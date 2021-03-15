Xbox Game Pass just keeps getting better and better. Today, Microsoft announced that 2D RPG Undertale is finally headed to Xbox consoles and will launch on Xbox Game Pass on March 16, 2021. Specifically, it will be available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The indie game has been on other platforms such as PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PS Vita since as early as 2015, but will finally be coming to Microsoft's Xbox consoles this week. Undertale is a critically acclaimed RPG inspired by EarthBound and is created by one person, Toby Fox. It was the result of a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2013, which went on to generate over $51,000 — surpassing the initial goal of $5,000 tenfold.

Undertale is praised for its comedic writing, catchy music, and unique ideas, such as the ability to complete the entire game as a pacifist, which results in a unique ending. Since its launch in 2015, Undertale has surpassed one million copies sold and has received numerous awards.

Undertale comes to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow https://t.co/mihrJfGBJP pic.twitter.com/g68cV4iH1D — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 15, 2021

Following the game's release, Fox began working on Deltarune (which is an anagram for Undertale), and its first part was released for free in 2018. It's unclear how Deltarune will relate to its predecessor, but it is intended for those who have completed Undertale first. Since Fox is a one-person studio, it will likely be a while before Deltarune sees the light of day.

Xbox Game Pass' inclusion of Undertale is yet another win for the beloved service, which gives its users access to a slew of games for a monthly fee like Netflix (but for games). Recently, it was announced that Square Enix's RPG co-op shooter Outriders would launch day and date on the platform. Prior to that, 20 new Bethesda games were added to the service following Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media.

Since its release, Xbox Game Pass has surpassed 18 million users as of January 2021, but the subscriber count continues to climb thanks to the inclusion of fantastic games like Undertale.

