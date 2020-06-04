Which Marvel Series are Included in Disney+?

Marvel Studios has big plans for expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+.

Following the release of Avengers: Endgame announcements slowly came out revealing the upcoming series planned for Disney’s streaming services.

Fans mourned the loss of Netflix’s Marvel series Daredevil, Punisher, and Jessica Jones when Disney announced the launch of Disney+, but Marvel Studios has big plans for expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the new streaming service under the direction of Kevin Feige.

While COVID-19 has shuttered film sets across the United States, causing delays for the releases of Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there’s still a lot to be excited about.

Check out the Disney+ Marvel Trailer

What Marvel Series Will Be On Disney+?

Not much is known about the specific plot points of the new series, but let’s break down what we do know.

WandaVision

Release Date: 2020

Starring: Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen.

Synopsis: Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wanda Maximoff, and Vision begin to suspect things are not as they seem as the two live their ideal suburban life.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier



Release Date: 2020

Starring: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan

Synopsis: After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson teams up with Bucky Barnes in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test.

Loki

Release Date: 2021

Starring: Tom Hiddleston

Synopsis: After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki uses the Tesseract to travel through time and alter human history.

Bonus: Sophia Di Martino was cast in an unspecified role that was rumored to be a female incarnation of Loki. Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw have also joined the cast.

Hawkeye

Release Date: 2022

Starring: Jeremy Renner

Synopsis: Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the plot follows Clint Barton as he passes the mantle of Hawkeye to Kate Bishop.

Bonus: Haliee Steinfield was rumored to have been offered the role of Kate Bishop, but a non-compete clause might keep it from happening.

What If…?

Release Date: 2021

Starring: Jeffrey Wright and the original cast of the MCU

Synopsis: An animated anthology series which explores what would happen if major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe occurred differently.

Bonus: Rumor has it that the first episode will explore Peggy Carter (voiced by Hayley Atwell) becoming Captain Carter after taking the super-soldier serum. What If…? has not been delayed by COVID-19.

Ms. Marvel

Release Date: 2022

Starring: Unknown

Synopsis: Very little details have been released about the series, but it will be focused on Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) following the critical success of the character in the comic books and the success of the film Captain Marvel.

Moon Night

Release Date: 2022

Starring: Unknown

Synopsis: Outside of Marvel Studios announcement that a series centered around Marc Spector (Moon Knight) was in development little is known about the plans for the series.

She-Hulk

Release Date: 2022

Starring: Unknown

Synopsis: The series will center around Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk), who gains superpowers after receiving a blood transfusion from him.

