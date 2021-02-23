Publisher Paradox Interactive has announced the indefinite delay of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Originally planned to release sometime in 2021, the game will now launch at an unspecified date, and preorders are no longer being accepted. In addition, it was announced that Hardsuit Labs would no longer be working on the project.

This news comes by way of the official Bloodlines 2 Twitter account, accompanied by a somewhat lengthy post explaining the reason for the delay. As part of the tweet, Paradox said Hardsuit has “done a tremendous job in laying the foundations for the game,” but that “a change is needed” in order to meet the goals for the ambitious project.

The tweet can be seen below.

In case you are unable to access the website, you can read the Bloodlines 2 Development Update right here. pic.twitter.com/kdTp5gpBJe — Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) February 23, 2021

Paradox acknowledged the radio silence since the last update on the game's development by saying “as you have noticed, we've been keeping pretty quiet for a while,” but also confirmed the game is still being worked on by an unannounced team. “This game is vert important to us and it has been an ambitious project from the very start,” said Paradox.

At this time, it's unclear when Bloodlines 2 is planned to release, or which studio will be developing it. As Paradox explains, it will share more about the game's developer “as soon as” it can.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was first announced in 2019 and will serve as a sequel to the original, which launched in 2004. It's based in the World of Darkness tabletop RPG series which began in 1991.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this is one of the many games that has been delayed in recent memory. Earlier this year, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was pushed back, along with Returnal, Hogwarts Legacy, and Outriders. Many have predicted that more delays will come this year, as well.

At this point, Bloodlines 2 is still planned to come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Source: Paradox Interactive