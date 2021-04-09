When my wife and I experienced the sudden failure of our washing machine the same month that my car’s engine went out, we faced quite the predicament. Did we buy a brand new engine and washing machine in the same month, or did we look for used options for each? Admittedly so, I was a bit skeptical about buying a used engine for my car, and luckily I later found out there was a recall. Boom free car engine.

As I began to see what it would cost for a new washing machine, I was equally just as skeptical about buying a used washing machine. However, what I found out in my research was that used and repurposed appliances are not so bad if you can find the right kind.

In fact, I regret buying a brand new washing machine upon second thought simply because I could have saved $100’s of dollars, and I actually like my old school washing machine better. That said, here’s a list of places where you can sell and find used appliances near you!

11+ Places to Get or Sell Used Appliances Near Me

My friend owns a company and his saying is that “Near me is always near you.” Whatever that means! However, it makes sense when you think about it – there is always something near you that you’re looking for when you search for it.

Search it up!

This is why when you want to buy or even sell a used appliance, the best place to start is by searching locally. Here is how you can do this.

Start by pulling up a maps app on your phone or a search browser on your desktop Plugin a few keywords that will generate the results you are looking for such as: Used appliances near me

Sell appliances near me

Trade appliances near me

Where can I find used appliances near me? The results should net you quite a few options where local retailers who specialize in trading and selling used appliances can help you out. For example, where I live there is a great store called “Better Appliances” that I found. It also had tons of great reviews!

Most of the used appliances you will want to buy will likely come from a retailer that specializes in these types of deals. For starters, they know what to look for when it comes to accepting used appliances to then resell. They will test the appliances before selling them.

Of course, there are plenty of other ways to go about finding or selling used appliances online!

Social media has been the hallmark of the 21st century with its ability to millions of people together all around the world, but also it has been making strides in selling/finding used appliances.

Open up your Facebook app, navigate to Facebook Marketplace, and you’re able to post free of charge directly to your account, either asking for or searching for used appliances. Another cool perk about this platform is that those who you are buying or selling to must have a registered account, which gives you assurance of who you specifically are dealing with! Facebook Marketplace is a great resource for buying anything, especially appliances that are used.

Some people who are looking to remodel their homes will often want to get a few bucks back by selling their gently used appliances! They will often do so on Facebook, Craigslist, or Offerup!

2. 5Mile

5Mile is a very convenient app designed to satisfy your need to buy and sell items locally within a 5 miles radius from where you live! Pretty cool if you ask us!

Simply download the 5Mile app, register for an account, and post what you intend to sell, and/or explore hundreds of buying options near you! You might have to keep an eye out for the particular appliance you want or need. That said, every now and then you might stumble upon a great deal right near you – which means less hassle getting it to your house or selling it!

3. Craigslist

Craigslist has often considered the “Old guard” of buying/selling used items online, and honestly for good reason, why is the first option thought of to do just that. It is super user-friendly, organized by themes which helps get you to exactly where you want to go!

All you have to do is register for an account to sell, but if you want to buy, select a theme, search, and you’re done! The cool thing about their registration process is this promotes more safe buying and selling. You also always have the choice to search the free section for used appliances (no guarantee they still work). Either way, most people will post on multiple platforms, so don’t be afraid to try to sell or buy used appliances on multiple platforms!

4. eBay

eBay is another website that has been around a while where practically everyone has bought and sold items in the past, and definitely is a good option to not count out for used appliances!

Although the process to sell has additional steps to it and is more complex than other options, the extra work can and does pay off with an open option for bidding that can increase the amount you can take home! The only downside to eBay is that shipping may be a little pricey when it comes to buying something like an oven or washer! However, it doesn’t hurt to see what they might have to offer!

5. LetGo

LetGo is another cool app that allows you to buy/sell used appliances! What’s so awesome about this platform is that it allows you to import your data from Facebook Marketplace, making setting up the profile so much convenient.

While you can only access it via the app instead of your computer, it is a quick and easy way to engage in any transaction and once again, reach more potential buyers/sellers!

6. OfferUp

OfferUp has been gaining steam in the online garage sale world and recently attracted some spotlight from Forbes in particular, making a great place to buy anything and everything – including appliances!

OfferUp mimics similar formats and styles of both eBay and Craigslist, offering a wide variety of goods locally with the option to offer bids. Great news for those looking to sell, which means a greater chance to make a higher profit! The OfferUp messaging system on the app is top-notch when using and users are given ratings. This way you know the quality of the buyer and seller you are dealing with!

7. VarageSale

Originally designed by a mother on maternity leave to make some extra cash, this website is a super user-friendly alternative to an in-person garage sale. In order to be able to use this site to your advantage, all you need is:

A picture of what you’re looking to sell

Price

Quantity

Clever fix to satisfy your used appliance needs!

8. Wallapop

Wallapop is a very unique and easy app that is almost like a community flea market that allows you to buy and sell locally all at your own pace. This app also allows you greater leeway to establish buyer-seller relationships with access to a greater network of local users. Great for used appliances and something more priceless attached to it!

9. Mercari

Mercari is a flea market app just like Wallapop that offers a money-back guarantee for buyers. For sellers, it is incredibly easy to list items with no cost to do so, but when a sale is made, Mercari takes a 10% commission off of it. Amazing props to sellers, because Mercari gives them shipping labels for them to ship it out to their buyers.

10. Shpock

Shpock is an abbreviation for “Shop from your pocket” that is an Austrian mobile browser-based platform that connects you to local buyers/sellers in an online marketplace in your area. Listing secondhand goods takes minimal effort and is free for those wishing to sell for cash. A wide array of household items are just a click away!

Bonus: Checkout open box specials!

This is almost like insider trading, but if you’re not stuck on a brand or model, a great hack to finding used appliances for sale by you is to visit your local big-box retailers. Visit these stores:

Lowes

BestBuy

Home Depot

Walmart

Costco

Sam’s Club

Go to the back where they sell their appliances and ask them what they have to offer in terms of open-box offers. Oftentimes, people will buy things online or in-store and for some reason, they decide to return the item. Perhaps there is a small dent, a scratch, or it was just the wrong size.

Whatever the flaw or possible issue, the retailers now sell the item at a discounted rate, sometimes more than half off! The cool thing about this is that open-box deals are not actually used items – they are simply repackaged!

Buying brand new items at a discounted rate simply because of a scratch or dent is called winning! Don’t be afraid to explore the open box world when you’re looking to buy appliances!