The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook: From Cauldron Cakes to Knickerbocker Glory–More Than 150 Magical Recipes for Wizards and Non-Wizards Alike is a practical take on the food of Harry Potter
It is no secret that Harry Potter is one of the most popular books and movie franchises of all time. Pinterest and Instagram are rife with Harry Potter crafts, cosplay, and even recipes.
Some food in Harry Potter is strictly fantasy, looking at you giggle water, and others, we can find close approximations of, like butterbeer, here in the muggle world. This cookbook is a great starting place for Harry Potter fans to begin their journey into the Wizarding World food.
This cookbook by Dinah Buckholz features more than 150 recipes inspired by Harry Potter. Enjoy homemade pies, perfect for fall, and more specifically, Thanksgiving. Learn how to make delicious holiday treats, perfect for wishing your loved ones a Happy Christmas.
The 239-page cookbook is split into 10 chapters: Good Food with Bad Relatives, Delights Down the Alley, Treats from the Train, Recipes from a Giant and an Elf, The Favorite Cook’s Dishes, Breakfast Before Class, Lunch, and Dinner in the Dining Hall, Desserts and Snacks at School, Holiday Fare, Treats in the Village.
There are over 232 recipes in The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook, and they range from quick kid-friendly desserts and snacks to adult fare like bonbons (for grownups) and roast. Most recipes are relatively easy to make, and each one has a small blurb written at the top, which reminds readers wherein the books or movies, the inspiration for the recipes is from.
What’s the only thing better than reading about tasty treats? Actually trying them, of course! After all, we have to be sure that the recipes will work; I’m just trying them out for science. So for the sake of science, I tried three different recipes from the cookbook.
Hot Chocolate
Homemade Marshmallows
Cinnamon Pull-Apart Breakfast Rolls
Straight Up
The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook is a solid addition to any Harry Potter fan’s kitchen. For absolute beginners, there are a few things that you could try with little difficulty. And for those who consider themselves more advanced in the kitchen, there are definitely a few recipes to test your skills on. A few of the ingredients are a little more difficult to find, meaning that you probably won’t find the ingredients for haggis at your local Walmart.
Despite not being marketed for kids, there are definitely recipes in this book that you could do with the whole family. As an American, it is certainly interesting to try the UK twist on old favorites like pies and dumplings. The fact that the food is good is just a bonus. Who doesn’t want to try all the Nine Recipes of the Goblet, Homemade Ice Cream, or Honeyduke’s Treats? Needless to say, with this book, there’ll be plenty of recipes to master during the quarantine.
Pick up The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook: From Cauldron Cakes to Knickerbocker Glory–More Than 150 Magical Recipes for Wizards and Non-Wizards Alike is currently available at these retailers: Target, Walmart, Barnes & Nobles, and Amazon.
Managing Editor Note: Please consider only purchasing unofficial Harry Potter merchandise, like The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook, and supporting non-profits like the Harry Potter Alliance, which supports LGBTQ+ rights and other important causes.