The Nintendo Switch is a marvelous little system that is celebrating its fourth birthday today. It released on March 3, 2017 and featured one of the best launch games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Since then, the Nintendo Switch has gone on to sell nearly 80 million units, becoming one of the fastest-selling systems in Nintendo's history. It's home to an incredible lineup of games including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Splatoon 2, and multiple Pokémon games including Pokémon Sword and Shield. Even more are on the way later this year, making it an exciting system to own — whether you play at home or on the go.

With all of that in mind, we decided to celebrate the system's birthday by looking at some of the community's tweets, many of which reflect on the past four years.

Abram expresses the excitement around getting the Switch in 2017:

I CAN'T believe the Switch is four years old today. This system is so important to me for so many reasons. At this time in 2017 I was DYING in class knowing that my Switch was arriving in the mail that night. It was my first launch day system! pic.twitter.com/pPaSbdLN1N — Abram Buehner (@PnguinsWitCapes) March 3, 2021

O'Dell celebrates in style:

Happy Birthday Switch! Blowin' on that indo, GameCube Nintendo pic.twitter.com/XnKx86NGWe — O'Dell Harmon Jr. (@ODellHarmonJr) March 3, 2021

Daniel shares an image of their haul from launch day in 2017:

Happy birthday to 1-2 Switch! pic.twitter.com/4sUbFXYb1b — Daniel Hollis (@DanielAJHollis) March 3, 2021

While Leigh recalls the first time playing Breath of the Wild:

How time flies… 4 years today!

I remember playing #BreathoftheWild for the first time… And I was completely gobsmacked at what #Nintendo had achieved… First time I ventured out on to great plateau… i just stood in awe at great expanse ahead, adventure that waited! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/7qp0yV969u — Leigh Wynne (@leighwynne33) March 3, 2021

Charlie says Breath of the Wild is the “greatest launch game ever made,” which we have a hard time refuting:

Happy 4th anniversary to the Switch! I know some people weren't fans of the UI or the launch lineup back in the day, but for me, it was love at first sight. Not only did it launch with the greatest game ever made, but it's quickly become my favorite piece of gaming hardware 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/FJfRIqMZ29 — Charlie Wacholz ⚡ he/him (@chas_mke) March 3, 2021

Marty has never docked his Nintendo Switch:

Happy 4th anniversary to the Nintendo Switch and Breath of the Wild. My favorite Nintendo hardware since the SNES, and one of the best games ever made. Also, in the thousands of hours I've spent playing Switch, I've never once docked it.https://t.co/8un3tL1ucr pic.twitter.com/ZJVosb3aRg — Marty Sliva (@McBiggitty) March 3, 2021

And Lily wanted to wait until Splatoon 2 was a little closer to release before buying:

Happy 4th Anniversary to the Switch. Fun fact: I didn’t purchase a switch on this day because I said I would buy one closer to Splatoon 2’s release date. Well during the Nintendo E3 2017 presentation, when the release date was announced, I hit that add to cart button so fast. pic.twitter.com/cD2exvF78V — Lily Zaldivar (@CoolCatLilyZ) March 3, 2021

Sterling reflects on their favorite Switch games:

Happy birthday to the Nintendo Switch. These are my favorite exclusives with Bravely Default 2 quickly becoming one of them. #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/YJItL7hgT7 — Sterling Silver (@SilverSt3rling) March 3, 2021

Andrew recalls playing Breath of the Wild with the infamous red Nintendo Switch t-shirt in-game:

happy anniversary to the switch and also to me playing through the entirety of breath of the wild wearing the switch shirt pic.twitter.com/rOSmhwopAN — Andrew Goldfarb (@garfep) March 3, 2021

Brenden of Pass the Controller remembers picking up the Nintendo Switch during its midnight launch:

Four years ago at the Nintendo Switch midnight launch. It was a good day. The Switch has easily and quickly become one of, if not my favorite, console of all time. So many special experiences on this platform that will stay with me forever. pic.twitter.com/Nz46hHL0XJ — Brenden Groom (@begroom) March 3, 2021

Rebecca thinks back on playing Breath of the Wild for the first time:

Happy 4th birthday to the Switch, Breath of the Wild, and my very first tweet. Making this account to post screenshots from the game was one of the best decisions I ever made. https://t.co/H0my1GOaqO — Rebecca (@forestminish) March 3, 2021

Adam from IGN posted a heartwarming video of opening up the Breath of the Wild collector's edition:

This was my brilliant idea 4 years ago because I was so excited for the @NintendoAmerica Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Little did I know they would both far exceed my expectations and create some of my most cherished memories! Happy 4th birthday, Switch!🥳😂 pic.twitter.com/wLfiqKG0qY — Adam Bankhurst (@AdamBankhurst) March 3, 2021

Blessing from Kinda Funny says Breath of the Wild is one of their favorite games ever.

4 years ago, one of my favorite games ever released. These were the first 4 screenshots I took. pic.twitter.com/MiCS6ETceW — Blessing Adeoye Jr. (@BlessingJr) March 3, 2021

Brigitte tells a funny story about getting the Switch during the holidays:

Happy anniversary to the Nintendo Switch! Here’s a pic of me crying when I fully realized what it was (Dec 2017). For context, my partner hid it inside a different box and had me firmly believing he had bought me a blender for Christmas LOL. pic.twitter.com/va9OS5k20k — Brigitte (@skywardsiren) March 3, 2021

Dom looks back on the Switch's tremendous sales:

March 3 is the 4 year (!) anniversary of Nintendo Switch. 11th best-selling hardware ever: Nearly 80M units.

532M copies of software sold.

Nine Nintendo-published games over 10M.

Six above 20M.

Lite model has matched Wii U sales.

Established as *the* modern platform for indies. pic.twitter.com/UU9v7NDGGl — Dom (@DomsPlaying) March 3, 2021

Stealth makes a good argument for the Switch having one of the best libraries ever:

Happy (slightly early) 4th anniversary to the Nintendo Switch!!! On pace to be the most successful platform since the Nintendo DS, I can make a strong case it already has the best library of any Nintendo platform (and is only getting better). pic.twitter.com/xA1AtRrpAk — Stealth (@Stealth40k) March 2, 2021

Even Reggie (former President of Nintendo of America) chimed in to reflect on the Nintendo Switch:

Hard to believe this was four years ago. Zelda Breath of the Wild is still magical, and Nintendo Switch still has great momemtum. pic.twitter.com/IvReEwpTJ3 — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) March 3, 2021

Of course, Nintendo itself celebrates the occasion:

It's been four years since the launch of Nintendo Switch! What's your favourite game so far? pic.twitter.com/Ess6I0lCBQ — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 3, 2021

And finally, Joseph (that's me!), posted a picture of the launch haul in 2017. I remember being so excited to start Breath of the Wild. I got it shortly after release — in April — so I had high expectations after reading reviews. At the time, I was traveling a lot for work, which was perfect since the Nintendo Switch is a handheld hybrid console.

To this day, it's one of my favorite systems of all time.