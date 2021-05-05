The highly anticipated Marvel Studios' series Loki will premiere on Wednesday, June 9th and Tom Hiddleston announced the return of the God of Mischief in a video message today.

Adjust your countdown's accordingly because Loki is arriving earlier than expected! One month ago today, Marvel Studios dropped a brand new trailer for Loki with a June 11th premiere date, but now the wait is a little less. With yesterday's premiere of the new Friday morning series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, fans have been speculating how the streaming service would balance having two major franchise series on Fridays. It looks like we got our answer.

With the robust list of new Marvel and Star Wars series on the horizon for Disney+, it looks like the streaming service might begin to feel like a dedicated Disney Channel with new releases daily. I don't think anyone will complain about that. Except for those of us who do live streams about the series.

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Loki is set for six episodes, beginning June 9th and culminating in a July 14th finale. So mark your calendars accordingly.