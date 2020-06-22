Vindale Research: Give Your Feedback, Make Extra Money (Unlimited Earnings)

Are you looking to earn a little extra cash or make some beer money?

Maybe snag some gift cards or free money?

Vindale Research is an online market research company that gives community members money in exchange for taking surveys and completing other offers. While there are several websites out there that promise cash in exchange for your opinions, Vindale seems to be one of the longest standing and most legitimate.

Read on to learn about how Vindale Research works, and if you should sign up to start earning money with them.

What is Vindale Research?

Vindale Research was founded in 2006 in New York. While it still serves the American market, it has expanded to the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australian markets.

They offer paid surveys, product testing, and incentivized email marketing campaigns, among other offerings. The company was sold to Reimagine Holdings Group in 2018 but maintains its offerings independently.

How does Vindale Research Work?

Vindale Research is hired by brands to generate user feedback. Therefore, they connect their subscribers with advertisers and behave as the middleman.

Advertisers benefit from Vindale Research because they can use the research for a more effective go to market strategy. They get to invest in research through Vindale’s platform to ultimately be more profitable.

Subscribers benefit because they can take surveys that they are interested in and earn a set amount as a result. They get to earn income in their spare time and can choose a variety of ways to do so. So, how do subscribers receive this income? According to the Vindale Research website, there are two simple steps:

Take Paid Surveys – Subscribers earn a dollar for merely signing up. As part of this sign-up process, subscribers fill out the information about their demographics and interests. Then, they will have access to available surveys on the Vindale Research website. They can also sign up to be notified when a survey that meets their interests becomes available. Regardless of how users choose to browse the site, they can complete surveys on any of their devices. Redeem Your Earnings by PayPal – Many survey websites offer their members points or rewards other than cash for taking surveys. Vindale Research offers real money through PayPal.

An example of how this works is, let’s say that a car company is interested in understanding the needs of prospective buyers in Iowa. They may specifically be interested in people who already own cars and live in the state. They would pay Vindale to advertise surveys on their site. People who fit into the demographic they are looking for would then complete the study and get paid by Vindale.

So, is it that easy to use Vindale Research? Let’s look at some of the pros and cons that we can detect about using this website:

Vindale Research Pros

Users are paid cash in exchange for taking surveys. This money is distributed either by check or PayPal, which seems to be simple and straightforward.

It is free to join, and subscribers earn a dollar just for signing up.

The payout is between $0.25 and $50 per survey. The more complicated the survey, the more it will payout.

The option to be notified about new surveys is user-friendly.

Subscribers can do more than take surveys and can even earn money for referring friends to the website.

Vindale Research Cons

Many reviews report that surveys expire or fill up quickly.

The minimum cash-out option is $50. If people are taking surveys at $0.25 each, it will take a long time to reach the minimum cash-out amount.

The website has limited information available.

There is no mobile app, but users can take surveys on their mobile browsers.

Upon signing up, there are a lot of emails from both Vindale and their partner companies.

How to Earn Money with Vindale Research

There are more ways to earn money with Vindale Research. While surveys are their bread and butter, here are a few other ways that you can earn cash:

Participate in Studies – This is by far the most popular way to make money on the platform. Most surveys take about 5-10 minutes and pay between $0.50 and $2. The money you earn typically shows up in your account immediately but can take several business days. At the end of each survey, you will get a personalized recommendation for another survey to take. Referral Bonuses – Users can earn extra money by referring their friends as well. The offer is $5 per friend who signs up permitting that they are active and use the original user’s referral link to sign up. Think of it this way – if you’re super excited to be earning extra money and have spare time, your friends would likely feel the same way. If you get ten friends to sign up, you’ve already made your way to your first payout. Use Reward Codes – Users can earn extra money by joining the Vindale Research social communities to find additional challenges, polls, and alerts. These will generate reward codes that allow users to make extra money from doing surveys. Watch Videos – Users can also watch short videos to earn money. They are typically advertisements and last a minute or less. However, these have significantly smaller returns at about $0.05 each. Join Reward Mail – If you don’t mind getting a bunch of additional emails, users can earn extra money by opening and reading paid promotional emails. The website does not state precisely how much each of these emails is worth, but it could be an excellent way to boost your income from Vindale.

Common Questions About Vindale Research

If Vindale seems like a good option for you, but you still have some questions, you’re not alone. Here are the answers to some of the most common questions about Vindale Research.

Is Vindale a Legitimate Company?

In short, yes. The company is well over a decade old and has paid out over $8 million in rewards to its subscribers. Vindale is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has earned a rating of A on a scale from A+ to F. Vindale has worked with large brands such as GM, Netflix, and other well-known companies. Additionally, Vindale is ranked as one of the top 7000 most visited sites in the United States and Canada, according to Alexa.

However, not every review is a positive one. Many people are upset that they take a lot of time to see if they qualify for some of the surveys. They seem to feel disillusioned when they spend the time that they could be used to take a survey to go through a pre-survey questionnaire.

How Do Subscribers Get Paid?

The first step to earning money is to sign up. Users will receive $1 just for signing up. Then, they can take surveys, watch videos, and refer friends until they reach the $50 threshold. It is important to note that there is a limitation on how long available funds can sit in a user’s account before they expire.

How do I Get My Money from Vindale Research?

When a user has $50 that they have earned, they must request a funds transfer in the Online Payment Center. They also should have a verified PayPal account set up, or plan to receive a check via mail. Then, they must authorize the payment, and Vindale Research will send the money via their choice of PayPal or check.

How Much Can You Make at Vindale research?

Surveys pay between .50 to $50. In our research, we have found that Vindale Research pays competitively compared to some of the top survey sites. If you are looking for a little extra money, Vindale Research is given high marks by professional review sites.

Keep in mind that offers change regularly, so it best to work with a few of the best survey sites.

Are Online Surveys Safe?

You should understand that taking online surveys is not a way to get rich quick. However, most of the online surveys offered by the top sites and oldest survey websites are legitimate and safe. Vindale

Research has put together a comprehensive fraud awareness guide to help you avoid potential survey scam sites. Fraud Awareness Guide

What Are the Surveys About?

Users do not have to take surveys that they do not want to. Surveys range in topics. Some examples include cars, travel, technology, and fashion. Subscribers can also watch videos on topics of their choice. Some surveys are more in-depth than others, and therefore, some require a specific knowledge set. The more in-depth surveys often take a bit longer to complete, but also have higher payouts. Is There a Limit to the Number of Surveys a Subscriber Can Take? There is not a limit to how many surveys a user can take. The company gets access to hundreds of new surveys each day, so users continuously have new earning opportunities available. If you are looking to make a lot of money on Vindale Research, you can be diligent about choosing surveys that have strong payouts and do not take too long to complete. The average user can reach the $50 threshold in as little as a couple of hours if they take the right surveys to get them there. Should I Use Vindale Research? While the answer might be different for everyone, Vindale Research seems to be a legitimate company that, when used well, can have a substantial payout. If you have extra time and want to make some money on the side, Vindale could be an excellent option for you. If you sign up and decide that Vindale Research is not for you, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Other Survey & Money-Making Options While Vindale seems to be one of the most established survey websites available, it may be worth checking out their competitors before making the jump. Additionally, you may want to diversify how you earn money online. Here are a few popular options that we found. Survey Junkie This website is also free to sign up. Survey Junkie is another of the oldest and most reputable survey websites on the market. Users register to take surveys and earn points that they can choose to convert to cash or other gifts. Like Vindale, the amount users earn per survey can fluctuate. Read our full Survey Junkie review here. Join Survey Junkie Inbox Dollars This site is also free. Members earn money by taking surveys but can also complete other tasks. The members cash out their earnings in e-gift cards, can donate to their favorite charities, receive a check in the mail, or get a prepaid visa card. Read our full Inbox Dollars review here. Join Inbox Dollars More Legitimate Paid Survey Websites looking for more legit market research companies to get paid for taking surveys? Here are some of the best ways to make money doing online surveys. Note: Since we covered Springboard and Pinecone research in our posts on how to earn free Amazon cards and Google play we are going to introduce you to some new paid survey sites. RewardSurvey US Get $30 in Reward Points to spend IMMEDIATELY! Opinion Outpost Opinion Outpost is a free online tool that helps major corporations and businesses conduct market research. By taking paid surveys online with Opinion Outpost, you can make money quickly and safely from home and help your favorite brands adapt and grow just by sharing your opinion. Opinion Outpost users make money and earn prizes by taking paid surveys about all different topics. Think about it: Businesses want your opinions so that they can make products you’ll love, and they’re going to pay you for it. Surveys2Cash Sign Up to Start Earning Today! Earn up to $100 on your first survey! SendEarnings Get Instant Cash for sampling everyday items, reading emails from advertisers and taking online surveys Swagbucks Swagbucks is also free to sign up and fluctuates in earnings per survey. Users can earn money not only from doing surveys but also by using their search engine, shopping online, playing games, and completing other tasks. They earn Swagbucks and can cash out earnings by PayPal or opt to receive gift cards instead. Join Swagbucks Ibotta Ibotta sets itself apart by being an app first and detaches itself from the survey world. Users get cash back from shopping both online and at brick & mortar businesses. First, users sign up online for free. Then, they upload their receipts to earn points. This app applies coupons to the items that users purchase after they have made the purchase. Therefore, rather than earning money upfront, they receive money in return for what they already buy. Download Ibotta The Bottom Line Vindale Research is a company that offers companies an opportunity to reach their market and offers its subscribers the chance to make some extra cash. The free sign up process is simple, and users can earn a dollar for merely signing up. They can also earn money for having their friends sign up and become active survey-takers, and the earning threshold is as unlimited as the amount of time that users can put forth. If you have time to take surveys online in exchange for a bit of cash, Vindale might be an excellent option for you. Just be sure to realize that you need a lot of time to be able to make a lot of money with Vindale. While there are other online earning options and taking surveys won’t make you a millionaire, Vindale seems to be one of the most consistent survey companies on the market.

