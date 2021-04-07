Working from home has its benefits. You can roll out of bed, throw on a hat or your favorite sweatshirt, grab your laptop, and start working. If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that the work from home movement isn’t going away. Companies can save money on large commercial rental spaces and studies have shown more employees are productive at home.

That said, what if you’re someone who hasn’t had the luxury to work from home, what would be the logical move for you? Today, we will share with you the best entry-level work from home jobs that don’t require a ton of experience!

13 Entry Level Work From Home Jobs

1. Virtual Assistant

Are you someone who is super organized or has front desk/office management experience?

Then becoming a Virtual Assistant (VA) might be up your street. It’s another solid entry-level work-from-home job and (depending on your skills) it can be a good money earner.

Now most companies and individuals that are looking for a VA want one because they need someone to complete relatively easy, day-to-day tasks. If you’ve got a computer, some basic skills (like email, word processing, spreadsheets, etc.) you can make money as a VA. It’s an extremely flexible way to make money right from the comfort of your own home.

Learn how to become a virtual assistant here!

2. Freelance Work

Freelance work is growing leaps and bound. It’s something you can do full-time or part-time. Heck, you could even do your work from home job and freelance on the side! Either way, there are plenty of options for freelance work including:

Freelance writing

Freelance social media management (more on that later)

Freelance digital marketing

Freelance graphic design

Freelance web design

Any form of consulting

The pros to freelance work are that you can control the time you dedicate to your work, you have flexibility, and you can negotiate pay. That said, one of the negatives is that freelance work isn't always consistent and you’re at the mercy of your client’s sending you work – so this is ideal for stay-at-home parents or even college students who don’t maybe need a guaranteed full-time income.

Check out this complete list of freelance jobs you can do from home!

3. Transcription

Many companies have audio and video that they need to transcribe into text. For example, podcasts often need an associated transcription that can be published online to accompany the episode.

Now the thing with transcription is that it helps if you are good/fast at typing. However, it’s not a prerequisite. That’s because most transcription projects are worked out on a per assignment basis (not an hourly rate).

So even if you’re a bit slow at typing, you can still put yourself forward….Just don’t expect to make as much as someone who types like lightning. Ideally, you do want to be able to type 70 words per minute!

4. Translation

Translating is similar to transcription, but you can only take on projects if you can read/write/speak the languages that are involved. They also say that you should always transcribe into your mother tongue language (not vice-versa), so if that sounds appealing to you, consider looking into translation jobs that are work from home!

Note: Schools and medical professionals often need translators and you can offer your translation services if you happen to be fluent in multiple languages.

5. Social Media Management

Everyone’s on social media, right, including you? Now, what if we said you can actually make money from home by posting social media updates on behalf of individuals and companies.

Social media management is something many businesses need help with, simply because they haven’t got the time to invest to do it themselves. You can help with their social media management and get paid for doing so.

The best part of this entry-level work-from-home job is that the business will often already have a strategy in place, and simply need someone to invest their time to help them execute it.

6. Upcycling

If you’re handy with a hammer and/or have a flair for fixing stuff up, upcycling is a great way to earn some extra cash.

All you need to do is keep your eye out for stuff that people are giving away for free (places like Gumtree are good for this), then fix it up and sell it for a little profit. They say “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” which is why there are always upcycling opportunities out there to take advantage of.

7. Surveys

Online surveys are an extremely popular way to earn money from home in your spare time. They can be completed as and when you want, and depending on how much time you invest, they can provide you with some nice extra cash.

If you’re not sure which online survey site is right for you, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out our reviews of Inbox Dollars, Survey Junkie, and Swagbucks below:

8. Data Entry

It’s a bit boring and not many people want to do it, but data entry is definitely tolerable if you’re getting paid for it.

Many businesses often need help with data entry and as long as you know how to use a computer and have a good eye for detail, you can get involved.

Data entry is a popular entry-level work-from-home job because it can be done flexibly and typically does not require much in the way of expertise or experience.

9. Start a blog!

Fancy yourself as a bit of a wordsmith? Passionate about a particular topic or pastime? Why not look to get into blogging!?

Blogging is a great entry-level work-from-home job, but you need to be prepared to put in the time to make it pay off. In other words, blogging is a long-term game if you decide to play! That said it can be lucrative.

Now the reason we say that it helps if you’re passionate about your blog’s topic or subject area is that writing posts won’t seem like a chore. Plus, you’ll already have a good deal of knowledge, which can be translated into useful information for your audience.

Read More: Learn how to start a blog now in just 7 steps.

10. Software Tester

Software companies are always looking for people to help them test their latest offerings, and all you need is a computer and a bit of internet savvy to get involved.

You’ll usually be given access to the software or website and a list of aspects to test. You simply need to report back with your findings, so the software company can then refine and fix any issues.

To find software testing gigs, simply search for it online and check out your options on Indeed or Career Builder.

11. Laundry and Ironing

Most people hate doing laundry and ironing — and that’s why it presents an opportunity for you to earn some extra $$$ from home.

To get started, try placing a listing on a classified ads website, in your local paper or spreading the word verbally. If your prices are competitive and you provide a good service, you’ll be surprised at the amount of return business you create.

12. Tutoring

Tutoring school kids has always been a thing, but with the ongoing Covid-19 situation, it’s become more applicable than perhaps ever before. Modern technology also means that you can tutor from the comfort of your own home via a video link.

Now, some tutoring opportunities require you to have certain educational attainments and experience. So bear this in mind and check before applying. Having said that, there may be parents in your local area that want their kids to have some additional tutoring support, so put the word out that you’re offering such services.

Here are 7 of the best tutoring gigs you can do online!

13. Build Websites

If you happen to have experience building websites, this is a very lucrative way to make money from home. You can do this type of work for another company or for yourself, but the cool thing is you can do it at home!

Building websites obviously requires some technical experience and skills, but that isn’t something you can’t learn! YouTube, Udemy and simply just starting a blog (#9) will help you gain valuable website design experience.

Final Word

While this list certainly doesn’t encompass every single entry-level work from home job, there is something to be said to the sentiment that you can make any job a work from home job!

Several years ago, nobody thought you could ever do medicine from home, teaching from home, or even high-level corporate jobs. Then 2020 happened, which resulted in telemedicine calls, teaching from home, and just about any other job that can be done from behind a laptop now being done from your couch!

Knowing this, while this article encompasses some of the best entry-level work from home jobs – any job can be work from home. You just need to ask! See how you can possibly negotiate at least a 50% work from home job with your current company if the WFH jobs from above don’t necessarily suit your fancy!