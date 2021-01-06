The official Super Nintendo World website has just gone live, giving us a virtual tour of the new Universal Studios Japan theme park. Located in Osaka, Japan, Super Nintendo World will have its grand opening on February 4, 2021. While those located in the West will have to wait for the theme park to come stateside, you can enjoy the virtual tour on the official website, giving you a taste of what to expect from the Japanese location.

In addition, a new commercial for the theme park recently debuted, and though it's in Japanese, you can still get a sense of what the park has to offer. Check it out below!

Based on the website and the trailer, the park looks to have the following attractions:

Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge

Yoshi's Adventure

Piranha Plant play area

Kinopio's Cafe — Food and restaurants

1 Up Factory — Merchandise and shops

Along with the aforementioned attractions, visitors will also be able to take part in an underground maze, as well as a Power Up Band challenge, which requires participants to retrieve a Golden Mushroom by defeating Bowser Jr. in conjunction with an app.

In checking out the tickets section of the website, adult entry goes for ￥7,800 or around $76 USD for a one-day pass, while the two-day passes go for ￥15,400 or around $150 USD.

Speaking of the United States, there are plans to bring Super Nintendo World to the Hollywood, California, and Orlando Florida Universal locations in the U.S., though a specific time frame has not been revealed. Surely, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the construction of the parks, so it might be a while before they're finished — possibly 2023 at the earliest.

A Singapore location is reportedly in the works, as well. It has also been revealed that the various parks will all feature different attractions, though to what degree is unknown, since they're still under construction.