The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook: From Cauldron Cakes to Knickerbocker Glory–More Than 150 Magical Recipes for Wizards and Non-Wizards Alike is a practical take on the food of Harry Potter

It is no secret that Harry Potter is one of the most popular books and movie franchises of all time. Pinterest and Instagram are rife with Harry Potter crafts, cosplay, and even recipes.

Some food in Harry Potter is strictly fantasy, looking at you giggle water, and others, we can find close approximations of, like butterbeer, here in the muggle world. This cookbook is a great starting place for Harry Potter fans to begin their journey into the Wizarding World food.

This cookbook by Dinah Buckholz features more than 150 recipes inspired by Harry Potter. Enjoy homemade pies, perfect for fall, and more specifically, Thanksgiving. Learn how to make delicious holiday treats, perfect for wishing your loved ones a Happy Christmas.

The 239-page cookbook is split into 10 chapters: Good Food with Bad Relatives, Delights Down the Alley, Treats from the Train, Recipes from a Giant and an Elf, The Favorite Cook’s Dishes, Breakfast Before Class, Lunch, and Dinner in the Dining Hall, Desserts and Snacks at School, Holiday Fare, Treats in the Village.

There are over 232 recipes in The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook, and they range from quick kid-friendly desserts and snacks to adult fare like bonbons (for grownups) and roast. Most recipes are relatively easy to make, and each one has a small blurb written at the top, which reminds readers wherein the books or movies, the inspiration for the recipes is from.

What’s the only thing better than reading about tasty treats? Actually trying them, of course! After all, we have to be sure that the recipes will work; I’m just trying them out for science. So for the sake of science, I tried three different recipes from the cookbook.

Hot Chocolate Getting good chocolate is the key to this recipe. Good baker's chocolate is not the same as your traditional candy bar, and trust me, you want the good stuff for this hot chocolate. The coffee really elevates this version as well. Now that I have the recipe down, I’m going to start making flavored versions. The hot chocolate is pretty thick, thicker than powdered hot chocolate mix, at least. The finished project is very rich, and this dish is perfect for those chilly autumn nights. I topped my version off with some delicious homemade marshmallows (see below), whipped cream, and cocoa powder. The recipe said that it feeds 4, but it also says that you should put the hot chocolate in teacups. If you plan to put it in some mugs, I recommend doubling it for 4 people. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 10 mins Servings 4 people

Homemade Marshmallows Homemade marshmallows were a first for me. I had never tried any or made any myself before. Heads up, if you have kids, be prepared for them to get sticky. Don’t skimp on the confectioners sugar; it helps keep the marshmallows from sticking, and they will stick. These aren’t half bad, and if you want flavored marshmallows, this would be a great way to make some. However, making candy isn’t as easy as it seems. You will need a candy thermometer, and you will need to monitor the temperature. The flavor of these is pretty good already, but I think I’d like to try some with flavors, especially if I flavor whatever they’re going into. I’m thinking Mexican hot chocolate with cinnamon marshmallows. If you eat them by themselves, be prepared because they’re very sweet. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 20 mins Servings 64 Marshmallows

Cinnamon Pull-Apart Breakfast Rolls The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook offers more than a few bread recipes, and more than a few breakfast recipes. So of course, I had to go with breakfast bread. These bad boys reminded me of cinnamon rolls, although they’re definitely better than the kind from the can. If you want faster rise times, then purchase fast-rising yeast, instead and cut your rise times in half. Another great rising hack is to heat your oven up to 200℉ with a pan of water in the bottom rack. Put your dough in the oven and turn the oven off. The heat from the oven and hot water helps your dough rise faster and keeps it from drying out. Leave the water in the oven while you bake your rolls, they’ll come out puffier and remain moist. This is a really good recipe for anyone who's not afraid of the work that goes into freshly baked bread. The rolls were really good, and if you follow my hack, they’ll be even better. It was flavorful, filling, worth the work you put into it, and it made for a delicious dish. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 4 hrs Cook Time 20 mins Servings 12 rolls

Straight Up

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook is a solid addition to any Harry Potter fan’s kitchen. For absolute beginners, there are a few things that you could try with little difficulty. And for those who consider themselves more advanced in the kitchen, there are definitely a few recipes to test your skills on. A few of the ingredients are a little more difficult to find, meaning that you probably won’t find the ingredients for haggis at your local Walmart.

Despite not being marketed for kids, there are definitely recipes in this book that you could do with the whole family. As an American, it is certainly interesting to try the UK twist on old favorites like pies and dumplings. The fact that the food is good is just a bonus. Who doesn’t want to try all the Nine Recipes of the Goblet, Homemade Ice Cream, or Honeyduke’s Treats? Needless to say, with this book, there’ll be plenty of recipes to master during the quarantine.

Pick up The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook: From Cauldron Cakes to Knickerbocker Glory–More Than 150 Magical Recipes for Wizards and Non-Wizards Alike is currently available at these retailers: Target, Walmart, Barnes & Nobles, and Amazon.

Managing Editor Note: Please consider only purchasing unofficial Harry Potter merchandise, like The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook, and supporting non-profits like the Harry Potter Alliance, which supports LGBTQ+ rights and other important causes.