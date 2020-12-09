The ambitious open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has finally arrived. It’s getting some fairly glowing reviews; it’s generating thoughtful discussions about orientalism and trans representation in science fiction; players are rediscovering one of the defining genres of 1980s pop culture. And, of course, it’s nice to have another giant action-RPG universe like Fallout and Mass Effect to play around in. But people want to know: “Will Cyberpunk have multiplayer?”

It will. But not for at least a year or two. Here’s everything we know.

Will Cyberpunk Have Multiplayer?

“Until now, the only thing we said about [multiplayer] was that it was in R&D. As we’re getting closer to launching single-player Cyberpunk 2077 in April 2020, we’d like to confirm that multiplayer’s in the works,” developer CD Projekt Red said in a September 2019 Twitter post.

“The plan for now is to deliver Cyberpunk 2077 in April, then follow up with DLCs (free!) and single-player content, and — once we’re done — invite you for some multiplayer action.” Of course, that April release window came and went, and now, following some delays, the game’s finally here as of December 9.

More recently, CD Projekt Red has described Cyberpunk multiplayer as an experience that’s fully separate from the 2077 RPG campaign.

“We don’t call it a mode,” CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said in an earnings call.

“It’s a separate, dedicated production, and we think about it as a standalone product. Obviously, it’s not entirely standalone, as it comes from the Cyberpunk universe and is very much related to the concept of single-player Cyberpunk. But from our perspective, it’s an independent production, and an independent team of people works on it.”

Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Release Date

As pointed out by PC Gamer, CD Projekt Red addressed the game’s multiplayer component again in a January 2020 investor call. When asked about a release window, the developer said a 2021 launch was unlikely.

So I’d expect to see Cyberpunk multiplayer go live sometime in 2022.

Cyberpunk Epilepsy Warning

As reported by Game Informer, there’s a sequence in Cyberpunk 2077 that’s likely to cause seizures in those vulnerable to epileptic triggers.

“When ‘suiting up’ for a [braindance], especially with Judy, V will be given a headset that is meant to onset the instance,” the outlet said. “The headset fits over both eyes and features a rapid onslaught of white and red blinking LEDs, much like the actual device neurologists use in real life to trigger a seizure when they need to trigger one for diagnosis purposes.”

“Thank you for bringing this up,” CD Projekt Red said in a response on Twitter. “We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA. Regarding a more permanent solution, [the] dev team is currently exploring that, and will be implementing it as soon as possible.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is available December 10 on PC, PlayStation, Stadia, and Xbox. Next-gen upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles will be made available in the near future.

