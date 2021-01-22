Together, one plus one is more than two. WandaVision!

The two-episode premiere of WandaVision set up an idyllic sitcom universe around Wanda and Vision, but with the third episode, the cracks of reality start to slip through. Something is very amiss in Westview and not just Wanda’s surprise pregnancy.

Review: WandaVision Episode Three

At the close of the second episode, as their world got colorized and pulled into the 1970s, Wanda and Vision discovered that their new roles were as expectant parents, trapped in a Brady Bunch inspired setting.

“Now in Color” starts out with a clever play on the Brady Bunch intro, minus a few extra children to the household. It’s hard to imagine that there’s anything sinister going on as we watch adorable scenes of Wanda and Vision doing household chores, sharing ice cream in the park, and preparing for a baby at Wentworth’s Department Store.

While the previous episodes slowly built up to the big reveal that something is wrong with the world that Wanda is in, the insidious reminders ran throughout the episode. From Wanda’s accelerated pregnancy and the mayhem around it, to the ominous dialogue from Herb, Agnes, and Doctor Nielsen. The residents of Westview may know more than they’re letting onto.

Even Vision starts to realize that something is very wrong, but Wanda swiftly rewinds the scene before he’s able to come to a conclusion about their situation and the show goes on without a hitch.

For fans of the comics, it should come as no surprise that Wanda and Vision welcomed their twins Tommy and Billy into the world today. A plot point that is sure to cause heartache for Wanda and audiences alike if WandaVision is following the comic books.

As Vision discusses Geraldine’s appearance in town with Agnes and Herb, Wanda is inside the house discussing her twin brother Pietro. Geraldine makes the mistake of referencing his death at the hands of Ultron and Wanda is snapped out of the sitcom façade. She recognizes the very prominent SWORD necklace Geraldine is wearing and questions her about it. Off-screen, Wanda sends Geraldine crashing back into the “real world” and in the closing moments of the episode, it is revealed that Geraldine (or rather Monica Rambeau) has landed in a field somewhere, surrounded by heavily armored soldiers.

“Now in Color” has its playful moments — like Vision’s fruity papaya pun — but it largely lacks the light humor of the premiere episodes. Even the mid-episode commercial lacks the same charm as the previous ones. Perhaps because it lends further credence to the theory that Westview and the carefully constructed sitcom world is all inside Wanda’s mind.

“Escape to a world all your own, where your problems just float away. When you wanna get away, but you don’t wanna go anywhere.”

The mystery surrounding Vision and Wanda’s situation grows deeper and audiences are left wondering if Wanda knows more than she’s willing to acknowledge.

WandaVision continues to be one of the most unique productions from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are phenomenal performers and their ability to play off each other makes for really good television. With the slowly fading sitcom veneer, there is untapped potential to see both of them really dig into the weighty drama that may just be on the horizon.

Oh, what can it mean?