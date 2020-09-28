Wonder Woman: 1984 may still be without a theatrical premiere date, but you can get your 1980s-fix with DC Comics’ new tie-in graphic novel, Wonder Woman: 1984 #1. Written by Anna Obropta, Associate Producer on Wonder Woman: 1984, the comic gives readers a glimpse at Diana Prince’s life in the 1980s.

The graphic novel features two stories. The first is the tie-in piece with Wonder Woman: 1984 written by Obropta with art by Bret Blevins; and the second story, written by Steve Pugh and artist Marguerite Sauvage, is a classic 1980s throwback featuring Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor catching the culprit behind the theft of the golden Lasso of Truth.

Just because Diana Prince has settled into a simple life working at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, doesn’t mean she’s set aside a life of fighting for justice. While discussing the Tools of War exhibit with a tour group of teens, Diana has to jump into action as Wonder Woman to thwart a robbery attempt.

Fans of the first Wonder Woman film will enjoy the brief homage to a pivotal scene as Diana reflects on her heroic persona and works with the teens to stop the burglars. What are the burglars trying to steal? That glowing stone Barbara gawks at may just be a clue to what audiences can expect in Wonder Woman: 1984. But who knows.

If you’re looking for a little Wonder Woman nostalgia you will love Pugh’s story. In her classic red-and-gold bodice and blue-and-white star outfit, Wonder Woman and Steve face off with an ambitious bunch of pint-sized foes. Marguerite Sauvage’s artistic style is the perfect vintage treat to wrap up this graphic novel.

Wonder Woman: 1984 #1 hits digital shelves on September 30th, 2020. Pick it up on your favorite app while you wait to see Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristin Wiig, and Pedro Pascal bring to life your favorite superheroes and villains. Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman: 1984 is currently slated to open in theaters Christmas Day, though delays may push it into 2021.