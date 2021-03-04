Universal has resumed building Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe, which will later include Super Nintendo World. This comes after construction stopped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bad news is that Epic Universe (and by extension, Super Nintendo World) will not be finished until 2025, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told the Orlando Sentinel (as relayed to us by VGC).

Originally, Orlando, Florida's Epic Universe was planned to open in 2023, but since it will take three to four years for construction to finish, it will be a while before the grand opening.

However, a second US-based Super Nintendo World will be opening at the Universal Hollywood location in California, which is expected to be finished much sooner — possibly within the next couple years. It's worth noting that the Hollywood version will be much smaller than the park in Japan.

Super Nintendo World recently opened in Japan and features numerous rides and attractions from the Mushroom Kingdom. It was originally supposed to open in summer 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, a version of Super Nintendo World will open in Singapore at an unknown date.

Since US folks will have to wait a while to step foot at Super Nintendo World, the next best thing is to check out the Nintendo Direct that covers the theme park in great detail, which you can see below. In it, Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Super Mario, gives a tour of the Japanese park and it's well worth the watch!

Epic Universe will be Universal Orlando's third main theme park, joining Universal Studios and Island of Adventure. Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of NBCUniversal parent Comcast told CNBC “The restart of construction of Epic Universe is a terrific moment for our employees and for our theme park business in Florida.”

Roberts added “It is our single-largest investment in the state and represents our enthusiasm for the spectacular park and the economic opportunities it will generate.”

Source: Orlando Sentinel, CNBC via VGC