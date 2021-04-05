The days of working long and hard still exist, but the results don’t go as far when it comes to providing you with the lifestyle you desire. In fact, more and more Americans are living paycheck to paycheck resulting in many asking, “How can I make more money?”

Whether you're married, single, in college, in between jobs, or simply just bored and want to do something outside of your 9-5, today we will help you identify the best weekend jobs! Put another way, jobs you can do in your spare time on the weekend to make extra money that is flexible!

31 of The Best Weekend Jobs (to Make More Money)

1. Delivery Driver

When you were a kid, there was the pizza delivery guy, the Chinese food delivery person, and the UPS truck… and perhaps the occasional Schwans Foods delivery. Fast forward to the present day, and after the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic, the delivery industry has grown leaps and bounds!

Thus, the demand for delivery drives is through the roof. In fact, by 2023, there are estimates that 40% of restaurant sales will be done through delivery. Here is how you can capitalize on this and snatch yourself a flexible weekend job delivering!

Step 1: Pick a delivery app to drive for! Postmates

Doordash

Uber Eats

GrubHub

Amazon Flex Step 2: Complete the necessary paperwork to get approved. Check age requirements

Have access to a vehicle or bicycle.

Own a smartphone

Driver's license with at least one year of driving experience.

Valid insurance — name on the policy.

Complete an orientation online or in person. Step 3: Set your hours, turn your app, & go! Weekends tend to be the best time to make money & when it rains

Take advantage of boosts and uplifts

Drive safely and collect your money! Pros of Delivery Driving: Flexible

Set your own hours

Good pay overall, the potential for some tips

You decided when you’re done

Plenty of work Cons of Delivery Driving: Limited earning potential

Very active

Wear and tear on vehicle costs you money long term

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Anyone who has a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, a working vehicle, and likes delivering food or items to others! Be sure to check out #4 below if you do this job on more than just weekends, and in some cases, there are age restrictions (Amazon Flex must be 21). Of course, you could always go deliver exclusively for a particular restaurant or company too!

2. Instacart Shopper

Similar to delivering food to people, only in this case the food is from a grocery store, an Instacart Shopper is someone who shops for food, checks out, and then delivers it to the person’s home.

Who would have ever thought you could have a weekend job shopping for groceries?

Something we all have done at some point in our lives – grocery shopping – will now pay you if you can quickly shop and deliver groceries. There are several routes to take with Instacart; one is working part-time as an in-store shopper for them or doing it all as a full-service shopper!

Instacart shoppers usually make $7-$10 per delivery, with a minimum of $5 and the potential for tips!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Similar to driving for Doordash or UberEats, Instacart is a great opportunity if you have a car, license, insurance, and you’re willing to go through their training program! Knowing how to navigate grocery stores is also not required, but it helps! Instacart is typically available only in large suburban areas, but it is growing. You must be 18, able to lift 30 pounds, and pass a background check!

3. Uber or Lyft Driver

Ok, I promise we will get to other weekend job ideas that don’t involve using your car, but just bear with me because it does allow you to be flexible and dictate your own hours when you drive others around!

Perhaps the most OG of the best weekend jobs – driving others around in your car – is still one of the top ways to make money on the side of your full-time gig! Rideshare apps get more and more popular by the year!

Pros of Rideshare Driving: Flexible

Potential to make as much as you desire in a given day

No minimums

Get to meet new people Cons of Rideshare Driving: Wear and tear on your car costs you money

Insurance costs

Too many drivers (saturation)

Limited income

Who is this weekend job ideal for? In addition to being licensed, insured, having a car that meets the minimum requirements, and a clean driving record/background, ride-sharing is ideal for those who like driving others around and staying up late in most cases!

4. Wrap Your Car

Ok, perhaps this might be more than just a good weekend job idea – because wrapping your car requires total commitment – but if you qualify, you can make money by turning your card into an advertisement on wheels!

Getting paid to do car wrap advertising is a real thing that you can do every day, not just the weekend. The only downside to this is that you must qualify (based on your driving) in order to make money wrapping your car.

Who is this weekend job ideal for? If you are someone who drives for Uber, Lyft, Postmates, Doordash, or some other delivery service, this is a great way to supplement even more of your income!

5. Virtual Assistant

Perhaps one of the very best jobs you can do that is flexible – regardless of weekends – is becoming a virtual assistant… and it doesn’t involve your car (as promised).

Whether it is managing a small business’s menial tasks, organizing executives, scheduling social media posts, writing blog articles, sending emails, or managing books… becoming a virtual assistant is a great weekend job.

There are virtual assistant courses that can teach you and some companies might need more than you can currently offer if you’re limited with time, but your best idea is to start small. Reach out to a real estate agent or friend who owns a company and see what task you can take off their plate.

Just recently I helped my friend unload social media posting for his business with a virtual assistant who works two hours every Sunday for him!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Virtual assistants are great assets for many business owners, bloggers, etc so if you’re highly organized and you can pay close attention to detail, this is a great weekend job for you!

6. Trainer & Fitness Instructor

Ever gone to a Spin class and thought to yourself, “I would like to teach one of these?” If that thought has crossed your mind, you enjoy teaching others, you have personal training experience, or perhaps you’re a Crossfit trainer, consider teaching others your passion for exercise and make money in the process.

Many gyms are always in search of offering more classes and boosting their gym memberships, so if you’re someone who can add value to a gym and you want a weekend job, consider the fitness industry! Or, you can even work at the gym at the front desk on the weekends to simply earn a few dollars and get a free gym membership! Heck, even swim lessons and swim instruction can fall into this category!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? If you really enjoy group fitness classes, Spin, working out, or you’re a certified trainer, making money on the weekends in the fitness industry is a good route! You can capitalize on your passion for fitness and make money on the side! Keep in mind, training courses and licensure may be required in order to teach others!

7. Dog Walker & Pet Sitter

Had you asked someone 20 years ago if they envisioned a niche job market where you got paid to walk dogs, people would have looked at you like you’re crazy. However, that couldn’t be further from the case today, as more and more working-class American’s need dog walkers for their companions!

Dog walking is made possible by companies like Rover and Wag, or through self-employed dog walkers who offer their services locally by you. Most dog walkers make $10 a walk and up! You can also watch people’s pets for them on the weekends when they travel and charge $30 per pet and up per day!

Watch two dogs for the weekend, and you can easily pull in $100+!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Anyone who likes walking dogs has the ability to get to and from dog owner’s homes, and knows how to handle pets!

8. Tutor Kids Online

Tutoring kids online – whether you do it through Zoom or a company like VIPKid – is an excellent way to make extra income! Tutoring English to students in China is on the rise and there are plenty of ways to go about landing your first tutoring gig:

Visit VIPKid, Chegg, or Wyzant and sign up to be a tutor Look into local tutoring companies in your community Offer your own independent tutoring to others

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Online Tutoring is huge because of the Pandemic and looks to keep growing as some have fully transitioned to online learning. That said, if you like working with kids, have teaching credentials, or you happen to be a college student who is really good in a subject area – tutoring is a great weekend job idea for you!

9. Start a Blog

Have you ever thought about starting a blog? Not only is blogging viewed as something many find fun or cathartic, but blogging can also be a source of income!

Now, keep in mind blogging doesn’t make money overnight or even over the course of a few months. There are technical skills involved in learning how to manage your blog, create killer content, and promote (market) your blog!

That said, if you have the spare time and you're in the game for the long haul, blogging is a great option to not just have a weekend job, but to have a viable weekend business you own!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Blogging is ideal for anyone who has something they’re willing to write about and share, but also can be consistent for the months and years it will take to create a successful blog! The cool thing is, you can blog when you want and while blogging takes time, there are blogging groups that help!

10. Freelance Writing

Freelance writing is how I make an extra $1,500 per month or more! This wasn’t something that happened overnight, but over the course of a few months after using #9 above, I started writing for a few small businesses leveraging my self-taught blogging skills!

As my ability to do technical SEO writing grew, so did my ability to offer my paid writing services to others in what is formally known as freelance writing! Writing articles is something I enjoy and pays well!

Simply start by writing a few blog-style posts, reach out to small businesses about their blogs, or see if you can get in touch with websites in your field of interest/expertise. Ask if you can write a few free posts for them, grow from there!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Writing for money isn’t ideal if you’re someone who hates writing (duh). That said, if you have the flexibility to spend several hours a week or on the weekend writing, but you also enjoy it, consider doing freelance writing as a side hustle idea!

11. Freelance Elsewhere

Ok, maybe you don’t like writing. That is perfectly fine, considering you can freelance in just about any area imaginable these days, including:

Graphic Design

Website Design

Social Media

Lead Generation

Digital Marketing

Consulting

And the list goes on. The point is, freelancing might be the best weekend job there is because you control the hours, dictate the amount you will get paid, and you can negotiate all the small details.

Do a good job, and who knows you might get more work than you can actually handle! If you’re considering doing freelance work, create some sort of portfolio or offer services for free to someone to show your workmanship to land more paid jobs down the road!

Who is freelancing ideal for? Anyone who has a niche skill, say design, and can offer their services outside of their career makes a good freelancer. Here are 9 of The Best Freelance Jobs You Can Do Anywhere

12. Transcriptionist

There are work from home transcriptionist jobs that pay well and that you can do on the side of your full-time career if you’re someone who likes typing really fast!

Most of the time, transcriptionists can earn $20 per hour and up to $40 per hour and their job duties require more expertise, training, and in some cases, background knowledge. There are courses that will train you how to be a transcriptionist.

Who is this weekend job ideal for? If you can type at least 70 words per minute and you tend to lean to the introverted side of things, then consider being a transcriptionist! The medical, legal, and corporate settings are areas where transcriptionists typically work!

13. Data Entry

Similar to typing, but instead of plugging in numbers, data entry is another work from home job that can be done on the weekends. While typically, most data entry jobs might not be as flexible as some of the other jobs on this list, there are instances where you could do the data entry work on the weekends!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? In order for data entry to be a good fit, you want to be someone who is organized, a thorough worker, and good with navigating computers/typing.

14. Bartend or Cater

Working weddings, events, and bartending on the side are great ways to make fast cash and have a fun time doing so! If you’re someone who likes serving drinks late night or don’t mind spending your Saturdays at weddings – consider bartending as a weekend job!

Most bartenders and caterers have the potential to make well over $100 in a single night/event, and this can be larger based on tips and other factors! Simply look online or talk to friends in your area to see how you can get a job doing one of these!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? The work is hard and you’re on your feet for hours on end, but if you’re someone who is outgoing, doesn’t mind serving drinks or food, and you enjoy the hustle – bartending or working as a caterer is a very lucrative weekend job!

15. Work as an Event Coordinators Assistant

Know someone who is an events coordinator or wedding planner? Ask if you can be their day-of assistant!

I had a friend who was a wedding planner and she often needed day-of help, so she would hire friends to help her! This is where you come in! Offer your services as a day of assistant, which as you know, most weddings and events occur on the weekend, making it a great weekend job!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? An events coordinator can be a lot of work, so being the assistant is probably your best best for starters. That said, you want to be someone who is professional, prompt, highly organized, and personable!

16. Part-time Sales Gigs

No doubt, one of the best weekend jobs is doing commission-based sales jobs! While sales sometimes come with a not-so-good stigma, the truth to the matter is that anytime you can earn a commission, you can earn more if you’re good at selling!

When I used to work for a friend’s roofing company, I would work over the summer and on weekends, sparingly following up on leads he couldn’t get to. I would visit the customer, complete a formal write-up, go over the numbers, and if they signed – I would receive 10% of what I sold!

I still remember having a $700 day before lunch! That said, being a salesperson requires studying your product, getting out of your comfort zone, and being flexible with scheduling!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? IF you’re someone who is personable, outgoing, and you enjoy talking with others – sales might be a good niche for you. While results come from your ability to seal the deal, the best way to earn a commission part-time is to sell something you enjoy. Here is a list of part-time sales jobs if this sounds like you!

17. Babysitter & Nanny

Similar to watching pets, only this time watching humans, you can become a babysitter or nanny for families on the weekend or even on weeknights!

Start by browsing SitterCity or Care.com to look for possibly babysitting jobs. If you want to do it on your own and want to set your rates, you can also babysit neighbors' kids or friends' kids! Babysitting is a great way to make $15 to $30 per hour on the side and you can ultimately control when and where you do it!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Obviously, in order to babysit or nanny, you must like kids and know how to deal with them. To work for one of the aforementioned companies you will need to be at least 18 and pass a background check. That said, you can also be under 18 and babysit for neighbors on the weekend too!

18. Sell on Amazon

Truth be told, there are so many ways to make money with Amazon.

You can…

Do Amazon fulfillment

Become an Amazon driver (as we discussed)

Sell you own things on Amazon

Amazon Merch

Just to name a few. That said to make money with Amazon in any capacity, you have to be good at what you do and knowledgeable since they have a high reputation to uphold. Read below for more info!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Selling things on Amazon isn’t like selling things on Craigslist, eBay, or Offerup. Start by reading this selling guide to help you figure out if you’re the right fit to sell with Amazon.

19. Move Furniture

Moving furniture, or moving someone’s entire house is a very lucrative side hustle you can do on the weekends… especially if you have your own truck.

While there are many routes you can with this one, you can start by working part-time on the weekends for a moving company or you can offer your moving services online if you have your own truck.

Some people need others to pick up large items from the store to deliver to their home, something you can do if you have the means to do so!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Requirements to move furniture are simple: You must have the ability to lift heavy objects, patience, and a truck to move things!

20. Spin Signs

You know you have seen someone spinning signs and you have said to yourself, “I’d like to try that one day.”

If you have some spare time on the weekends, you like being outside, and you’re not afraid to possibly embarrass yourself a little, consider becoming a sign spinner to make extra money. Sign spinning is really popular when new businesses open up, a house is for sale, or a furniture company is going out of business for the 5th time that year.

Hop on Craigslist and look for sign spinning opportunities if you’re seriously considering this one, or visit a local tax business, they love sign spinners!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? If you’re young, energetic, and you don’t mind spending long periods of time standing on an intersection corner, sign spinning might be a great weekend job for you! Most sign spinners can make $10 an hour and up, so if you can manage to spin 10 hours a weekend, that is $100!

21. Become a Real Estate Agent

Everyone is going to flip houses, sell houses, or become the next real estate agent of the century – we get it. BUT, a licensed real estate agent isn’t a bad idea for a weekend job that pays extremely well if you know what you’re doing!

Real estate agents typically make a commission (approximately 3%) on whatever it is they sell, and this is something that can be done on the weekends! Don’t mistake being a real estate as something that is easy – there is a lot to it!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Being a real estate agent and making money as a real estate agent are two different things. A successful real estate agent is organized, and is typically outgoing! If you’re someone who would like to learn more about real estate, check out this interview guide on becoming a real estate agent.

22. Start a Photography Business

What is that you like taking photos, and you want to possibly sell photos online?

Whether you want to make money taking photos for events or taking photos and selling the stock images online, the photography business is a great industry to make money on the weekend!

Most big events tend to occur on the weekends and if you have a camera, coupled by a knack for taking nice photos, you can make over $1,000 up to $2,500 per wedding that you shoot. That is just weddings, not counting all the other types of events!

Who is photography for? A photography business or working as a photographer goes beyond just taking photos, you have to be able to edit, capture, and stage photos appropriately… especially at big events like weddings!

23. Costume Character

Remember when your mom hired a clown for your 5th birthday? Well, that clown got paid a pretty penny to do so!

You can work for amusement parks, companies, or on your own doing costume work for kids! Dressing up in a costume and entertaining others doesn’t pay too bad either! Most costume workers make $15 per hour and up, or they charge a flat fee per event, making it a great weekend job!

Other ideas include being the Easter Bunny or Santa!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? If you don’t mind wearing a costume or entertaining little kids, then consider being a costume character on the weekends!

24. Work For, or Start a Photo Booth Company

Photo booth companies need days of workers to make sure the photo booth rental goes well and to make sure things don’t get messed up. If you want the flexibility and don’t mind getting paid $10-$15 per hour to manage a photo booth at a wedding, consider doing this on the weekend.

Additionally, you can also be the person who owns a photo booth! Not only is starting your own photo booth company lucrative, but it’s also a form of passive income in that you don’t have to be there to make money! You simply rent it out! While renting out a photo booth means marketing yourself and knowing what you’re doing, it isn’t hard to learn.

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Whether you work a photo booth or own one, a photo booth venture is a great way to make money outside of your full-time job on the weekends!

25. Wedding & Events DJ

Do you like music and do you have a little DJ inside of you? If so, consider working at weddings and other events as a DJ and get the parties started!

A good DJ can charge several hundred per event and work as a DJ on the weekends is a classic weekend job. Whether you do weddings, special events, parties – you name it – if you have a passion for music and like people, this might be your go to way of making money part or full-time!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Working as a DJ isn’t as simple as just playing music on your iPhone, you need to have experience, equipment, and the ability to get the party jumping. If you want to learn, start with this beginners guide to becoming a DJ!

26. Event Worker

The COVID-19 Pandemic has certainly put a damper on this weekend job, but working large events like concerts, graduations, sporting events, and other large venue events is a great way to make money on the side of your full-time job!

Most events occur on the weekend, making working these events as a concession worker, ticket-taker, security, behind-the-scenes help, or whatever else a great side gig!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Similar to some of the last few best weekend jobs we have listed, working events means dealing with people and getting out of your home. Depending on what you personally desire, this is ideal for those who enjoy large crowds!

27. Security Guard Work

Whether you want to sit on your phone at a remote location and watch Netflix, or perhaps you like using the hard-earned gym muscles at a club/bar, security work is often bountiful depending on where you live, and you can do it on the weekend!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Depending on your expertise and desire, part-time security work is a great weekend job to take advantage of. Many full-time security guards will actually have a part-time security job too, making more money using the same skills they already possess!

28. Fill Out Surveys

Every side hustle article has something about filling out surveys to make money. We won’t bore you with this other than to say, you can make a few dollars not just on the weekend, but at any time by filling out surveys for:

Swagbucks

Inbox Dollars

Survey Junkie

My Points

Vindale Research

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Anyone with a smartphone and a few minutes can make money with surveys online!

29. Handyman Services

Ever seen a friend struggle to put together a grill, mount a floating shelf, or repair the toilet?

Whether you have witnessed a friend’s struggle or you have been the one struggling yourself, you probably recognize that handyman services are a great way to make some extra money on the weekends!

If you’re in the trades already or you simply like putting things together, you can make money offering handyman services a few ways:

Offer handyman services to friends and family at a discounted rate Work for hardware stores or retail chains assembling grills, furniture, and more Promote your skills on Craigslist like painting, building cabinets, etc. Look into becoming a tasker for Taskrabbit

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Being handy can range from putting together a bookshelf for someone all the way to remodeling a kitchen or bathroom. In this case, with such a wide scope of possibilities, it’s best to be truly honest with yourself and your capabilities. Start by using Taskrabbit to land a few gigs or if you happen to be in the trades – say you’re an electrician – offer side work on the weekends!

30. Landscaping Work

To be quite honest, if I made this list of the best weekend jobs based on what I personally prefer the most, this would be near the top.

Over the span of my life, I have made thousands upon thousands of dollars completing landscaping tasks for others. Whether I was mowing grass, aerating their yard, or completely redesigning their mulch beds – I have done it all.

In fact, I personally think landscaping is one of the best ways to make an extra $1,000 per month! That being said, I also recognize there are numerous factors to take into account in order to make this happen. My suggestion is that you start small if you decide to pick up a few landscaping jobs on the weekend and don’t bite off more than you can chew!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? If you’re like me and grew up with a mom who had a green thumb and had a brother who owned a landscaping company, you might be right for landscaping. However, even if you just cut a few neighbor’s yards for $25 a pop, you can make money landscaping. Be sure you know what you’re doing, and be mindful of what can go wrong when you start digging, using ladders, trimming things, or fertilizing!

31. Become a Tour Guide

Are you a history buff, a local yokel, or an art buff? If so, consider doing tours on the weekend to make some extra money.

My wife’s father lives in a small town where he retired that has an awesome brewery that he happens to love. He also happens to know everything about the brewery, how beer is made, and the entire process. So what does he do for some extra money? He gives brewery tours.

While I think he would do it for free simply because he loves showing people how the hops are brewed and the beer is made, he gets a little beer money in the process. So consider picking up a weekend gig as a tour guide if this suits your fancy!

Who is this weekend job ideal for? Anyone who has a deep interest in a specific niche or background knowledge worth sharing. Most cities around the country have something unique about them, see if you can tap into it by offering tours. For example, if you live by the Civil War Battlefields, you can get a part-time job offering tours there!

The final word on weekend jobs

When it comes to finding, arriving on, and landing the best weekend job there are a few factors you should consider before we part:

How much time are you willing to dedicate to your weekend job? What will you do with the money and how much do you need to make? What environment do you prefer?

These questions matter because they will help you determine which is the best weekend job for you when it is all said and done. Perhaps you work behind a computer at home all week already, so getting around others and bartending or leading a fitness class might be fun. On the other hand, if you’re someone who has loads of student loan debt and you just need money – well in that case who cares right?

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to share or let us know what you think!