Are you looking to promote your blog and drive massive traffic fast? Like Really Fast???

Well, I have some good news and bad news. The bad news is when it comes to blogging, there are not any legitimate shortcuts. Sorry folks 🙁

Building up a social media following takes time, and getting those social media followers to check our your blog takes even more time. You can speed up some by running paid social media ads, sweepstakes, and giveaways, but that costs money.

What if you could promote your blog on social media for free? What if there was a way to get your blog in front of social media followers interested in the same topics as you and follow similar blogs as yours??

Sounds like perfect, right???

Well, I have good news, it is possible to promote your blog on social media completely free and without a ton of work. Viral Content Bee is the perfect solution for anyone looking to promote a new blog and even for more established blogs looking to boost traffic.

What is Viral Content Bee?

Viral Content Bee is a free social media sharing website. The website is clean and straightforward to use.

Signing up is free and only takes a few seconds. If you have been blogging for some time, chances are you have participated in a Facebook blog share group. Viral Content Bee works similarly to popular blog share groups, with one huge advantage.

Viral Content Bee uses a point system. When you share others' work, you earn points, and you spend those points to have your work shared. It's a simple and elegant system.

Once you register, you can link your social media accounts. At the moment, Viral Content Bee supports Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, Linkedin, Mix, and Pinterest.

You can choose which social media you would like your content shared on. You also have control over what content you share and on what social media accounts those are shared from.

As an example, you may see a neat post that you think your Pinterest audience would like. You can pin the post to the board you think would be appropriate.

Why it's my new Fav

I like Viral Content Bee for a few reasons:

1. It uses a point system. I have participated in several blog shares, and while they are great, you also get a few bloggers that do not reciprocate. Inevitably, you end up sharing ten posts and may only get five shares of your content.

2. The content is moderated. Moderations review each post before it can be posted for sharing. This prevents spamming of low-quality content.

3. Size Matters. The size of a member's Twitter audience in part determines both how many points you get from sharing a post and also how many points you will spend for them to share your post.

4. You can schedule shares right from the site. This is great if you want to earn many points, but don't want to flood your social media with ten posts at once. You can log into the site and spend a few seconds queueing up your posts and then stop back later to spend your points to boost your projects.

5. Grow your audience! Viral Content Bee boasts a diverse group of bloggers and having different bloggers sharing your posts can expand your reach to new audiences.

6. Networking. Sharing the work of bother bloggers often leads to new networking connections. Since I have been using the site, I have gained new followers on my social media channels. Additionally, I have chatted with a few bloggers I met from and have made some valuable network connections.

7. Find cool blog posts to read. I have found myself reading and enjoying many of the posts on the site.

8. Boost your Pinterest game. It's a great way to have your content shared on Pinterest for people that do not know how to use Pinterest. It seems like half of the bloggers I meet understand that Pinterest is an excellent source of traffic; however, they are not sure how to use the site. You can have your pins shared without the need to have a vast Pinterest presence.

Note: you will still need great pinnable images. Either spend the time to learn how to design images or hire them out on a site like Fiverr.

Viral Content Bee Cons

Since Viral Content Bee is free, its relatively easy to overlook a few of the program's faults. However, if you choose to upgrade to the paid version, you might feel differently. So its best you understand some of the limitations of the program.

The only real complaint I have is a lack of widespread adoption; sadly, the system suffers from a small user base. Don't get me wrong; I'm thrilled to pick up 20 or 30 additional social media shares. However, 200 or 300 would be even better right? Especially if you are paying for it.

Viral Content Bee needs more users; it would be great if the program were marketed more because it is a perfect system and a great approach to running a blog social share group. If you have ever participated in a blog share group or even a Twitter blog RT or writers lift, you like have experienced the frustration of boosting others and not receiving a boost in return. Viral Content Bee's points system mostly solves that issue, assuming bloggers are using the system.

I would love to see the system promoted more, partly why I'm writing this review. I think several improvements could be implemented to get more users to engage with the system, and with more users, the founders might consider them.

However, despite the currently limited user base, the extra social media shares are worth the minimal amount of work of loading in posts.

The Bottom Line

Viral Content Bee is a great system to promote your blog on social media for free. Considering the limited user base at this point, I wouldn't recommend upgrading your account to the paid plan. If you spend a little bit of time each week loading in posts to your Buffer queue, you can easily earn enough points to have your posts shared throughout the week.