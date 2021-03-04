The Nintendo Switch is a marvelous little system that is celebrating its fourth birthday today. It released on March 3, 2017 and featured one of the best launch games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Since then, the Nintendo Switch has gone on to sell nearly 80 million units, becoming one of the fastest-selling systems in Nintendo's history. It's home to an incredible lineup of games including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Splatoon 2, and multiple Pokémon games including Pokémon Sword and Shield. Even more are on the way later this year, making it an exciting system to own — whether you play at home or on the go.

With all of that in mind, we decided to celebrate the system's birthday by looking at some of the community's tweets, many of which reflect on the past four years.

Abram expresses the excitement around getting the Switch in 2017:

O'Dell celebrates in style:

Daniel shares an image of their haul from launch day in 2017:

While Leigh recalls the first time playing Breath of the Wild:

Charlie says Breath of the Wild is the “greatest launch game ever made,” which we have a hard time refuting:

Marty has never docked his Nintendo Switch:

And Lily wanted to wait until Splatoon 2 was a little closer to release before buying:

Sterling reflects on their favorite Switch games:

Andrew recalls playing Breath of the Wild with the infamous red Nintendo Switch t-shirt in-game:

Brenden of Pass the Controller remembers picking up the Nintendo Switch during its midnight launch:

Rebecca thinks back on playing Breath of the Wild for the first time:

Adam from IGN posted a heartwarming video of opening up the Breath of the Wild collector's edition:

Blessing from Kinda Funny says Breath of the Wild is one of their favorite games ever.

Brigitte tells a funny story about getting the Switch during the holidays:

Dom looks back on the Switch's tremendous sales:

Stealth makes a good argument for the Switch having one of the best libraries ever:

Even Reggie (former President of Nintendo of America) chimed in to reflect on the Nintendo Switch:

Of course, Nintendo itself celebrates the occasion:

And finally, Joseph (that's me!), posted a picture of the launch haul in 2017. I remember being so excited to start Breath of the Wild. I got it shortly after release — in April — so I had high expectations after reading reviews. At the time, I was traveling a lot for work, which was perfect since the Nintendo Switch is a handheld hybrid console.

To this day, it's one of my favorite systems of all time.

