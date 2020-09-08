In today’s world, more people are turning to the world wide web for shopping, investments, etc. You name it, and it is now online.

With most of us spending months at a time at home it is no wonder that we have begun exploring our online availability to items we desire.

Unfortunately, we need that extra money in order to enjoy those online shopping sprees. Many of us are looking for different side hustles to make that extra cash. The problem is always where to get started.

The great news is there are now plenty of ways to earn some extra side income! This can be done through survey sites, websites, playing games, scanning receipts, to name a few.

Here are our 24 best ways to make that extra money without having to make any substantial investments!

24 Best Ways To Earn Money At Home Without Any Investment

1. Mistplay – Get Paid To Play Games

This application's main focus is to pay you to play games. Mistplay is an Android-specific application that offers users the opportunity to play games in exchange for monetary reward. It will be coming to Apple very soon.

The app launched in 2017, with the main focus on providing users an environment in which they can participate in games in exchange for prizes. Through the earning of points, users can participate in in-app games to work toward receiving gift cards to various retailers such as Amazon, Google Play, and even virtual Visa gift cards.

With Mistplay, you are eligible to receive compensation from the minute you start playing games. You also play with friends and level up your avatar to unlock achievements and earn units faster. They also support user communications and staying connected by offering a chat feature, encouraging connections amongst participants.

Another awesome note is that users will not pay any fees to download, join, or play games with Mistplay.

Just download the Android app choose a free game from your “mixlist” and start earning units. The more you play, the more you earn! It’s a simple idea that can result in a big payday for mobile game lovers. Mistplay is currently available for Android users, but will be coming to Apple soon!

2. Swagbucks – Make Your Online Activities, Even More, Rewarding With This App

Think about all the things you're already doing online: searching the internet, watching videos, playing games, and online shopping. With Swagbucks, you can actually get paid for these activities.

They even have a mobile app that makes it easy to earn free gift cards on the go!

If you sign up now, you can earn a $5 signup bonus to help get you started!

3. Inbox Dollars – Earn Cash While Taking Surveys

Earning money online can be fun. With InboxDollars, you can get paid to take surveys, shop online, and even watch videos. From movie trailers to cooking demonstrations, you can tune in when you have time and collect your cash.

How it works: Brands want your input and are willing to pay for it.

Speaking of pay, InboxDollars pays in cash, not points.

Now here is a fun bonus! You will get a free $5 signup bonus when you register and click on the activation email sent to your Inbox!

4. Ibotta – Earn Cash for Your Everyday Activities

Whether you shop online or in person, now you can get real cashback when you do your shopping.

Ibotta pays you real money on your everyday purchases like pet supplies, groceries, and clothing. Download their free app to receive offers and earn cashback at hundreds of retailers like Walmart, Target, Petco, and grocery stores.

Ibotta has paid out over $600 million in cash rewards to more than 35 million users since its founding in 2012.

BONUS: Sign up now and get a $20 welcome bonus for using the app!

5. Opinion Outpost- Earn Money Online By Giving Your Opinion

Do you want to know the best way to get free gift cards and cash quickly? For many people, the best way is Opinion Outpost.

Opinion Outpost pays you to share your opinions through high-paying online surveys. Sounds quite easy? That’s because it really is.

The best part? It’s super easy to get paid since the value per point is really high. It takes just 50 points (5-7 surveys) to earn a $5 Amazon gift card. And since it’s 100% free to sign up, there’s no reason to not to give it a shot.

6. Stash – Start Investing With $5 And Earn Passive Income

Knowing where to start investing can be hard, but it doesn’t have to be! Investment dividends are a great way to passively earn extra cash.

With the micro-investing app Stash you can start investing with as little as $5. They’ve made it incredibly easy for anyone to start investing by offering a curated selection of 200 plus stocks and Exchange Traded Funds.

The ETFs pay dividends. Being paid via dividends basically means you will be making money while you sleep!

The sign-up process is incredibly quick and easy. They’re even giving everyone $5 to sign-up now and get started!

7. Lucktastic – Play Games and Win Cash on Your Phone

Lucktastic is a free android app that offers free daily scratch card games that can score you some serious cash. Plus you can use the app’s token to enter the contest! 220,000 people have already scored major rewards with the app so it is definitely worth a look!

The app adds new games every day so there is always a chance to win. Consecutive days of gameplay will also earn you daily rewards ranging from bonus tokens to contest entries.

Lucktastic’s biggest scratch card cash prizes are $5,000 and $10,000. They also have two major contests going on: the daily $500 Amazon gift card giveaway and the $1 million Crack The Safe Contest.

When your account balance is at least $2, you can cash your winnings in for cash or gift cards (to places like Amazon, Walmart, and JC Penny). If you have a balance of $10 and up, you can get your money mailed via check.

This is a much better option than constantly buying those scratch-off tickets in hopes of getting a reward!

8. Digit – The Stress-Free Way to Pay Off Debt

Wouldn't it be nice to finally get out of debt? It's possible if you save a little bit (only what you can afford!) every day with Digit.

Digit is like your smart financial assistant, dedicated to helping you achieve your financial goals. Just tell Digit what your goal is — maybe it's paying off credit card debt or finally building that emergency fund — then let their sophisticated algorithms do the rest.

Digit will analyze your spending habits then automatically move the perfect amount to your secure Digit account. You'll start saving without even thinking about it or changing your lifestyle.

Digit has already helped its users pay off over $100 million in debt!

9. Fetch Rewards – Turn Your Receipts Into Rewards

The Fetch Rewards App is a free mobile app that gives you cashback for taking pictures of your grocery receipts. The main difference between Fetch Rewards and other receipt scanning apps is that it doesn’t matter where you buy your product.

Each time you scan your grocery receipt you are given a specific amount of points. The amount of points you earn depends on the offers that are on your receipt.

The points you earn can be converted into real cash prizes such as gift cards to popular retailers such as Amazon, CVS, and Target. You can also choose to donate your earnings to the Red Cross. You need a minimum of 3,000 points (USD 3) to cash out.

10. The Rate Chopper – Save on Your Car Insurance

Most Americans are overpaying for car insurance. In just a few minutes, you can compare rates and see if you could save on car insurance. Any money you save can go straight back into your bank account.

It's easy to search and compare quotes with The Rate Chopper. Think of it as Kayak, but for car insurance. They can help match you to insurance carriers and regional agencies to help you save on your car insurance. The Rate Chopper can save drivers hundreds per year compared to their current insurance premiums.

It takes less than 2 minutes to fill out the form and you’ll receive a list of matches that show you online, email, and potentially phone quotes.

11. Survey Junkie – Get Paid for Taking Surveys

Did you know you can earn money by taking surveys online? It's true!

You can help brands improve their products and services AND get paid for your sharing your opinion. Survey Junkie pays you instantly via Paypal to fill out surveys. You can earn up to $45 per survey.

6 million members and an A+ rating with the BBB can’t be wrong – join the crowd and get started earning money!

12. MyPoints – Earn Easy Money On The Couch

If you could imagine your dream way of making money in your head it would probably involve sitting on the couch, eating popcorn, binge-watching TV, and somehow also making money. A recent study showed that 92% of shoppers buy online. But what a lot of them don’t know is that you can get paid to shop!

Unfortunately, this one is not going to pay the mortgage, but we have found a way to make a little extra money each month by doing this and it’s called MyPoints.

Big brands want consumers to watch short snippets of movie trailers or product features and give their feedback. They pay MyPoints, which then recruits people like us to give their feedback for actual cash.

MyPoints lets you earn points for each dollar you spend online, which can be turned into gift cards from more than 75 retailers including Amazon, eBay, and Walmart.

MyPoints members have been awarded over $236 million in gift cards and Paypal cash so far. They’ll even give you a free $10 Amazon gift card just for making your first purchase.

13. Boodle – Get Amazon Gift Cards For Trying New Apps And Games On Your Phone

It’s completely free to use and you can earn “coins” doing a variety of different activities. These include playing popular mobile games, trying new apps. Engaging with well-known brands, participating in Boodle’s daily polls, and referring friends to the app.

It all sounds pretty simple, doesn’t it? Complete some easy tasks and earn some cash.

You can then turn those coins in for gift cards to the lifestyle brands you love like Amazon, Nike, Visa, Burger King, Chipotle, and many more.

There is no downside to Boodle. Have some fun playing games on your phone, and earn gift cards, some of which, like the Amazon gift card you can essentially use like cash for the things you need.

14. Shopper's Voice – Get Free Samples, Coupons And Special Offers

If you’re not too keen on taking a ton of surveys to earn, then Shopper’s Voice is for you.

Taking a single survey with this market research company will get your free samples, coupons, and special offers from your favorite brands rolling in all year round!

The survey, which only takes 15 minutes to complete, also earns you entry into the Shopper’s Voice’s sweepstakes where you could win $1,500!

You’ll also get the chance to win a gift card ranging from $50 to $250. All it takes is completing one survey. Yes, just one. There is really no downside to giving this one a try

The survey will take approximately 15 minutes, and that will give you access to earning rewards all year long.

Just sign-up. That’s literally all you have to do to earn.

15. Long Game – Score Free Cash Just For Saving Money

Get free rewards just for saving money? That’s exactly what you’ll get with Long Game, the personal finance app the turns saving money into a game.

With a Long Game savings account, every dollar you deposit and savings goal you meet earns you coins. You can use the coins you earn to play any of the app’s free games, like Spin to Win, Lucky Slots, and Scratches (it has over 25 games to choose from) that have real cash and cryptocurrency prizes up to $1 million. All games are risk-free, meaning you don’t put down any money to play and you don’t lose money if you lose a game. On top of that, money in your Long Game savings account earns an APY of 0.10%.

Open a spending account with Long Game and earn coins when you spend. Every transaction made with the card gets rounded to the nearest dollar and each RoundUp earns you coins.

All Long Game accounts are FDIC insured and you can withdraw your money from your accounts whenever you want to.

If you need a little extra help or kick in the butt when it comes to meeting your savings goal, use this app as a fun secret weapon.

Sign up for Long Game today and you can try it for free for 30 days. Set up direct deposit afterward and it stays free or just pay $3 a month.

16. Truebill – Lower All Your Bills Almost Instantly

Even if you're disciplined about saving, you've probably had months where you looked at your bank balance and wondered where your paycheck went. A budgeting app like Truebill can help you take control of your money — spend intentionally on the things you value and stop throwing money away on unimportant things.

Once you have a complete picture of your finances, it's easy to see ways to save. And Truebill can help make those potential savings a reality. Their expert negotiators can call the cable company and phone company to help lower your bills. They'll also help you cancel unwanted subscriptions and put that money back in your bank account where it belongs.

Truebill has already helped save its members over $50,000,000 on their bills without much time and effort.

16. Trim – Cancel Subscriptions and Lower Monthly Bills

Did you know that 75% of people forget to cancel recurring charges after a free trial? Trim is an app that can help you find and cancel those unwanted subscriptions. It works by scanning your account for automated payments, letting you easily decide what to keep or cancel.

Trim can also negotiate cable, internet, phone, and medical bills to help make sure you're getting the best possible rates. They work with Comcast, Time Warner, Verizon, and most other providers.

See how much you could save.

17. Paribus – Find Hidden cash in Your Inbox

In the depth of your email, there are tons of receipts that are just sitting there from your purchases. Did you think they might be worth actual gift cards or cash? Now they are thanks to Paribus.

That’s because once you sign-up for Paribus, it will scan your email for your shopping receipts and monitor for price drops on the things you have bought.

If Paribus detects that there has been a price decrease on something you’ve bought, it will file a price adjustment claim on your behalf so you can recoup the difference. That is a pretty awesome addition!

It’s completely free to use and could make you hundreds – there’s no reason to not give it a shot!

18. Savvy – Pocket An Extra $356 Per Year By Making This One Move

Did you know that that it is recommended to switch car insurance every year so you are consistently getting the absolute cheapest price? During a recession when you are likely driving less, doubly so — you might be eligible for even more discounts.

In fact, the average person can slash $356 from their annual bill just by comparison shopping according to financial experts. That is why Savvy is such a game-changer.

Savvy is a virtual insurance shopping assistant that will do a car insurance price check for you in just 30 seconds. In that time, they shop hundreds of insurers for you (other sites only shop a handful) to find you the absolute best deal.

Here’s how it works Savvy works. You have to connect your existing car insurance policy. Doing this is what enables Savvy to do most of the work on your behalf.

From here you will review the various options that Savvy comes up with for you, and then lock one of them in.

Savvy will help you simultaneously cancel your old, overpriced policy while enrolling you in your new policy. They will even help you get a full refund on any money your old insurer owes back to you.

Because it’s free to use Savvy and to get them to price shop on your behalf, you have nothing to lose by trying this.

Insurance is one of those things we tend to finish and forget about. As long as we have it all should be fine right? That is why using Savvy is such an awesome idea. Give this one a go and see if it can save you some extra cash!

19. Drop – Earn Unlimited Cash Rewards While Shopping

Drop is a free app that gives out cash rewards for the spending you already do every day.

When you sign up, link your debit or credit card, select your offers from the browse page and you'll automatically earn points back from purchases made with Drop’s partnered brands – like Walmart, Sephora, Instacart, eBay, and several more.

Make sure you check back frequently as they add new offers each week! Whenever you are ready, redeem those points for gift cards to places like Starbucks, Amazon, and Whole Foods.

20. Chime – Change Where You Bank So Your Money Is Safe From Fees

Banks make billions of dollars in fees every year. They charge for everything from account maintenance fees, overdraft fees, and transaction fees to name a few. Basically, whatever service a bank provides, there is typically a fee associated with it one way or another.

It may sound outlandish, but this is the solid truth. When you bank with Chime you will not have to worry about hidden fees eating up your hard-earned money. Not convinced yet? Here are a few reasons why it is awesome.

The pros of Chime include one major factor that we all would love to eliminate on our current accounts. Accounts have no minimum balance fees, monthly fees or foreign transaction fees

Additionally, It has more than 38,000 fee-free ATMs via Visa Plus Alliance and MoneyPass. It also gives access to your paycheck up to 2 days early when you set up a direct deposit. This alone would save many of us a lot of hassle and stress.

Chime also allows you to save money towards your goals with automatic round-ups on purchases made with the Chime debit card.

You work hard for your money. Protect your hard-earned cash by banking fee-free with Chime.

21. WikiBuy – Stop Overpaying When You Shop Online

Shopping online has its perks. It's super convenient, but it can be time-consuming to find the best deals. Instead of hunting for coupon codes (that don't always work!) and opening tons of browser tabs comparing prices, you can try Wikibuy.

Wikibuy makes saving money effortless. Just add Wikibuy to your browser and when you check out, Wikibuy will automatically add the best coupon code in their extensive database to help you save cash.

And before you check out at favorite stores like Amazon, Target, Home Depot, and Best Buy, Wikibuy will notify you with a friendly pop-up if the item you're buying is available cheaper somewhere else.

Wikibuy is free to use and will never show you ads. Add Wikibuy today and stop overpaying!

22. Robinhood – Make Money By Investing In Stocks And Bonds

Investing money can be scary, especially for first-timers. There’s so much to learn, plus most financial advisors and firms take a good chunk of your earnings via fees for portfolio management and trade commissions. Who wants to deal with all of that while also putting your money on the line? Not me.

Enter Robinhood, a revolutionary app turning the investment game on its head. This app serves as an online brokerage, but unlike traditional ones, it allows you to trade stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) 100% fee-free.

Download the app for free and then create an account — there’s no minimum deposit required which means you can get started investing right away. And instead of paying a financial advisor to help manage your assets for you, Robinhood gives you the tools you need to manage them yourself within the app, plus educational resources to help you learn along the way.

Robinhood gives you the freedom to invest as little or as much as your comfortable with and saves you money on investment fees, keeping your money yours.

Download the app today so you can start growing your money.

22. Earny – Make Money while Shopping Online

If you’re a big online shopper or find yourself online shopping much more these days, you need Earny in your life. It’s an online shopping tool that operates as your personal savings assistant. Use it as you shop to find cashback deals, to monitor price drops on products you want, and to get retailer price protection on your purchases (refunds on items you’ve purchased that received price drops) for over a dozen stores.

When you sign up for Earny it automatically scans your email inbox for shopping receipts and alerts you when it finds price drops for items you’ve already purchased. If the item is still eligible for returns, Earny will automatically work to get you a refund for the difference. The Earny browser extension offers up to 20% cashback for more than 5,000 brands and tracks prices for more than 30 million products.

Earny says it manages to find its users more than $1 million in savings every month. That’s pretty huge.

It is available as an internet browser extension for Chrome and as an app for iOS and Android devices.

With Earny, the savings come to you and you’ll always know the right time to buy.

23. Freelance Writing – Write for Different Blogs or Sites

Freelance writing is a good side hustle idea because you can work on freelance articles and projects in the morning, evening, or at the weekend. Good side hustles, like freelance writing, allow you to make money working from home by trading your time.

Since you’re trading time for money, you’re capped at how much you can make. Still, if you’re looking to hit, say an extra $1,000 a month, freelance writing is a side hustle that can allow you to predict how much you can make.

I’ve worked on and off as a freelance writer over the years writing for magazines, websites, and more, recently Forbes.

I would try picking one or two areas to specialize in. I usually write about creativity, leadership, and productivity. Business to business freelance copywriters is always in demand. They earn six figures a year easily, with the caveat that the subject matter is often bland.

This focus will help you build authority in a particular area and find more clients for your side gig.

24. Start Blogging! – Get Your Thoughts Out Online

Blogging is one of the best side hustle jobs to do from home, or anywhere else in the world. It allows you to build a personal brand while owning your own asset. You can even write about your passions.

Having a singular niche that you write about such as yoga, business, beauty, or cars allows you to build an audience who shares the exact same interest due to the singular focus. You can monetize your blog in a few ways: affiliate links, sponsored posts or adding a shop link where you sell dropshipping products.

How much money can you make trying a side hustle like this? In the beginning, you’ll make nothing. But some bloggers who stick it out past the first few years have made enough money to quit their job and do it full time.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, none of these passive income methods are going to replace your regular 9-5 job. We will always be on the hunt for those, and when we find them, we will let you know!

However, what these apps do provide is that extra cash that you may need for groceries, shopping, or other necessities that may pop up for you.

You also have the option of trying many different apps! You could try investing in Robinhood while also earning money by playing games through Mistplay. Maybe you would rather take surveys? Or load receipts?

So load some apps, have fun, and make that money online!