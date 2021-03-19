Here at Your Money Geek, we love finding new ways to make money. If you're looking for a fun way to make a little extra cash without having to leave the comfort of your sofa — you're in luck!

This is a comprehensive list of the best game apps that will have you winning real money in no time! Whether you're looking for scratch-off games, virtual casinos, or just fun, addictive games where you can win money, you won't want to miss out on these 18 game apps to win real money.

18 Best Game Apps to Win Money Online

Lucktastic

Lucktastic is a virtual scratch-off ticket you can play every day. All you have to do is download the app and start scratching! And yes, you can win real money with Lucktastic.

Your daily scratch-off tickets can even lead you to win huge cash prizes like $5,000, $10,000, or even more money! If your scratch-off tickets win you between $1 and $100, you can redeem them with a Dwolla account.

One of the best things about this game app is that even if you don't win a cash prize, you can still earn points every time you play. The more points you collect can help you redeem them for gift cards to Amazon, Restaurant.com, and more popular sites.

Mistplay

Mistplay is an Android-specific app that provides users the opportunity to play games in exchange for monetary rewards. All you have to do is play games and rack up points to redeem in-app for gift cards.

Who could say no to a gift card from Amazon, Google Play, Playstation, Xbox, or GameStop?

If you've read some of our other articles, then you know that we love Mistplay here at Your Money Geek. It's one of the best game apps that will have you receiving compensation from the minute you start playing. You can even play with friends and unlock new achievements and earn points faster.

Mistplay supports user communications and offers a chat feature, encouraging connections among participants. The app is also free to join, so don't worry about being caught with user fees to play the games.

While Mistplay is only available on android, they have plans to launch an Apple iOS app soon. Download the app and start playing those awesome games for free money!

Join Mistplay

Wizard of Oz Slots

If you are a fan of slot machines, you won't want to miss out on this Vegas-style game app! Wizard of Oz Slots will take you to the Emerald City with your favorite Wizard of Oz characters.

This game is a no-brainer! You will relive the classic movie and play along with Dorothy while winning huge payouts with real money. This game has all the thrills of real slot machines, with free spins, mega wilds, and all the fun of playing at a casino from the comfort of your own home.

Follow the yellow brick road to collect millions of free credits every day by spinning to get bonus credits!

Game of Thrones Slot Casino

Winter is coming, and now is the time to prove yourself fit for the Iron Throne. Join the Seven Kingdoms in an all-new adventure: Game of Thrones Slots Casino. Yes, you heard that right! But don't worry, you won't be gambling with your life.

Test your skills in one of the most immersive sloth machine games to come out of the Seven Kingdoms. Relive the most memorable moments of Game of Thrones with the virtual casino's classic sights, sounds, and beautiful art.

Who could say no to winning real money with this gaming app?

My Konami Slots

If you're looking for a top-ranked casino game that promises real money payouts and features your favorite slot machines, then you're going to want to download My Konami Slots.

You will have the thrill of winning right in the palm of your hand. My Konami is a free social casino game that features free spins, big bonuses, progressive jackpots, and the ability to work up to VIP status in-game.

This game app is currently only available on iOS.

Play My Konami Slots (iOS Only)

Willy Wonka Slots

If you've been waiting for a golden ticket, you're in luck! The Willy Wonk Slots gaming app is an addictive casino-style game that features all the thrills of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

You can spin to win amazing prizes and build your very own Sweet Candy Crops garden in an exciting mini-game. To earn more credits, spin the wheel to win the best seeds to plant and grow. These mini-games make Willy Wonka Slots even sweeter.

Join Charlie as he tours the most eccentric and unusual candy factory of all, Willy Wonka's Slots.

Play Willy Wonka Slots (Android Only)

DoubleDown Casino Slots

DoubleDown Casino Slots isn't just about playing the slots; it also features Video Poker, Blackjack, and Roulette. This game app features over 100 authentic digital slot machines, classic Las Vegas hits, and all the gameplay you've been waiting for.

Enjoy all of the occasion action for free and right from the comfort of your own home. DoubleDown is one of the world's biggest and most addictive social game apps. You'll be raking in real cash in no time!

Download DoubleDown Casino Slots

Zynga Poker

If you have played any time playing games online, you'll recognize the classic gaming site Zynga. Well, did you know you can play on your Android phone?

What are you waiting for? Join one of the world's most popular online poker games. There are more tables, tournaments, and jackpots than ever before. Whether you prefer classics like Texas Holdem or Blackjack, you'll find a competitive tournament that is right for you!

Play Zynga Poker (Android Only)

InboxDollars

InboxDollars is another favorite here at Your Money Geek. The app is a cash-based rewards club that pays you for easy online activities. To earn points, you can take surveys, watch videos, play games, and so much more.

One of the best features of the app is that it's easy-to-use. If you aren't a member yet, join today and get a $5 bonus. InboxDollars pays by check or with prepaid Visa cards.

Join InboxDollars

MyPoints

MyPoints is an app not dissimilar from InboxDollars. You can earn gift cards by answering surveys, playing games, watching videos, and many other online activities you probably already do, like shopping online.

Yes, MyPoints will pay you to shop online! There are over 2,000 top retailers like Walmart, eBay, and Amazon that you can earn gift cards from just by shopping! Cash-out on your points whenever you want to and redeem them for gift cards or transfer the balance to your PayPal account.

$5 Sign-up Bonus: Complete five surveys. $10 Task Bonus: Make your first purchase of $20 or more and receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card.

Join MyPoints

Additional Apps to Win Money

Verasity Gamestore

The attention-focused tech company Verasity has launched a new GameStore that rewards its users for playing games. For every minute of gaming, players will receive digital tokens that are exchangeable to Amazon vouchers and many other rewards. There are already thousands of games available from more than 550 game publishers, ensuring a wide variety of genres.

The platform is part of the Verasity TV online portal, which hosts a Watch & Earn program and several B2B tools. Publishers use Verasity's rewarding-technology to improve aspects such as engagement and monetization.

With the Verasity GameStore, you can play as a single-player, try a PVP game, or even create your own tournaments to challenge your friends worldwide right from your living room. Now is a perfect time to try something new and check out Verasity from home's comfort and safety.

PCHGames

You've probably heard of Publishers Clearing House, but did you know that they have an app that features fun games that could win you up to $2,500? Some of the games will even earn you tokens to enter into prize drawings that could win you up to $1 million!

Aside from getting lucky with a top prize, you can also redeem your points for fun giveaways such as gift cards and merchandise. PCHGames is one you won't want to miss out on.

WorldWinner

WorldWinner is a skill-based gaming website that allows you to compete against other people for real money. Every day over $500,000 is won by users, so what are you waiting for?

You can play in heads-up matches against other people or participate in large tournaments for cash prizes. You can play arcade-style games, card games, sports games, strategy games, and word games. There's something for everyone, including popular games like Bejeweled 2, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris, Spades, and Scrabble.

This website isn't free, as it requires a deposit of $5, 10, or 20 to begin playing for real money.

GameSville

GameSville is a free web-based gaming website on the internet. You get awarded GV rewards for playing and winning games, getting high scores, and slots.

From there, you can get your GV rewards into cash and other fabulous prizes. Additionally, Gamesville offers pure cash competitions for those who do not want to earn the GV rewards.

Brain Battle

Brain Battle has already given away tens of thousands of dollars to lucky players. They do this by sharing back a portion of the advertising revenue with one lucky winner. There are no in-app purchases and no paying to win.

All you need to do is download this free app and play any games to collect tickets. You need to get at least one ticket to be entered into the cash prize drawings. The more tickets you have, the higher your chance of winning the grand prize. The money is paid out through a Paypal money transfer.

Brain Battle is available in the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store.

Long Game

While Long Game can be a fun way to pass the time, it can also help you achieve your financial goals. To get started, you need to verify your identity and link your bank account to the app.

Next up, you need to set a savings goal, such as saving for a car down payment. Then decide on how much you want to be added to your account each payday. Every time you add money to your account, you'll earn coins to play games for cash prizes.

All the money you're putting into your in-app savings account belongs to you. The account is FDIC-insured for an added layer of protection and peace of mind.

Swagbucks Live

Do you love the thrill of a good game show? Check out the free Swagbucks Live app for the chance to test your knowledge on a live trivia game show.

You can earn cash just for playing and a grand prize if you answer all questions correctly!

In true game show format, you'll be presented with a series of trivia questions and multiple-choice answers for each one. You get only 10 seconds to select your answer. Be sure to select before the 10 seconds run out, or you'll be out of the running for the grand prize.

Even if you don't make it to the top, you can earn Swagbucks digital currency for answering questions correctly. You can use it to get a second chance to win the grand prize or redeem it for cash or gift cards.

Bananatic

If you would like to be one of the first to play a new game and provide your feedback, check out Bananatic. Game developers use this app for testing their new games and getting reviews and suggestions on improvements.

It's also a fun community of gamers who can meet each other through the app, discuss the games, bugs, game development, and so on. Even better?

You get rewarded in the game's virtual currency to play games, advance levels, and write reviews. Once you've gained enough virtual currency, you can redeem your winnings for digital content, premium games, and even gift cards.

Win Money Online

Now that you have an entire list of options to choose from, go ahead and explore which ones are best for you. What will you try first? Maybe you'll be lucky and win one of those big-ticket cash prizes. If you love gaming, you should monetize it!

Whether you decide to get paid to play on Mistplay or decide to test your luck with scratch-offs on Lucktastic, there are endless opportunities for you!