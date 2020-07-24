What Sells on eBay: June 2020

Welcome back to the what sells on eBay series!
June was another solid month, especially for the summer. I sold more items in a month than ever before! This was mainly due to selling a lot of embroidered patches. I started buying patches in bulk and listing them individually and it seems like a few of them have sold every single day since I’ve gotten several hundred listed.
I did the math and even if I only make $2 profit from selling a patch, I still make a decent hourly wage. I timed myself and found it takes about 5 minutes total to list and ship a patch. If I only make $2 profit, I’m still earning $24 per hour. Some patches have sold for over $20 though and with only having about a dollar in each patch combined with an envelope and stamp, I’m making a really nice hourly wage when a patch sells for $20+.
I started a separate eBay store for patches so I can keep the top-rated seller discount on my main store. Since I don’t upload tracking when I ship with a stamp, I won’t be able to be a top-rated seller with the patch store, but the amount of money I will save on shipping will more than make up for the discount.
I was hesitant to start a second store and ship patches with stamps, but I found an eBay store with over 35,000 patches and they ship with stamps so if it works for them, it should work for me! So far I haven’t had any complaints and have gotten a good bit of positive feedback.
Starting a New Business
Another thing I got the ball rolling on in June was an electronics recycling company. I spent a few hours making this website and then I started advertising the service on Facebook Marketplace. Within a couple of days, a company reached out to me and asked if I could handle a couple of pallets worth of old electronics. It took me a couple of trips to get everything home, but I got a ton of stuff!
The business model with the electronics recycling is to sell any working parts and send what’s left to an actual recycler. I’m really optimistic about this project and feel good about keeping this stuff out of landfills. Electronics have several toxic chemicals in them and when they end up in landfills, the toxins make their way into the water streams so this isn’t good for plants or animals.
You may be wondering, “how could you sell old electronics? Doesn’t everyone just buy a new item when their old one stops working?” I thought this same thing myself, but there is actually a demand for old electronic parts. Not everything is worth something, but since I’m getting all of this stuff for free, it’s hard not to make a profit.
It takes a lot of work to go through the parts and figure out what’s worth selling, but I believe it’s a worthy cause and I look forward to seeing if I can grow the business. I’ll probably have to rent out a building and hire some help if I keep getting inquiries from businesses. It will take a lot of work and time, but this may turn into a pretty big operation if I keep at it.
There’s so much Ewaste out there and not that many electronics recyclers.I’m literally the only person doing this within a 25-mile radius of where I live and there are hundreds of thousands of people living in this area. No to mention all of the businesses.
Numbers for the Month
Noteworthy Sales
Vintage Police Star
Bought: $0.50 Sold: $66.87
Vintage Detroit Pistons Hat
Bought: $3.96 Sold: $39.99
Vintage Suffolk County Police Patch
Bought: $0.50 Sold: $40.00
Vintage Dr. Who Mug
Bought: $0.75 Sold: $29.99
Customer Issues
Looking back over the month, I don't think I had a single return! I wish I could say the same about July, but any month that I don't get a return is a good month in my book. I didn't sell many high-dollar items so that may help lower return rate. I've sold quite a bit of patches and not a single one has been returned so far.
Interesting Things Discussed in the Facebook Group
Other than a few general questions, we mainly just shared what we've been selling and finding. I shared my idea about starting to sell patches and I think a few people may have bought some patches themselves. I hope I didn't make it harder on myself to find good deals on patches, but if so, there are a million other things for me to sell!
Check out the group if you haven't already! It's a growing community and lots of knowledge is being shared. Selling on eBay can be a lonely endeavor, so I'm glad to have a digital community to discuss things with link-minded people.
