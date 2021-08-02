Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has been one of Hollywood’s most hotly anticipated new releases since it was announced in the late 2010s. A star-studded cast, including Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as his father Duke Leto, and Zendaya as the Freman girl Chani, only amplified the anticipation.

The story of the Atredies family and their vassals adapting to life on the desert planet Arrakis while facing the natural threats born of such an inhospitable planet, and also confronting the political rivalry of House Harkonnen, the longtime enemies of House Atreides also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Jason Momoa among the core cast.

Initially aiming to hit big screens in November 2020, Dune has seen its release date pushed back several times, while the means of distribution have also caused something of a stir. The plan became for Warner Brothers to make the film available on HBO Max the same day as the theatrical release.

Villeneuve and several other creatives involved with the project protested the decision, with Villeneuve insisting “My team and I devoted more than three years of our lives to make it a unique big-screen experience. Our movie’s image and sound were meticulously designed to be seen in theaters.” That said, Warner Brothers is still pushing ahead with their distribution plan for a simultaneous cinematic/streaming release.

So where can you watch Dune? And for that matter where can you stream earlier incarnations of the story? We’ve got you covered, never you fear.

Fear is, after all, the mind-killer.

Where to Watch Dune (2021) and Stream Dune (1984)

Where to watch Dune (2021)

While the film will be having its global premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 3 before also screening at TIFF later that month, it officially goes into wide theatrical release on October 22, 2021.

Ad-free subscribers to HBO Max will be able to stream Dune (2021) for 31 days following the theatrical release as well.

For Canadians hoping to trade in the Great White North for a couple of hours on a desert planet, as of right now it appears Dune is adopting the same model as other recent Warner Brothers releases like Space Jam: A New Legacy and Wonder Woman: 1984. As of press time, Dune will be released to Canadian audiences both theatrically and streaming on digital VOD platforms such as Apple Movies and the Cineplex Store.

If the idea of waiting until October seems unbearable, pass the time by brushing up on earlier adaptations of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi series.

Where to watch Dune (1984)

David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Dune, starring Kyle McLaughlin as Paul Atreides and Patrick Stewart as Gurney Halleck, a House Atreides bannerman (played by Josh Brolin in the 2021 adaptation), is the first major adaptation of the books, and the first successful one following a couple of notable attempts.

David Lynch’s Dune is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for a small fee in the U.S. In Canada, it is available on Prime for those that have the Starz bundle.

In both cases, the version available however is only the theatrical cut. As of right now, the Director’s Cut of Dune is not available anywhere for streaming.

For those who prefer physical media, David Lynch’s Dune will also be receiving the 4K treatment later this month. While the release promises to include several commentary tracks, it does not appear that the Director’s Cut will be available there either.

What is “Jodorowsky’s Dune?”

In 1974, Director Alejandro Jodorowsky began to develop what was meant to be the first adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel. His vision included a soundtrack by major artists of the day including Pink Floyd, and his cast included Salvador Dali as the Padishah Emperor and Mick Jagger as Feyd-Rautha, while casting his own son to play Paul.

Though this version ultimately fell through for budgetary reasons, a documentary by the name of Jodorowsky’s Dune is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for a small fee in the U.S. In Canada, it is available on Prime for those that have the Shudder bundle.

Where to Watch Frank Herbert’s Dune (2000)

Frank Herbert’s Dune is a 3-part miniseries from the year 2000. Starring William Hurt as Duke Leto and Alec Newman as Paul, the miniseries is an in-depth adaptation of the first novel in the Dune series.

It is currently not available for streaming.

Where to Watch Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune (2003)

Based on the second and third novels in the series, titled Dune Messiah and Children of Dune respectively, Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune focuses on the next generation, namely Paul’s twin children with Chaini. Notably, the Children of Dune cast includes James McAvoy as Leo II Atreides, Paul’s son.

It is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., but is unavailable in Canada.