22 Best Sites To Watch Free Movies Online

Are you looking to watch free movies online? You're in luck, as many legal sources of movies are available for free on the web. Here are some of the best options.

The best and most common way to watch free movies online is by subscribing to a streaming service. This allows you to watch old and recent movies without having to download them every single time. It is such a treat if you're looking for something specific, like the best Meryl Streep movies.

And it gets better. While you can get paid to watch Netflix, it's possible to say goodbye to Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ entirely. There are plenty of ways to watch movies and shows online besides subscribing to paid streaming services.

We all know these monthly charges can add up over time. So this will help, especially if you're looking for additional ways to save money.

Best Sites To Watch Free Movies Online

With so many places to stream movies for free online, you won't have to spend as much and still watch free movies online. Here are some of the best options.

1. Sony Crackle

Sony Crackle is a free streaming service that has movies, TV shows, and specials. The company offers live TV channels, on-demand movies and TV shows, and original programming for watching anytime or anywhere. You can watch series like the Housewives of Atlanta, starring Porsha Williams.

Sony Crackle offers various genres of films, including comedies, dramas, thrillers, horror films, and other types. Just be aware that you have to watch a couple of ads to watch the movie, which is definitely worth it.

You don't need to sign up – go to the website and start watching!

2. IMDb TV

IMDb is the perfect website to check out reviews and trailers for upcoming movies. On top of that, they have IMDb TV. IMDb TV is an online movie streaming service that allows you to watch free movies online. It has a vast library of movies that are updated daily.

As with many streaming sites, you'll have to go through a couple of ads to get to the movie. However, if you have Amazon Prime, you can watch films on IMDb TV without ads. They have many classics and family favorites, so you'll be able to find something to watch for sure.

3. Hoopla

Hoopla is a revolutionary digital library that lets you stream and watch movies and TV shows online. The only caveat here is that you have to have a library subscription, and your local library needs to support Hoopla.

You can rent free movies and TV shows. Just make sure you virtually return them to avoid late fees. You can watch them on your laptop, tablet, or TV with Hoopla on Roku or Chromecast.

Plus, Hoopla also offers ebooks and audiobooks, so you'll never have to be bored again.

4. Kanopy

Kanopy is a video streaming service that provides over 30,000 movies at your fingertips. It is available for libraries, schools, universities, and other institutions. If you have a library card or your school supports the platform, it's a great platform to check out.

It is the first video streaming service to offer free access to acclaimed documentaries and indie films. It's a great way to distract yourself when you're trying to do hard things like quitting caffeine, need a break from studying, and destress after a long workday.

Their app is the perfect place to watch great content from award-winning studios. Just make sure you watch their videos when you see something you like, as they tend to rotate movies at times.

5. How to Watch Free Movies on YouTube

YouTube is the most popular video streaming site on the internet. There are more than 1 billion active users on this site. If you have an account, you can watch free movies online on YouTube by going to the Videos section and clicking On TV Tonight.

Besides that, you can watch YouTube videos of anything and everything. Like sports, comedy, music, and cooking.

They also offer free movies online. They host a selection of movies you can watch. While you'd have to pay for the majority of their films, some great free movies are in their library.

6. Movies Found Online

Movies Found Online is a website that helps people with finding, sharing, and embedding videos from across the web.

It provides people with a searchable index of movie clips from all around the internet. That means that users can search up virtually any movie clip and find it on Movies Found Online.

The great thing about Movies Found Online is that the movies on their platform are largely independently made. It makes sure to have a different selection than the other sites on our list, making it more unique. Whether you're looking for short films, documentaries, or movies, Movies Found Online offers it.

7. Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a free and always-on TV service that offers a lineup of 250+ channels. They offer shows, movies, cartoons, and live news from 18 different categories.

There are plenty of genres to choose from, such as classic films, comedies, sci-fi, and much more. Not only can you use Pluto TV to watch movies online for free, but you can also use it as a complete replacement for your current cable TV.

8. Popcornflix

Popcornflix is a free streaming service of movies and TV shows. It has both free and paid accounts, with the latter offering exclusive content, HD quality video streams, and no ads.

The variety of genres ranges from comedy to crime to family shows. There's something for everyone on this platform. They even have Popcornflix originals if you want to check out something you won't see on other platforms.

9. Sling TV

Sling TV is a television service, and it offers a range of live and on-demand channels. You can stream more than 25,000 hours of content from your favorite channel with Sling TV. The channel is also compatible with Android and Apple TV.

You can watch your favorite movies or any other program without paying a single penny for these services. Keep in mind that you won't get the full functionality when creating a free account, but there will be more than enough to keep you occupied.

10. Tubi TV

Tubi TV is an online streaming service that offers a wide variety of movies. It's been around since 2014, and they're currently one of the most popular streaming services out there.

Some of the features include:

A TV-style navigation interface, which makes it easy to find what you're looking for.

The ability to watch now or save shows and movies to your queue for later viewing.

Watch with others by inviting your friends (even if they don't have Tubi).

The option to download movies and watch them offline without an internet connection.

11. Yidio

Yidio is a service that enables people to find and watch movies online. It can help you find the content you want to watch, even if it's not available on Netflix or Hulu. Yidio can also recommend movies for you to watch based on your previous search history.

Yidio's search engine uses an algorithm that predicts what movie or TV show you are looking for by using your previous search history, what is popular among other Yidio users, and the popularity of the movie or TV show itself.

12. Plex

Plex is a media player that you can use to watch movies online. It also acts as a media server in the background, which means you can save your media on the platform. Whether you want to be the next Taylor Swift, want to see how your dance moves look or want to practice for phone actress jobs, this is the perfect platform for you.

Plex is a free and open-source app that organizes all of your home media and enables you to stream it to any device from anywhere you happen to be. You can share your libraries with friends, family, and the wider community.

They now offer an online library, which means that you can watch free movies without having your collection.

13. Top Documentary Films

Top Documentary Films is a website that allows users to watch free documentaries online on some of the most popular topics.

The documentaries are categorized into sections such as Environment, Crime, or Science. These sections contain all sorts of fascinating documentaries, from animal behavior videos to physics lectures.

The website claims to feature over 3,000 documentaries, and they add new ones every week. You go to their platform, click on the category you want, and search for a documentary you want to watch for free.

14. The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a channel that you can find on the Roku device. It is a free channel that lets you watch the latest movies and TV shows for free.

The Roku Channel has a nice selection of movies and TV shows to choose from, but it does not have as many as Netflix or Hulu.

One of the best things about The Roku Channel is that it is free. You can watch unlimited TV episodes and movies at no cost whatsoever.

15. Peacock

Peacock is a free movie streaming service that offers content from all over the world.

Peacock has been around since 2004 and was initially created as a TV station. In 2009, Peacock metamorphosed into an online streaming service, where it now offers movies and series from all over the world.

The catalog of Peacock is constantly growing thanks to partnerships with other providers. One of them is Netflix, whose roster of movies and series can be watched on Peacock as long as you have a Netflix subscription.

16. Fawesome.tv

Fawesome.tv is a Netflix-like streaming platform on which you can watch free movies and TV shows online. There are many titles to choose from, and it's available on all major platforms (PC, Mac, Android, iOS).

You can either search for the movie or TV show that you want to watch by their name or browse through the list of genres. You can also browse by popularity or category if you know what you want to watch beforehand. There are many box office hits as well as niches that will cater to your every need!

17. VRV

VRV is a streaming service of multiple channels, including Crunchyroll, Funimation, Rooster Teeth, Cartoon Hangover, and Shudder. These channels are all available for free. You can use VRV to watch free movies without any subscription or sign-up process.

The platform is the best in terms of the anime they offer. If that's something you enjoy, this is the platform for you.

VRV does not just provide videos on its platform. If you want to watch Crunchyroll on your computer, you can use the VRV app on your browser or download it directly onto your computer. You can also use the VRV app for watching YouTube videos offline on your mobile device.

18. Internet Archive

The Internet Archive is a non-profit digital library. It provides free public access to archived web pages, as well as collections of digital media. The organization's stated mission is universal access to all knowledge.

The Internet Archive offers over 3 petabytes (3 million gigabytes) of permanent storage for public domain and copyrighted works. An average of more than 1 billion digital files per day is added to its catalogs.

In addition to archiving web content, Internet Archive also actively preserves content by creating backup copies or transferring older versions from online sources when the original versions are destroyed. That means that much content on the platform is 50+ years old, so be sure to head to this platform when you're looking for classics.

19. Xumo

Xumo is a free movie and TV app with no limits on the amount of content you can watch. The app offers over 10,000 movies and TV shows that you can stream instantly.

Plus, they provide live content, where you can decide which of the 190 available channels you want to watch.

20. Vimeo

Vimeo is a well-known online video-sharing site that allows uploading and streaming videos. Vimeo was founded in 2004, and its initial intent was to act as a hosting service for longer-length amateur films than Youtube.

Since then, the site has evolved into a video-sharing platform with more than 200 million different video uploads per year. There are plenty of films that you can watch for free on Vimeo. Plus, you can download them for later or stream to watch them now.

21. Vudu

Vudu is a company that allows you to watch free movies online. It has over 20,000 movies and TV shows for you to stream anytime, anywhere. With this platform, you'll have to sit through a couple of ads before you can watch the movie, but that's probably worth it.

Vudu is an American company that offers streaming of movies and TV shows. The platform provides content in over seven languages, including English, Japanese, Spanish, French, German, Chinese Mandarin, and Korean.

22. Redbox

Redbox is a company that has red boxes at supermarkets, gas stations, and other places. These boxes contain DVDs and Blu-Rays for people to rent. However, the company also offers a streaming service free of charge.

You can go directly to the Redbox website to stream TVs or movies on your smart TV or through their app.

All In All – Best Sites To Watch Free Movies Online

With these ideas, watching free movies online is now easier than before. Not only is it a frugal way to watch the films you like, but you can also do this in the comfort of your home anytime. The list of websites given here can be your ultimate guide for your entertainment needs.

Though these websites are ad-supported, they are legal in the US. And it's a small price to pay for watching your favorite shows for free. So say goodbye to monthly charges, and say hello to the freedom of watching movies online for free. Pick and choose which one suits your needs and click away!