Starting, December 16th at 2 pm EST, Call of Duty: Warzone will be integrated with Black Ops Cold War — marking the biggest update the battle royale has seen. There's a lot to expect from the update, like new weapons, a new map, and a slew of other additions.

You might have some questions about how this will work since Cold War and Warzone is two very different experiences. Here, we'll run through what you need to know about the latest season of Warzone!

The Roadmap

As revealed by Activision, Warzone and Black Ops Cold War have gotten a roadmap, outlining what to expect as this season rolls out. Warzone isn't the only pillar getting new features, either. The multiplayer mode in Black Ops Cold War is getting new maps, including Raid's return — new modes, vehicles, and Scorestreaks.

On the Warzone side of things, here are the main things to look forward to:

A new map called Rebirth Island

Two new Gulag experiences for each map

Five new weapons

New Operators

Trailer

Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island will not replace Verdansk but will serve as an additional area to explore. It's unclear if this new space will be available alongside Verdansk, allowing players to traverse between the two freely, or if each map will be separated into different modes. We know that Rebirth Island is a fraction of the size of Verdansk and will likely result in some high-action moments in close quarters areas.

New Gulag experiences

There will be not one but two new versions of the Gulag for each map, resulting in a welcome change of pace for veteran players. Verdansk's version of the Gulag will feature similar 1v1 rules you might be used to but will now take place in a new arena themed after the famous Nuketown map. As for Rebirth Island, the Gulag experience for that map seems to be a noticeable departure — with a new zone that features two hallways, each with a metal detector that will go off if you pass through them, adding a strategic element to the encounter.

Five New Weapons

What Warzone update would be complete without new weapons to use? Here's a list of the new weapons you'll have at your disposal over the course of the latest season, along with their expected release windows.

MAC 10: SMG — Day one

SMG — Day one Groza: Assault rifle — Day one

Assault rifle — Day one Streetsweeper: Shotgun — Midseason

Shotgun — Midseason Sledgehammer : Melee — Midseason

: Melee — Midseason Wakizashi: Melee — Midseason

Cold War Joins Warzone

One of the more interesting tidbits about the two games coming together is that Warzone will still run on the same engine as 2019's Modern Warfare. Warzone was built upon Modern Warfare's engine established by Infinity Ward and will remain the same even after the Cold War is integrated. This is interesting because the two games look and feel completely different from one another and will likely pose a challenge for those who have gotten used to Cold War's mechanics.

On the surface, the differences might not seem like much, but since Call of Duty is so dependent on twitch reflexes, those little details start to add up during the heat of battle. We're curious to see how Cold War players adapt to Warzone after the integration takes place. What's odd is that all the weapons from both games will be playable in Warzone after the update, which is at odds with one another due to the time periods they're set in. Nonetheless, we'll find out more when the season goes live tomorrow.