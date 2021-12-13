20 Top Rated Work-at-Home Companies for 2022

When you’re searching for work-at-home jobs, you’re bombarded with information so often. As a result, it’s difficult to decipher what’s legit and what’s not. So while I can offer advice on scam prevention and where to find legitimate work-at-home job postings, there is still an element of uncertainty.

To help take some of this uncertainty out of your job search, I’ve put together a list of 20 work-at-home companies that have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

1. Lionbridge Technologies

Lionbridge hires part-time, independent contractors for the following positions:

Search Ads Assessors

Online Maps Quality Analysts

Raters

Internet Safety Valuators

Multimedia Judges

Internet Assessors

Internet Search Reviewers

These telecommuting opportunities are open to both US and International residents. According to their website, the pay is competitive and country-dependent.

2. Aetna

Aetna is a health insurance company with an A+ rating that has telecommuting opportunities for a wide range of healthcare roles:

Care Management Associate

Clinical Consultant RN

Case Manager RN

Medical Directors

Proposal Writers

Pharmacy Managers

Most of the positions I’ve seen require experience and are for full-time work, but they come with benefits. I was able to locate these remote positions using the keywords: work-from-home.

3. L & E Research, Inc.

L & E Research pays focus group participants for various online, phone, and in-person research studies. Most interviews take between 30 – 90 minutes and pay between $50 – $300 depending on the length, focus, and type of study. L & E Research has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

4. Concentrix

Concentrix hires full-time Sales and Service Representatives from 35 states to provide customer service. Positions come with paid training and benefits. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and at least one year of customer service experience.

5. Alorica

Another company with an A+ rating with the BBB is Alorica. They hire English-speaking and bilingual Customer Service Reps. Alorica offers paid training, and the starting pay rate is $10.00 per hour. You should have a high school diploma or GED and one year of customer service experience.

6. Dell

Dell is a Texas-based company that hires many different types of remote tech workers, including:

Pre Sales Solution Architect

Transformation Advisor

Engineers

Account Management Consultant

Cloud Security Lead

Sales

Account Executive Dell has won numerous awards, and they offer generous employee benefits. At the time of writing this post, there were 52 remote positions available on their website. 7. First Editing First Editing employs experienced editors but offers full-time and year-round work in various editing capacities, such as copy editing, business editing, proofreading services, book editing, thesis editing, and much more. 8. EF (Education First), Inc. EF hires part-time ESL teachers. Applicants must be native English speakers from the US or UK, and they must hold a Bachelor’s Degree and have teaching or related experience. Teachers can earn up to $20 per hour through a combo of base fees and incentives. 9. Belay Solutions Belay Solutions hires experienced bookkeepers and virtual assistants to provide services for their clients. The hours are flexible, but individuals should be available during regular office hours. You’ll be working as an independent contractor in these roles, and you should have a Bachelor’s Degree. Belay hires in all states except California, Montana, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. 10. Humana Humana is another insurance company that employs a wide variety of remote healthcare professionals, including: Provider Engagement, Clinical Professional

Senior Risk Management Professional

Provider Contracting Professional

Lead Cloud Security Architect

Case Managers RN

Utilization Review RN

Telephonic Utilization Management RN

Lead, Network Engineer On their career portal, on the lefthand sidebar, you can choose the work-at-home options available in your state. Most of the positions require experience and come with extensive benefits. 11. Chegg Chegg hires individuals to tutor middle school, high school, college, and professionals in a wide variety of subjects. According to its website, tutors can earn up to $1,000 per month, starting at $25 per hour. Payments are made weekly, and Chegg has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. 12. Zapier Zapier is a tech company that hires for a wide range of telecommuting positions, including: Engineering

Design

Recruiting

Marketing

Customer Service

And many more All of its 250 plus employees work remotely! They offer competitive pay and extensive benefits, but medical and retirement benefits are only available to US, UK, and Canadian employees. 13. JustAnswer JustAnswer is a website where you can make a little extra money by answering questions online. The application process takes approximately two weeks, and you can answer questions anytime, anywhere. Payments are made monthly via PayPal.

14. Figure Eight Figure Eight is a short task website that will pay you to do small jobs like: Categorize social media updates

Moderate content

Transcribe audio

Draw boxes on images I wasn’t able to find how much each task pays or when or how payments are made, but they do have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau 15. Liveops Liveops is a virtual call center company that has an A+ rating. They hire at-home agents to perform inbound and outbound calls for customer service, customer acquisition, customer retention, revenue maximization, political and disaster relief, incident response, and fundraising. With the independent contracting opportunity, you will need to have a background check completed, and that costs $45. 16. Swagbucks (Prodege, LLC) Swagbucks is an online platform where you can earn points called SB, which can be redeemed for gift cards and coupons. You can quickly earn SB points by watching videos, playing games, answering questions, shopping online, and even surfing the web using their search bar. Refer your friends, and you’ll earn even more SB points. Your SB points can be traded in for gift cards from Amazon, Target, Starbucks, PayPal, and Walmart. Plus, when you sign up, you’ll get a $5 bonus! 17. Morse Genealogical Services, LLC Okay, this one requires you to get out of the house, but it is flexible. Morse Genealogical Services hires researchers to visit courthouses to check probate cases in which the heirs or their addresses are unknown. Individuals are compensated with finder’s fees or hourly fees if additional onsite research is needed. 18. Toluna Influencers Toluna Influencers is a worldwide platform where you can earn points for taking surveys, responding to polls, referring your friends, creating content, and playing games. Points can be traded in for gift cards to Starbucks, Best Buy, iTunes, Target, Sephora, Amazon, and many others, or you can trade them in for cash via PayPal. Toluna can be accessed via your computer or smartphone device using the Toluna app. 19. Survey Savvy (Luth Research) Survey Savvy is an online survey site where you’ll earn money to share your opinions with companies. Most surveys pay out between $1 – $20, depending on the length and topic of the survey. Once your account has reached $1 in rewards, you can request payment via check. 20. TeleReach TeleReach hires independent contractors for appointment setting, lead generation, information gathering, seminar reservations, website marketing, product introductions, trade show follow-up, direct mail follow-up, prospect education, script development, list development, list updating, database sourcing, list merging, prospect, identification, tracking reports, prospect feedback, and program evaluation. The pay is performance-based, but individuals earn $12-$28 per hour on average. You must be able to commit to working 20 hours per week. Conclusion Having a positive BBB rating is a good indicator of how reputable a work-from-home company is, but it’s not the end-all, be-all. Many legit companies don’t have ratings on the site, or they may even have poor ratings. Therefore, you need to look at the whole picture when searching for remote jobs. More Articles from Wealth of Geeks Here Are 40 of the Best Jobs for Retirees Here are 38 of the Best Business Ideas for Women This article was produced by The Work at Home Women and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks. Featured Image Credit: Pexels.