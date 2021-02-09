Ubisoft just had its “strongest” quarter in the history of the company, as revealed during the most recent earnings call. For the final quarter of 2020 (from October – December), the company reported record-breaking net bookings of $1.21 billion, up 120% year-over-year. This is due in part to the launches of massive games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and Watch Dogs Legion.

Particularly Assassin's Creed Valhalla generated a huge portion of revenue for the company during the last quarter of 2020, which shipped 12 million copies by the end of the year. Ubisoft's chief financial officer, Frederick Duguet said on the earnings call “on the Assassin’s Creed franchise in terms of unit count at the end of December, Assassin’s Creed 3 is still the biggest launch but in value, clearly, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the biggest launch ever for the franchise.

“It has benefitted from a much stronger level of engagement, of playtime, and will also benefit from a stronger and longer post-launch programme than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.”

– AC Valhalla biggest AC game launch in history. 2nd best selling game on next gen consoles. – Daily average users up 2x compared to Odyssey in the same timeframe. – Valhalla biggest Ubi launch in terms of digital / add on spend. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 9, 2021

As it stands, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the second bestselling game across PS5 and Xbox Series X|S behind Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Though, Assassin's Creed Valhalla wasn't the only game that led Ubisoft to its tremendous fourth quarter. The launch of Watch Dogs Legion was strong and is currently the fourth bestselling game on new consoles, while Immortals Fenyx Rising sits as the seventh bestselling game across PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Just Dance 2021 is now the bestselling entry in the series of the past six years, according to Ubisoft.

Older titles like Rainbow Six Siege continued to generate revenue for Ubisoft, and has now surpassed 70 million players — up 15 million in the past 12 months, alone.

Ubisoft plans to ramp up production of premium AAA titles, as well as free-to-play games throughout the year and leading into 2022.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz