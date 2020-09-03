DC Comics revealed new details for Wonder Women of History, a graphic novel anthology that aims to shine a spotlight on real-world heroes.

Women change the world—they’ve been doing it for centuries. Now, New York Times bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson has gathered women and non-binary writers and artists to reveal the women making our world better day by day. Real-world heroes from the fields of politics, business, activism, science, and pop culture are making tough decisions every day and we celebrate them here!

Wonder Women of History

Not all heroes wear capes.



Wonder Woman has been an inspiration for decades, and while not everyone would choose her star-spangled outfit for themselves, her compassion and fairness are worthy of emulation. We’ll be presenting tales of the real-world heroes who take up Diana’s mantle and work in the fields of science, social justice activism, diplomacy and more!

Wonder Women of History spotlights these notable public figures, written and drawn by some of the most talented writers and artists in publishing:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – written by Lilliam Rivera and drawn by Anastasia Longoria

– written by Lilliam Rivera and drawn by Anastasia Longoria Ruth Bader Ginsburg – written by Lilah Sturges and drawn by Devaki Neogi

– written by Lilah Sturges and drawn by Devaki Neogi Elizabeth Warren – written and drawn by Renae De Liz

– written and drawn by Renae De Liz Rashida Tlaib – written and drawn by Marguerite Dabaie

– written and drawn by Marguerite Dabaie Teara Fraser – written by Traci Sorell and drawn by Natasha Donovan

written by Traci Sorell and drawn by Natasha Donovan Beyoncé – written by Mikki Kendall and drawn A. D’Amico

– written by Mikki Kendall and drawn A. D’Amico Edith Windsor – written by Amanda Deibert and drawn by Cat Staggs

– written by Amanda Deibert and drawn by Cat Staggs Marsha P. Johnson – written by Jadzia Axelrod and drawn by Michaela Washington

– written by Jadzia Axelrod and drawn by Michaela Washington Emma Gonzalez – written by Kami Garcia and drawn by Igzell

– written by Kami Garcia and drawn by Igzell Judith Heumann – written by Marieke Nijkamp and drawn by Ashanti Fortson

– written by Marieke Nijkamp and drawn by Ashanti Fortson Ellen Ochoa – written by Cecil Castellucci and drawn by Carina Guevara

– written by Cecil Castellucci and drawn by Carina Guevara Shi Zhengli – written by Emily X.R. Pan and drawn by Wendy Xu

– written by Emily X.R. Pan and drawn by Wendy Xu Serena Williams – written by Danielle Paige and drawn by Brittney Williams

– written by Danielle Paige and drawn by Brittney Williams Tig Notaro – written by Sara Farizan and drawn by Nicole Goux

– written by Sara Farizan and drawn by Nicole Goux Keiko Agena – written by Sarah Kuhn and drawn by Lynn Yoshii

– written by Sarah Kuhn and drawn by Lynn Yoshii Dominique Dawes – written by Danny Lore and drawn by Robyn Smith

– written by Danny Lore and drawn by Robyn Smith Janelle Monae – written by Vita Ayala and drawn by O’Neill Jones



Wonder Women of History also includes portraits by Weshoyot Alvitre, Colleen Doran, Agnes Garbowska, Bex Glendining, Ashley A. Woods, and Safiya Zerrougui.

Wonder Women of History

Edited by Laurie Halse Anderson

On sale December 1, 2020

$16.99 (Available to Pre-Order Now)