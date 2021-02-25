Online gaming services like PSN and Xbox Live are awesome…until they stop working. Today, Xbox Live has been down for several hours and the community is understandably upset, as they're unable to play any games online or download updates.

Microsoft is well aware of the outage and as of 4pm EST today, it stated that an investigation is being made to fix the issue.

We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time. Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue. We will update here and on https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj when we have more information to share! — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 25, 2021

Though, since Xbox Live has been down for so long now, many users have taken to Twitter to express their concerns — by doing what they do best: Roasting Microsoft for the outage. With that in mind, let's take a look at the funniest tweets about the Xbox Live outage.

We really like this one from rapper/actor Ice T:

Gamer Stuff: Xbox Live crashed… Fuck! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 25, 2021

And this one from user @oliverb888452 is pretty great, too:

Running to twitter to see if everybody else’s xbox live is down pic.twitter.com/Gxw1pTSaZw — Oliverb888452 (@oliverb888452) February 25, 2021

How about this one by user @dpnny_?

Me after restarting my router, my xbox 3 times, doing a full reset twice and coming to twitter seeing Xbox live is down pic.twitter.com/rIXBzEzz0o — A1 (@dpnny_) February 25, 2021

Or this tweet from @itsJohnny05?

Everyone trying to sign-in to Xbox Live. pic.twitter.com/IIXnnmLZrD — Johnny (@itsJohnny05) February 25, 2021

User @SpencerT401613 feels like a clown checking in to see if Xbox Live is still down:

Me going to see if Xbox Live servers are still down for the 12th time this hour pic.twitter.com/EkRsmuPwQ9 — Spencer T (@SpencerT401613) February 26, 2021

Twitter user @lqxjas is really upset about the outage:

xbox cmon.. pls… xbox live has been down for almost four hours pic.twitter.com/ZbOJoum8du — jas (@lqxjas) February 26, 2021

So is @NBA2KNewsTeam:

Finally sit down to game and Xbox Live is down! pic.twitter.com/RVNHC7GA4a — NBA 2K21 MyTeam News (@NBA2KNewsTeam) February 25, 2021

And user @Wheres_Demo just wants to know if others are experiencing the same issues:

User @kittyafk just wants to play the new Cold War update:

I wish i could play Cold War new season but…… #XboxLive is still down 🥺 pic.twitter.com/WXwuRXQ3uO — K x t t y 🎀 🎮 (@kittyafk) February 26, 2021

As does user @smallclub_:

When Xbox Live is down and a new season of Cold War is out pic.twitter.com/J4WJ4hkuo7 — Connor Walsh (@smallclub_) February 25, 2021

User @NorthsideZirkal is going to take matters into their own hands:

Me on my way to Xbox headquarters tofigure out why Xbox Live is down #Xbox pic.twitter.com/vUpdxvnIfb — Дмитриевич Зиркаль (@NorthsideZirkal) February 25, 2021

Twitter user @NexusLone was certainly caught off guard by the outage:

When people log in to Xbox Live to see the servers are down… pic.twitter.com/xq2krtTiB1 — TheLoneNexus (@NexusLone) February 25, 2021

And user @Bigboytrashy doesn't seem to have much faith in the Xbox Live servers:

Me trying to log into Xbox live.

Xbox servers: pic.twitter.com/wRuixe8Nvw — Jojo (@Bigboytrashy) February 25, 2021

Finally, user @WhoDeyNation30 was not a fan of Microsoft temporarily raising the price of Xbox Live Gold:

Why tf is Xbox live still down? And they wanted to raise the price of this shit pic.twitter.com/KgXDK1gHY3 — WhoDeyNation (@WhoDeyNation30) February 25, 2021

Those are just some of the funniest tweets about Xbox Live's recent outage. Microsoft hasn't given an estimate of when the service will be back up, but until then, the community will likely keep on tweeting about it.