If you're still reeling from today's episode of The Mandalorian and find yourself wondering what another team-up between director Robert Rodriguez and actor Pedro Pascal would look like, look no further than Netflix's We Can Be Heroes, sweeping in to save the day on Christmas Day.

Robert Rodriguez is back with a new installment to the beloved film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). If they're going to save their parents, they'll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team.

We Can Be Heroes Trailer

Yes, that is Boyd Holbrook as Miracle Guy in the trailer. We Can Be Heroes is giving fans an unexpected Narcos reunion between Javier Peña and Steve Murphy, as both Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook are playing both superheroes and fathers in the film. It's the reunion that we didn't know we needed.

Check out all of the brand new character posters for We Can Be Heroes!