and simple to prepare.

Keto Hamburger Salad (Big Mac Salad)

Keto Hamburger Salad (known as a Big Mac Salad) lets you enjoy all the flavors of a ground beef cheeseburger from McDonald's while keeping your low-carb diet in check.

Garden Veggie Mason Jar Salad with Homemade Dressing

The beauty of Mason jar salads is they offer the perfect solution for a satisfying, nutritious lunch on the go or as a quick and easy weeknight dinner!

Creamy Greek Chicken Pasta Salad

Greek chicken pasta salad is a cold pasta salad made with bowtie pasta, seared chicken breasts, fresh vegetables, and a surprisingly healthy creamy dressing. Perfect as a quick and easy lunch or dinner, this kid-friendly pasta salad is ideal for entertaining, picnic, potluck, or even lunchbox.

Tomato Feta Pasta Salad With Spicy Vinaigrette

An easy zesty pasta salad with feta cheese, tomatoes, and delicious spicy balsamic vinaigrette! 20 minutes and a few simple ingredients are all you need to enjoy this great Italian summer salad. Minimum effort, mega taste!

Simple Chana Salad (Indian Salad With Chickpeas)

This Indian chickpea salad recipe is a healthy take on the chana chaat served as an Indian snack. Find out how to make easy chana salad with Indian spices, lemon, and herbs.

Keto Greek Salad (in a Mason Jar)

This simple and delicious Mason Jar Keto Greek Salad is a perfect grab-and-go meal to stay on track, even on busy days! This easy make-ahead lunch recipe will make sure that you're getting lots of delicious and healthy vegetables in your diet too!

Oil-Free Chickpea Salad

Mashed chickpea salad only takes just minutes to prepare and is so delicious! Plus, this one is completely oil-free, making it perfect for a lighter meal.

Healthy Greek Mason Jar Salads

This Greek Mason Jar Salads recipe makes 6 large, filling, and nutritious salads that are healthy, low-carb, and gluten-free! It costs $11.76 to make 6, and EACH salad costs just $1.96! That's a cheap and easy way to send everyone off to school or work with a great lunch.

Easy Southwestern Quinoa Salad

This southwestern-style quinoa salad is easy to make and tastes great for a tangy and colorful lunch. It's 100% vegan, gluten-free, and totally delicious.

Perfect Meal-Prep Bowls to Take for Lunch

Move over salads! Meal prep bowls are taking over the lunch scene!

Build Your Own Healthy Nourish Bowl

Looking for a balanced, nutritious, delicious, and easy to make meal idea? Learn how to build a healthy, nourish bowl using this simple 3-step formula. Great for lunch and meal prep!

Cuban-Style Tuna Meal Prep Bowls

A healthy meal prep recipe in a pinch! These Cuban-Style Tuna Meal Prep Bowls are gluten-free, paleo, and perfect for a well-rounded lunch! With plantain chips, fresh veggies, jalapeno tuna, and a zesty dairy-free yogurt, you'll be powering through that midday slump!

Shrimp and Scallop Buddha Bowl

Buddha bowls are all the rage! This Shrimp and Scallop Buddha Bowl is made with cauliflower rice, pan-fried shrimp, scallops, carrots, avocado, and cucumbers!

Chicken Burrito Bowls (Chipotle Copycat!)

These super Easy Chicken Burrito Bowls are made with homemade salsa, cilantro-lime rice, and grilled chipotle chicken. They are perfect for meal prep for healthy, satisfying lunches!

Easy Shrimp Fajita Bowl Meal Prep

This shrimp fajita bowl meal prep is an easy idea for weekday lunches. Healthy and delicious!

Lunch Ideas for Work That Are Far From Boring

Bored of every lunch work idea? Here are some out of the box lunch ideas for work

Flavorful Vegan Pizza Pinwheels

These amazing pizza pinwheels are super quick-made for lunch. You can fill them with your favorite pizza toppings, and the flaky puff pastry brings it to the next level. Perfect for eating on the go or when you have only a short lunch break.

Banana Pikelets

These healthy banana pikelets are super easy to make with just four ingredients. They freeze well and make excellent lunches or snacks.

Turkey Pesto Pinwheels with Smoked Provolone

These Pesto Turkey Pinwheels are loaded with fresh ingredients, perfect for a simple lunch, party platter, or snack. Smoked provolone pairs well with this turkey and are wrapped in a pesto cream cheese mixture that you will be coming back for more again and again!

Crispy Keto Carnitas

These Keto Carnitas are simple to make, fall-apart tender with crispy edges, and ridiculously flavorful for the ultimate taco experience! Plus, they're gluten-free, paleo, and can also be made whole30!

Vegan Pasta Frittata

Easy to pack up and go! This vegan pasta frittata is packed full of protein and can be made ahead of time. You can even add in veg that would otherwise go to waste.

Protein Snack Pack

Protein Snack Packs filled with hard-boiled eggs, almonds, hummus, and crunchy veggies. An easy and delicious lunchtime meal-prep solution perfect for any protein lover, these fantastic little protein snack packs are perfect for school lunches, post-workout snacks, or picnics in the park.

Mediterranean Chicken and Minute Rice Cups

You can make these easy minute rice cups in 30 minutes, in a muffin tin, freeze well and make an excellent lunch box meal, snack, appetizer, or main dish. These are such a great alternative to cold sandwiches.

Egg Muffins Recipe

This egg muffins recipe is both incredibly delicious and really easy to make. These muffins are a healthy, succulent spinach and tomato bake that's a convenient, healthy, and brilliant option for lunch!

Puff Pastry Pizza

A super easy-to-make pizza with a simple homemade sauce that can be on the table in under half an hour.

Meatball Pita Pockets

These 5 ingredient Meatballs Pita Pockets, made with pantry staples, are the perfect easy back-to-school food, family dinner, appetizer, or snack.

Basmati Chana Pulao (Chickpea Rice)

This chana pulao, or chickpea rice, is perfectly spiced and packed with Asian flavors! A great lunchbox meal to be taken on the go.

Vegan Sushi Cupcakes

If you like sushi and cupcakes, these colorful sushi cupcakes should be your cup(cake) of tea. They're vegan, gluten-free, and travel well.

Keto Smoked Salmon Quiche

This is the simplest quiche recipe you will ever find. You can freeze it for easy meal prep and quick to prepare a healthy lunch in advance.

Easy Cauliflower Low-Carb Sushi

Low-carb sushi with cauliflower is the perfect and healthy alternative to regular sushi. Leave the regular sushi for someone who is carb loading and make this yummy keto sushi instead.

3 Ingredient Homemade Hot Pockets with Crescent Rolls

If you're looking for inexpensive, low-fuss lunch ideas to prep for the week beyond your typical sandwich, this is it. The only ingredients you'll need are crescent rolls, turkey, and swiss, you blink, and they're done!

30-Minute Hearty Vegetable Stew

Make a big batch of this hearty soup on the weekend and have a super flavorful lunch any time of the week. Plus, you can use it as a road map and add whatever you have in your pantry to make this delicious soup.

The Best Vegan Tacos With Pineapple And Mango

If you're looking for a simple vegan taco recipe that will have you loving life, these easy vegan tacos were made just for you!

Which of these lunch ideas for work are you going to make?