Looking for a new series to binge after watching Netflix’s Cursed? We’re here to help.
Netflix recently dropped its new series Cursed (based on Tom Wheeler’s book) and the internet has been abuzz with discourse about Nimue, Arthur, Merlin, and of course the Weeping Monk. While the series was certainly a hit-or-miss with some fans of Arthurian legends, it certainly whet our appetites for more content.
If you’re looking for a series or movie similar to Cursed, we’ve got a list for you to stream! While they aren’t all based in Camelot or ensconced in high fantasy, they may still catch your interest.
10 Series & 5 Movies to Stream if You Loved Netflix's Cursed
TV Series
Camelot (Starz)
Set in the late 5th century, following Britain's freedom from Roman rule, King Uther’s sudden death threatens to engulf Britain in chaos. The sorcerer Merlin (Joseph Fiennes) has visions of a dark future and works to install the impetuous bastard son of Uther as the new king. Arthur (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Merlin join their allies in Castle Camelot and set about building a new and better Britain for the people. Meanwhile, Arthur's cold and ambitious half-sister Morgan Pendragon (Eva Green) plots to take the crown from him.
Historical ✓
Arthurian Legends ✓
Magic ✓
Camelot is available to watch on Starz.
Merlin (BBC)
Merlin (Colin Morgan) is a young and powerful warlock who arrives in the kingdom of Camelot after his mother arranges for him to stay with the court physician, Gaius (Richard Wilson). He discovers that the king, Uther Pendragon (Anthony Head), outlawed magic twenty years earlier in an event known as the Great Purge and imprisoned the last Dragon deep under the castle. After hearing a mysterious voice inside his head, Merlin makes his way to the cavern beneath the keep to find that he was hearing the dragon's voice.
The Great Dragon (voice of John Hurt) tells Merlin that he has an important destiny: to protect Uther's son, Arthur (Bradley James), who will return magic to Camelot and unite the land of Albion. After saving the prince's life, Merlin is appointed as his personal servant and the two go on many adventures, over the course of which, they begin to respect and trust one another.
Historical ✓
Arthurian Legends ✓
Magic ✓
Merlin is available to watch on Crackle, Tubi TV, IMDb TV, and SyFy.
Robin Hood (BBC)
Following five years of fighting in the crusades, Robin of Locksley (Jonas Armstrong) returns to England and discovers that Nottingham is now under the oppression of the Sheriff of Nottingham (Keith Allen). He reunites with Marian (Lucy Griffiths) who he had been betrothed to before he left for the crusades. As his lands are taken from him after he’s branded an outlaw, he gathers together a band of outlaws — the Merry Men — to outwit the Sheriff of Nottingham and Guy of Gisborne (Richard Armitage).
Historical ✓
Arthurian Legends ✕
Magic ✕
Robin Hood is available to watch on CW Seed, BBC, and Amazon Prime.
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series A Song of Ice and Fire, this sprawling drama is set in the world of Westeros, where summers span decades and winters can last a lifetime. From the scheming south and the savage eastern lands; to the frozen north and the ancient Wall that protects the realm from the mysterious darkness beyond… the powerful families of the Seven Kingdoms are locked in a battle for the Iron Throne. It’s a story of duplicity and treachery, nobility and honor, and conquest and triumph. In the Game of Thrones, you either win or you die.
Historical ✕
Arthurian Legends ✕
Magic ✓
Game of Thrones is available to watch on HBO.
The Witcher (Netflix)
Based on a series of short stories by Andrzej Sapkowski and the popular Witcher video game franchise, Netflix’s The Witcher centers around Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a brooding professional monster hunter known as a ‘witcher’. He struggles to maintain his humanity, as he faces the darkest parts of human emotions and desires — often finding that the humans he encounters are worse than the actual monsters he encounters. Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is an ambitious young mage who came from nothing and wants everything. Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) is a young girl who may or may not possess some great mysterious power within her. Their destinies, seemingly quite different, slowly intertwine in a rather cosmic fashion.
Historical ✕
Arthurian Legends ✕
Magic ✓
The Witcher is available to watch on Netflix.
Vikings (History)
The adventures of a Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) — the greatest hero of his age. The series tells the saga of Ragnar's band of Viking brothers and his family as he rises up to become King of the Viking tribes. As well as being a fearless warrior, Ragnar embodies the Norse traditions of devotion to the gods, and as legend has it, he was a direct descendant of Odin, the god of war and warriors. But for all its warfare and bloodshed, Vikings is also a story of family and brotherhood, capturing the love and affection between Ragnar and his wife, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), a respected warrior in her own right.
Historical ✓
Arthurian Legends ✕
Magic ✕
Vikings is available to watch on History, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.
Legend of the Seeker (ABC)
The series is loosely based on Wizard’s First Rule, the first novel in Terry Goodkind’s Sword of Truth series. After the invasion of Darken Rahl's army into the Midlands, Kahlan Amnell (Bridget Regan), a Confessor, ventures into Westland in search of a wizard and the Seeker, who has been prophesied to defeat Rahl. Kahlan finds the wizard, Zeddicus Zu'l Zorander (Bruce Spence), and the Seeker, a young man named Richard Cypher (Craig Horner), who is forced to accept a destiny he never knew about. Together, they set off on a quest to seek out and defeat Darken Rahl (Craig Parker).
Historical ✕
Arthurian Legends ✕
Magic ✓
Legend of the Seeker is available to watch on Syndicated and for purchase at Amazon Prime.
Carnival Row (Amazon Prime)
This growing immigrant population struggles to coexist with humans in the grimiest section of the city— forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s standing during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row. As Philo investigates, he reveals a monster no one could imagine.
Historical ✕
Arthurian Legends ✕
Magic ✓
Carnival Row is available to watch on Amazon Prime.
The Shannara Chronicles (Netflix)
Based on The Elfstones of Shannara novels, the two-season series opens as demons start to return after being banished from this world to a place known as the Forbidding — locked away by an ancient tree called the Ellcrys. The series chronicles the journey of the half-human-half-elf, Wil Ohmsford (Austin Butler), the Elven Princess Amberle Elessedil (Poppy Drayton); and the human Eretria (Ivana Baquero) as they go on a quest to protect the Ellcrys from dying and releasing all the banished demons back into the Four Lands.
Historical ✕
Arthurian Legends ✕
Magic ✓
The Shannara Chronicles is available to watch on Netflix.
The Magicians (Netflix)
Based on Lev Grossman’s novel of the same name, the series begins as Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) enrolls at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy to be trained as a magician, where he discovers that the magical world from his favorite childhood books is real and poses a danger to humanity. Meanwhile, the life of his childhood friend Julia Wicker (Stella Maeve)is derailed when she is denied entry, and she searches for magic elsewhere. At Brakebills, Quentin and his fellow students Alice, Penny, Margo, and Eliot hone their skills, test their mettle and form new (and oftentimes, problematic) relationships, all while facing a dangerous and deadly threat from a magical world.
Historical ✕
Arthurian Legends ✕
Magic ✓
The Magicians is available to watch on Netflix.
Movies
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
After the murder of his father, Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) is robbed of his birthright by his power-hungry uncle Vortigern (Jude Law) who seizes control of the crown. Arthur is forced to grow up the hard way, orphaned and raised by prostitutes, unaware of who he truly is. Fate intercedes, leading him to pull Excalibur from the stone and embrace his true destiny as the legendary fighter and true King of Camelot.
Historical ✓
Arthurian Legends ✓
Magic ✓
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is available to watch on Amazon Prime and Vudu.
King Arthur (2004)
In this interpretation of the classic tale, Arthur (Clive Owen) is a cavalry officer in the Roman army defending Hadrian's Wall against rebellious Britons. He and his troops are expecting to be relieved but are instead sent on a risky mission to rescue the Roman family of Marius Honorius, who proves to be a despicable torturer of pagans. Arthur frees one of them, Guinevere (Keira Knightley), who in turn brokers a truce between Arthur and the Britons in an effort to ward off an invading Saxon army.
Historical ✓
Arthurian Legends ✓
Magic ✓
King Arthur is available to watch on Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, and The Roku Channel.
Outlaw King (2019)
In the year 1304, outside the besieged Stirling Castle, John Comyn, Robert Bruce (Chris Pine), and other Scottish nobility surrendered to Edward I of England. King Edward promises to return lands to the nobility in exchange for their homage. After the formalities have ended, Bruce spars with Edward's heir, the Prince of Wales, and the King weds Bruce to his goddaughter, Elizabeth de Burgh (Florence Pugh). After being crowned King of Scotland, Bruce is forced into exile by the English and leads a band of outlaws to help him reclaim the throne.
[if you want to learn more about Outlaw King check out the Petticoats & Poppies Podcast episode about the film]
Historical ✓
Arthurian Legends ✕
Magic ✕
Outlaw King is available to watch on Netflix.
Tristan & Isolde (2006)
Set during the Dark Ages, following the fall of the Roman Empire, Britain has been divided into several scattered clans. In an attempt to unify the country, the British leader, Lord Marke of Cornwall (Rufus Sewell), meets with the other clan chiefs to form a plan, but they are attacked and slaughtered by the Irish army headed by Morholt. Marke loses a hand while protecting the young Tristan (James Franco), who had just lost his parents, and Marke decides to raise the boy as if he were his own blood.
Years later, after another attack by the Irish forces, Tristan rescues his people and kills the brutal Morholt. Tristan is poisoned by the sword of Morholt and declared dead. His body is placed onto a boat as part of his funeral and the ship floats out to sea, landing on the Irish shore where he is discovered alive by Isolde (Sophia Myles). She nurses him back to health and in the process, they fall in love with one another, though he does not know who she truly is.
Eventually, Isolde's father, King Donnchadh, declares a joust as part of a plan to divide the British by promising the hand of Isolde to the winner of the joust. Without knowing that the Irish princess is Isolde, Tristan wins the tournament and offers her hand in marriage to Marke. When Tristan sees who Isolde is, he must decide between his friendship and loyalty to Marke and his love for Isolde.
Historical ✓
Arthurian Legends ✕
Magic ✕
Tristan & Isolde is available to watch on Amazon Prime and Vudu.
Robin Hood (2018)
After returning home to England, aristocrat Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn) has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with Friar Tuck (Tim Minchin), Little John (Jamie Foxx), and Will Scarlet (Jamie Dornan). Armed with arrows and dubbed Robin Hood, Loxley leads a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power.
Historical ✓
Arthurian Legends ✕
Magic ✕
Robin Hood is available to watch on Amazon Prime, Hulu, and The Roku Channel.
While we may have to wait a while for the second season of Netflix's Cursed, you won't have to wait around to find a new series to binge tonight.
