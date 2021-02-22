The TV adaptation of Twisted Metal is reportedly moving forward under PlayStation Productions, as confirmed by Variety. Twisted Metal will be an original, comedic take on the series, by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick of the Deadpool films. This is the first news we've heard about the production since it was announced in 2019.

As explained by Variety, the show will focus on an outsider who is tasked with delivering a mysterious package in exchange for a better life. Along the way, the main character will come across marauders, including Sweet Tooth the clown in his famous ice cream truck.

Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions said “We are thrilled to have such a great team working on bringing this iconic game to life for the fans.”

Twisted Metal will be written and executive produced by Michael Jonathan Smith, best known for their work on Cobra Kai. In addition, Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions are set to executive produce, along with head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst.

The Twisted Metal show is based on the video game series of the same name, which first came to the PlayStation in 1995. The series became famous for its intense vehicular combat and memorable characters. Since then, the franchise has gotten numerous installments across the PS1, PS2, and PS3. The most recent installment was the 2012 reboot, titled Twisted Metal, but there's no word on whether a new entry is in the works.

PlayStation Productions currently has multiple video game films/TV shows in the works, including adaptations of The Last of Us and Uncharted, both of which are in development. The Last of Us recently cast Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively. As for the Uncharted film, it's currently targeting a 2022 release window.

It's unclear when the Twisted Metal TV adaptation is planned to launch.

Source: Variety