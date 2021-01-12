Recently, Spanish streamer David “TheGrefg” Martinez broke a Twitch world record, reaching over 2.4 million concurrent viewers as part of their Fortnite skin reveal. Certain popular streamers like Ninja, or Loserfruit work with Epic Games to have their own in-game skin, and now TheGrefg joins the group. You can check out the streamer's Fortnite skin below:

Os presento oficialmente… ❤💛 MI SKIN DE FORTNITE 💛❤ Disponible en la Tienda de Fortnite el 16 de Enero.

Código TheGrefg. pic.twitter.com/nk5Fsvmza7 — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) January 11, 2021

TheGrefg then took to Twitter to describe the feeling of breaking a record, stating that they were nervous enough with the reveal of the skin, but as the Twitch viewership counter went up, they could have “died.” The streamer expressed their gratitude for the immense turnout and for the kind messages from fellow personalities and fans.

Durante todo el directo estaba muy nervioso por enseñaros la skin pero, cuando he visto más de 2.000.000 en el contador, casi me muero. He leído vuestra opinión tras finalizar y he roto a llorar, no sabéis cómo os lo agradezco. En cuanto pueda, os la enseño en Fortnite. ❤💛 — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) January 12, 2021

The previous Twitch record for highest concurrent viewers was also held by TheGrefg, in which they reached 660,000 concurrents back in December 2020 during the Fortnite Galactus event. As noted on TwitchTracker, TheGrefg has surpassed the likes of esports league EleagueTV (peaking at 1 million concurrent viewers) and even PlayStation (peaking at 1 million, also). What's fascinating is that TheGrefg's recent stream had more concurrent viewers than Fortnite itself, in which it reached 2.3 million concurrents during the reveal of “The Device” in June 2020.

Previously, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins held the record for most concurrent viewers, reaching 635,000 concurrents in March 2018. That was narrowly surpassed by TheGrefg in December 2020, and then yet again on January 11, 2021 during the skin reveal — beating their previous record by over 1.7 million viewers.

It's not unusual for international streamers to have such a tremendous audience. According to StreamElements, 2020's top ten streamers (in terms of hours watched) are comprised of personalities that aren't from the United States, including XQcOW, Gaules, Auronplay, Ibai, and Rubius. You can check out 2020's top streamers, as well as the top streamers of December 2020 in the chart above.

On January 16th at 7PM EST, you'll be able to purchase TheGrefg's Fortnite skin from the item shop, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Source: The Verge