22 Twitch Streamers to Follow in 2022

Discoverability on Twitch is hard. When you are looking for new folks to follow, the same big names keep popping up. Yes, we all already know about Ninja and Shroud, and Syndicate. I’m sure they are lovely streamers, but don’t you want to support the new guy? The rising stars who are going to be the next generation of amazing streamers?

This is it. Here are 20 up-and-coming Twitch streamers to follow, support, and engage with, updated for 2022. One of them could very well be the next Ninja, and don't you want to be there when it all started?

What is Twitch?

Twitch is a platform that allows gamers, performers, and other content creators (artists, musicians, you name it!) to live stream on the internet. Anyone can become a streamer, it just takes a computer, an internet connection, and some other equipment.

It’s very similar to Youtube and Tiktok, except that the majority of the content is live and unedited. One great thing about live stream content is that you can interact with the creators in real-time. And, although the platform was built for gaming, that’s not the only thing that people use it for. You find loads of content creators on Twitch!

How Do I Support New Streamers?

Twitch makes it incredibly difficult to find up-and-coming streamers. Unfortunately, there is no discoverability option and Twitch likes to promote the top streamers.

But, we all want to help the little guy instead, right? So here’s a list of awesome new streamers to check out, and next you’ll find tips on how to find more small streamers.

Top 22 Up and Coming Twitch Streamers to Follow (in no particular order)

This list came from watching Twitch, exploring Twitter, and networking on Discord to find talented, unique people to engage with who are also super friendly in return. I included folks who are actively trying to promote and build their streams, and who are active in the gaming community. Supporting others goes extremely far in getting support, and I wanted to showcase those streamers who are the most giving.

If you have a favorite streamer who needs some love, send them our way! We’re building an amazing community of supportive streamers who want to help everyone grow together!

XSadShadowX

Shadow is a variety streamer with a love for all different types of games. When not writing her thesis, she loves to play and write about games, and can usually be found glued to her Nintendo Switch. Shadow will pretty much try any game once, though she can't promise she'll be any good at it – this is the channel of a proud noob after all! Her current focus is on cute and wholesome platformers and puzzlers such as Paper Mario: The Origami King, though she's expanding this gradually to include a wider variety of content, including Spook Shadow nights where she'll scare herself silly with a horror game chosen by viewers.

She regularly reviews new games for Mental Health Gaming, and she loves to showcase amazing new indie games in her weekend streams. Shadow loves nothing more than to connect with and support new friends in the streaming community and gaming industry and loves having a laugh with friends on stream, and hopes to create a warm and welcoming space for all.

Check XSadShadowX out on Twitch!

Briikachu

Brianne is a casual streamer who loves to hang out and chat with her viewers. She mostly plays League of Legends (I usually catch her playing Syndra, but there are plenty of other League of Legends champions!) and Among Us, and she really enjoys viewer games.

On her stream, you'll normally find Brianne drinking boba and/or talking about food. The Briikachu stream often features her cat, Oreo, and you can spend your channel points for some feel-good Oreo Cam moments. Feel free to hang out, lurk, or join her Discord, The Brick Haus!

Follow Briikachu on Twitch!

BW Paco

BWpaco is a variety streamer, with a keen focus on MOBA's ranging from Smite to League of Legends. He started streaming in 2013 on YouTube but migrated to Twitch in October of 2020. Both of his channels (YouTube and Twitch) are known as the Paco Taco Stand and he refers to his subscribers as different forms of tacos.

He’s best described as a happy-go-lucky guy and entertainer at heart. His streams are always fun to watch and he really enjoys engaging and interacting with his viewers to make sure everyone is having a good time.

BWPaco’s favorite games are Multi-player Online Battle Arena’s, (MOBA) such as League of Legends, but he also plays a variety of First Person Shooters (FPS) like Call of Duty and Splitgate. He’s a variety streamer, so you can also find him playing things like Apex Legends, Smite, and Rust.

Check BW Paco out on Twitch!

Comehaveabagel

Comehaveabagel has been streaming regularly on Twitch for a little over a year. His channel, which he affectionately calls The Bagel Shack, tends to focus on RPGs and deckbuilding games. He's a 13-year World of Warcraft veteran, and he raids with his guild who he's been with for most of that time. When he isn't raiding, he plays other RPGs, such as Final Fantasy XIV, Griftlands, or Deep Rock Galactic.

Comehaveabagel also leads a Dungeons and Dragons group every third Saturday of each month. The group consists of his old college friends, and they’ve been playing together for over three years. However, don’t let that deter you from checking it out! They are silly and welcoming, so you’re nearly guaranteed a laugh if you stop in!

The Bagel Shack fosters an environment of silliness and positivity, and he hopes you drop in to have a bagel with him soon!

Come Join the Bagel Shack on Twitch!

Oehrchen

Oehrchen is a variety fox VTuber, who started streaming on Twitch in August of 2020.

Even though the name and the mother tongue are German, the channel has quickly grown into an international community. Oehrchen has friends from all over the world ranging from Australia to Europe into the US. A bonus of this multi-national community is that nonnative English speakers use the opportunity to improve their English and vice versa.

The primary goal of the channel is to have a good time, so the game does not matter much. You will see a very diverse selection of games ranging from virtual reality (VR) games like Beat Saber, real-time strategy games like Age of Empires, and even massive multiplayer online (MMO) games like Sea of Thieves, Guild Wars 2 and Deep Rock Galactic.

A visit to the channel will showcase the variety along with a mix of ongoing shenanigans. Hope to see you joining our Fluffy Kingdom soon.

Follow Oehrchen on Twitch!

A Bouncy Ferret

A Bouncy Ferret is a welcoming yet foul-mouthed female gamer who plays a variety of games. She mainly streams Hunt: Showdown, Hitman 2, and Greedfall but also hosts Community Game Nights featuring Splitgate, Halo and DayZ. You will typically find a Bouncy Ferret streaming on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but she occasionally mixes it up with a Wednesday night stream.

A Bouncy Ferret is the mother of two boys who are everything good in the world. Her husband also streams and she describes him as “kind of the best and most supportive person you could ask for to be by your side”. Together, they make a dynamic duo of epic streamers, so it’s only right that the next streamer on the list is A Bouncy Ferret’s husband, The Young Beef.

Check out A Bouncy Ferret on Twitch!

The Young beef

The Young Beef is a streamer who is originally from the UK but currently lives in the US. He is a variety streamer without any real leaning towards one genre. Most weeks are a mix of FPS, RPG, City Building, and Wrestling.

The Young Beef got into streaming during covid after losing his job and becoming a stay-at-home dad. Streaming became a great way for him to connect with other people without being face to face. He streams from late morning to early afternoon, and this schedule helped make the channel somewhere for people to hang while they work from home. He’s honored that so many people spend their weekday mornings with him.

One cool feature of The Young Beef’s stream is his “CZ Wrasslin’” show, a wrestling simulation federation that features a number of small streamers. He makes avatars of the streamers in the game and then broadcasts the matches between the small streamers on his channel. The weekly show is called “Thursday Morning Caffeine” and it’s one of his favorite stream activities.

Visit The Young Beef on Twitch!

Capt_Murasa

An on-and-off variety streamer with a preference for Massive Multiplayer online RPGs like Final Fantasy XIV and Phantasy Star Online 2. She often sees connections in video games and real life.

Despite being overly competitive, she is down-to-earth, cheerful, and always willing to help others get to where they want to be in life. As an avid Discord enthusiast and community manager for small guilds and communities, Murasa knows how to start and build hubs for people looking for groups. Murasa likes to pretend she's a ship captain and will argue for best booty.

Follow Capt_Murasa on Twitch

Heir to Caesar

Caesar isn’t new to streaming, he had a little stint on Mixer a couple of years ago. After a hiatus, he returned at the beginning of August 2020 to streaming on Twitch. Although he doesn't stream often, he always has a chill, laid-back vibe that makes his channel worth a visit when he's live.

He considers himself a variety streamer and has already streamed games such as Fifa 20, Call Of Duty, Halo, Fall Guys & Marvels Avengers. Halo is his main game currently and he hopes to play the series from start to finish, finishing each game in release order.

When he's not streaming you can either find him watching live sport, searching every corner of eBay to add to his Pokemon Card Collection or beer tasting. Caesar is looking to grow his community (which he calls ‘Caesar's Empire‘) and continue to meet amazing people along the way.

Check Heir to Caesar out on Twitch!

SeaSalt Flavour

Seasalt Flavour is a new variety streamer on twitch, with plans to expand to several different platforms. although Seasalt Flavour plays whatever type of game floats her fancy at the moment, she wants to focus at least a third of their gameplay time to the horror genre, because horror games are scary and, the rumors you've heard are accurate, Seasalt Flavour is a True Coward™.

Seasalt Flavour is also disabled. She has a genetic disorder called Ehlers Danlos syndrome which causes a variety of issues, including chronic fatigue. This means that she can't keep a regular stream schedule, but when she does stream, she's a joy to watch, and constantly promotes disability awareness.

Follow Seasalt Flavour on Twitch!

Doughzilla

Doughz1lla set up a Twitch account in the hopes of blowing up, getting on the Austin Show and taking @JustaMinx on a Minecraft date. This did not go according to plan.

Instead, he ended up playing strategy games and doing onerous tasks on “just chatting”. Always up for a crazy challenge, Doughzilla made a name for himself by reading the entire dictionary live on stream. Although life gets in the way and he's not able to stream as often as he likes anymore, he's always entertaining when he does go live. Join the Bread Bin!

Check Doughzilla out on Twitch!

QuicksandGM

QuicksandGm started streaming in January of 2021 with no prior experience with any streaming tools, community building, or marketing. With the help of many people, he was able to grow a community of absolute gems who keep coming back, and averages over 30 viewers per stream!

His community is aptly named the Sandlot, and it’s a place for wholesome folks and misfits alike. QuicksandGM promotes an unfiltered community and attributes some of his success to creating a community where people can be themselves without any taboo.

QuicksandGM is a variety streamer to the core. There is nothing he will not do on stream. His streams have been about gaming, horror, just chatting, grocery shopping, construction, cooking, baking, art, and anything else that he can think of. There are many events throughout the month that are outside of normal “Streams”. He believes the variety helps keep the content fresh, and definitely keeps people wondering what will come next!

Overall, the channel is more of a stand-up comedy and improv show than a gaming channel, but that variety is part of the success. You never know what to expect with a QuicksandGM stream, and that’s a huge part of the fun.

Become a part of the Sandlot on Twitch!

Diacrossery

Diacrossery claims to be shy, but you wouldn’t know that from watching her streams. She’s very personable and always engaging with her chat and her friends or fans on social media.

You can usually find her playing Genshin Impact, but she sometimes mixes it up with a different game like Monster Hunter. She also aspires to grow as a creator, and make a difference, someday.

Check Diacrossery out on Twitch!

Flaccid4u

Be careful about judging a book by its cover and don’t let the questionable name scare you off! Flaccid4u is a fun streamer that promotes positive vibes and an atmosphere of fun. Flaccid4U generally streams League of Legends, Dead by Daylight, and Stream Raiders, but occasionally cooks on stream as well and will be adding more games to the rotation in the future.

Visitors to the stream can expect random fun mixed with chill music and occasional collabs with other streamers. Flaccid4U also enjoys engaging viewers in the stream, so there will be opportunities for viewers to play or discuss in-game strategies. He enjoys cooking, gaming, anime, Latin dancing, and science.

Flaccid4U is autistic, an army veteran, a scientist, and a massage therapist so has a wide range of experiences in a variety of different subjects. Although he usually streams with the camera off due to PTSD, he sometimes makes exceptions for special occasions. His streams are incredibly welcoming, and his dedication to helping other streamers succeed is second to none.

Visit Flaccid4U on Twitch!

AsgardianChico

AsgardianChico started streaming in 2018 under a different name but he decided to rebrand and start fresh with Twitch 2020. Although he started out playing mainly Warzone and Overwatch, he now plays a variety of games from different genres.

The channel and brand are centered around his Norse heritage. AsgardianChico is known among his viewers for drinking out of a Viking drinking horn and using Viking references in both his emotes and on Discord.

While streaming, AsgardianChico is often accompanied by his girlfriend, TTX, and a crew of loyal viewers, who have been with him since before he made affiliate. He is looking to grow his community, lovingly referred to as AsgardianChico’s settlement, on both Discord and Twitch, and wants to share his love for video games with as many people as he can.

Follow AsgardianChico on Twitch!

IttsmeBri

ItsmeBri is a super high-energy streamer. She’s constantly chatting, talking, and engaging with the audience and her stream in a multitude of ways. Their favorite game is Fallout, so you will generally find them streaming that, but she also plays League of Legends and other games on occasion.

One unique thing about ItsmeBri is their love of corsets. She often can be found streaming in a corset and will always sing their virtues and help dispel any myths about how uncomfortable a corset is. She is an incredibly fun streamer that’s always a joy to watch.

Check out ItsMeBri on Twitch!

OMalley91

Omalley91 is a Norwegian streamer who generally focuses on Playstation 4 games. His favorite game to stream is Skyrim, and you can often find him playing that while chatting and engaging with his viewers.

OMalley91 is always in a good mood while streaming. His jovial attitude and chill vibes make his streams welcoming for new viewers and a joy for old friends. His cheerful happiness is contagious, and it’s impossible to be in a bad mood while watching Omalley91 stream.

Omally91 has been streaming for a little over 2 years, and his community is called the Dragonsquad, a reference to his much-beloved Skyrim. He started streaming because he was inspired by other streamers. He thought it looked fun and decided if they could do it, so could he.

Come check out the Dragonsquad on Twitch!

StarryEyes89

StarryEyes89 is such a fun streamer. She loves Disney and showcases that love within most streams with fun Mickey Mouse ears. My favorite thing about Starryes is how personable she is, and it makes her streams more enjoyable than most. She doesn’t shy away from silly challenges, like singing or ASMR.

Watching Starryeyes stream is always a good time. She treats her chat like family and is always welcoming and engaging.

Visit StarryEyes89 on Twitch!

OHRye

OHRye is an older gamer, husband, and father of 2 adorable kids. He considers himself a variety streamer and likes to play smaller games not many other people are streaming. That doesn’t stop him from occasionally playing big AAA titles.

OHRye’s “niche” is playing single-player games from start to finish all on stream. He’s beaten over 20 games on stream already this year. As someone who has been diagnosed with OCD, he is also a huge proponent of mental health wellness and awareness. He promotes inclusion, so everyone is welcome in the channel.

OHRye is very relaxed, and that’s the vibe you will find in his channel. He’s not over the top or a ball of energy, but he enjoys playing the games and enjoys the company of anyone who wants to come to the channel and hang out.

Check OHRye on Twitch!

Cagematic

Bro, if you have ever wanted a positive experience and want to leave feeling even better than when you came, Cage is the streamer for you. He is a variety streamer and brositivity enthusiast. He loves giving bro fives as well as a hug if need be. Kind, caring, and chiller than a tray of ice cubes, Cagematic will provide you with all your dancing, gaming, and dad joke needs. As you can tell, the keyword in Cagematic’s stream is “bro”, and he treats everyone like they are his brother.

Cagematic typically streams RPG fantasy, strategy, and survival games. He loves World of Warcraft, Day Z, and Subnautica. Sometimes he smokes stogies, and sometimes Arnold Schwarzenegger makes a surprise appearance, but you are always guaranteed to have a brotastic time.

Join the Bro Squad on Twitch!

Popz

xPoPxxNxxTopSx, affectionately called “Popz” hails from New Orleans, the pelican state. He’s also called the Chef, because of his occasional Southern cooking streams and a plethora of amazing recipes that he shares with his viewers. You can generally find him streaming XBOX games like Warzone, Escape from Tarkov, Resident Evil, and whatever else he finds interesting.

Popz started streaming with a few local buddies as a way to record Warzone matches. He’s the self-proclaimed sniper of the squad and he wanted a way to record a basic highlight reel. This helped him discover his love of streaming, and he decided he wanted to make more of an effort to stream and build a brand.

Popz has a ton of fun on his stream; you might find him donning a wig, putting his own spin on classic music, or just making a complete fool of himself. His willingness to be silly to engage his viewers ensures that everyone always has a good time.

Check Popz out on Twitch!

Saraatonin

Saraatonin, or Saraa for short, is a variety streamer whose primary focus is to provide a safe, welcoming environment for everyone. She was inspired by a close friend to start streaming, but her sole purpose quickly became to create an environment where everyone can feel free to be themselves and to talk about mental health without stigma. Her chat and Discord server are both full of mental health resources for those who are in need. Once a year, she does a 12-hour fundraising stream to raise money to provide scholarships to people who would otherwise not be able to afford the mental health treatment they need.

While Saraa mostly streams Stardew Valley and other relaxing “cozy” games, you’ll also find her playing a lot of single-player, open-world games like Skyrim and Horizon: Zero Dawn, and the occasional Fortnite. It’s not a Saraatonin stream without a little bit of chaos, too, of course! From karaoke to her cat, Chucky, causing trouble, there is never a dull moment. Come on by and join Saraatonin’s Happy Crew!

Check Saraatonin out on Twitch!

How Do I Find More Small Streamers?

Finding smaller streamers to support isn’t as hard as Twitch would have you think. Most of the streamers on the platform are small! Go to your favorite game and sort by viewers low to high. That will help you find the folks who need love the most.

You can also use Twitter. Search hashtags like “#supportsmallstreamers” or “#smallstreamersconnect”. Many of the newest gamers are trying to network and grow their Twitter following, so it’s a great place to find them. And they definitely appreciate the support!

A final way to find small streamers to support is to join streamer Discord communities. These are places where streamers come to connect, talk shop, and support each other, but viewers are always welcome! It's a great place to find a variety of new streamers, and engage with them. Come join the Partners in Fire Discord and meet a ton of new streamers!

Who is the Most Popular Twitch Streamer of 2022?

Ok, maybe you wanted to know who the most popular streamer is, and don’t care about the rising stars. I get it. Ninja is the most popular Fortnite streamer, and probably one of the most well-known streamers in general. Riot Games is the most popular League of Legends streamer (though I highly recommend supporting Briikachu instead!). Shroud is well known for playing Call of Duty.

These three I mentioned (and there are a ton more who are super popular) are professional gamers who have amassed giant followings and make a ton of money gaming. I can’t hate on anyone for wanting to watch the pros- they are good at what they do.

More Articles by Wealth of Geeks

How to Make Money on Twitch: Guide to Streaming Video Games for Profit

How To Become a Twitch Partner

This article was produced by Partners in Fire and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Unsplash.