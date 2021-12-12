Looking for Holiday Cash? Try These 18 Apps that Pay You To Play Games

Want to make money playing games online while sitting at home on the couch, a cool cafe, or pretty much anyplace with Wi-Fi?

If you are ready to have some fun making money from home, then keep reading.

You can earn cash rewards by playing mobile games, taking surveys, and shopping online. Just by playing, you can earn gift cards and other rewards or get cash via PayPal.

Sit back, relax, and check out our top money-making apps to earn free cash playing your favorite games from home!

Best Apps to Play Games for Money

1. Mistplay

This application pays you to play online games. Mistplay is an Android-specific application that offers users the opportunity to play video games in exchange for gift cards.

The app launched in 2017, focusing on providing users an environment to participate in games in exchange for prizes. When users earn points, they can join in-app games to receive gift cards from retailers like Amazon, Google Play, and even virtual Visa!

With Mistplay, you are eligible to earn money the minute you start playing online games. You can even play with friends and level up your avatar to unlock achievements and earn units faster. They also support user communication and staying connected by offering a chat feature, encouraging connections amongst participants.

Another important note is that users pay no fees to download, join, or play games in Mistplay. Make some money today!

2. Lucktastic

Lucktastic is like a virtual scratch-off ticket. Just download the app, and you'll get free tickets to play every day.

You can use your tickets to try to win $5,000, $10,000, or more! If you earn anything between $1 and $100, you can redeem it with a Dwolla account.

The best thing about this app is that you still earn points every time you play, even if you don't win a cash prize.

Those points can later be redeemed for gift cards to Amazon, Restaurant.com, and more.

3. Blitz

Blitz is the new gaming competition app where you can win real money by playing fan-favorite games such as Solitaire, Bingo, Helix Jump, Ball Blast, Blackjack, Slots, and more! Enjoy competitive 1v1 gaming, tournaments, weekly leagues, Brawls, and other game modes! Since launching, Blitz has had over 100,000 downloads, with more and more players signing up every day.

Blitz makes competitive gaming accessible for everyone on Blitz with no ads! Play now and get $10 free bonus cash to start playing!

4. InboxDollars InBoxDollars is a cash-based online rewards club that pays you for your opinion, attention, and time. It's an established company that pays for easy online activities, like taking online market research surveys, watching videos, reading advertising emails, searching the web, completing offers playing games, printing coupons, etc. They offer a $5 bonus for signing up with a payout amount of $30 via check, card, or gift card. 5. MyPoints MyPoints platform also allows you to earn gift cards for answering surveys, playing free games, watching videos, and many other online activities! And MyPoints pays you to shop online at over 2,000 top retailers like Walmart, eBay, and Amazon. Cash out your points whenever you want for your favorite gift card or accept a transfer to your PayPal account. You're going to buy things; you may as well buy them through MyPoints to save money and earn that gift card! $5 Sign-up Bonus: Complete five surveys. $10 Task Bonus: Make your first purchase of $20 or more and receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card.

Additional Apps that Pay You to Play Games

6. Bananatic

Want to be on the cutting edge of gaming? Game developers use Bananatic to test their latest games and get reviews, feedback, and improvements.

Bananatic has collected a fun community of gamers who can meet each other through the app, discuss the games, bugs, game development, etc. Plus, you get rewarded in the game's virtual currency for playing new games, advancing levels, and writing reviews.

You can redeem your winnings for digital content, premium games, and gift cards.

7. PerkTV

Perk offers many ways to earn points: watch videos, take quizzes, play games, search the web, shop, etc. But the app you want to use is Perk TV which gives you points for watching videos. Each video is only worth a point or two each, which amounts to fractions of a penny. But, you can run Perk TV on your phone, and it will autoplay videos while you do other things, making it one of the lowest effort apps on this list.

8. CashCrate

CashCrate is another reliable get-paid-to site where you can take surveys online, play games, and perform different tasks to earn a few dollars.

The sign-up process is surprisingly easy, and luckily also free! You can expect to get 2-3 survey invites every day. If you want to participate in more surveys, you can always visit their website, where dozens are available.

9. VeryDice

VeryDice is a free mobile app that pays you to roll dice from your smartphone. If you're looking for a quick and easy way to earn money playing games, this is one of the best ways to go.

When you first register for the app, you're given 50 freerolls. Each time you roll, you're given a certain amount of “tickets” that can be used to exchange to earn real cash prizes (shipping is always free).

10. HQ

Do you love showing off your trivia knowledge? If so, you should give HQ a try. This fun, fast-paced trivia game allows you to compete and win cash prizes. Players have 10 seconds to answer each multiple-choice question.

The app takes the form of a live game show, which airs at 9 p.m. Eastern Time daily. There's usually another show at 3 p.m. Eastern on weekdays as well. You'll need to answer 12 questions to be entered to win the grand prize, which goes to the person who answers all the questions correctly.

However, if several people answer all questions correctly, the prize is split between all respective winners. Daily prizes go up to $5,000, with a $25,000 prize on Sundays. Occasionally, prizes can be much higher — up to $400,000.

The HQ app is available on Google Play and the iTunes App Store.

11. PCHGames

The Publishers Clearing House (PCH) runs this app. Go to PCHGames to get access to scratch cards and instant win games where you could win up to $2,500.

Some of the games available within the app include mahjong, solitaire, slots, and more. You'll earn tokens that can be used to enter prize drawings. You could win prizes up to $1 million if you're fortunate.

Aside from getting lucky with a top prize, you can also redeem your points for fun giveaways such as gift cards and merchandise.

Loo12. Long Game

Long games can be a fun way to pass the time; it can also help you achieve your financial goals. You need to verify your identity and link your bank account to the app to get started.

Next, set a goal, such as saving for a car down payment. Then decide how much you want to be added to your account each payday. Every time you add money to your account, you'll earn coins to play games for cash prizes.

All the money you're putting into your in-app savings account belongs to you. The account is FDIC-insured for an added layer of protection and peace of mind.

13. Brain Battle

Brain Battle has already given away tens of thousands of dollars to lucky players. They do this by sharing a portion of their advertising revenue with one lucky winner. There are no in-app purchases, and you pay nothing to win.

Just download this free app and play games to collect tickets. You need to get at least one ticket to enter the cash prize drawings. The more tickets you have, the higher your chance of winning the grand prize. The money is paid out through a Paypal money transfer.

Brain Battle is available in the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store.

14. Gamesville

Gamesville is a free web-based gaming website on the internet. You get awarded GV rewards for playing and winning games and getting high scores. You can convert your GV rewards into cash and other fabulous prizes.

Additionally, Gamesville offers pure cash competitions for those who do not want to earn the GV rewards.

15. WorldWinner

WorldWinner is a skill-based gaming website that allows you to compete against other people for real money.

You can play in heads-up matches against others or participate in large tournaments for cash prizes. The games list at WorldWinner includes various arcade-style games, card games, sports games, strategy games, and word games.

Some familiar names are there, such as Bejeweled 2, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris, Spades, and Scrabble.

This website does require a deposit of $5, 10, or 20 at a time to begin to test your skills.

16. Verasity Gamestore

With Verasity, players will receive digital tokens that can be exchanged for Amazon vouchers and many other rewards for every minute of gaming. Thousands of games are already available from more than 550 game publishers, ensuring various genres.

The platform is part of the Verasity.Tv online portal, which also hosts a Watch&Earn program and several B2B tools. Publishers use Verasity's technology to reward players for improving aspects of their business models, such as engagement and monetization.

With the Verasity GameStore, you can play as a single-player, try a PVP game, or even create your tournaments and challenge your friends worldwide, right from your living room.

17. Swag IQ

Do you love the thrill of a good game show? Check out the free Swag IQ app for the chance to test your knowledge on a live trivia game show and earn. There's even a grand prize if you answer all questions correctly.

In true game show format, you'll be presented with a series of trivia questions and multiple choice answers. You get only 10 seconds to select your answer from the options to stay in the running for the grand prize.

Even if you don't make it to the top, you can still earn Swag IQ's digital currency for answering questions correctly. You can use that currency to buy a second chance to win the grand prize or redeem it for cash or gift cards.

18. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is an excellent rewards site that gives you many ways, free gaming included, to earn Swagbucks to redeem for tons of gift cards or PayPal cash.

It's even better now that it's on mobile, and you can earn rewards wherever you go!

If you shop online with your mobile device, you can visit Swagbucks first to check its cashback offers. Click on them before you shop to earn a percentage of your purchase order back in the form of Swagbucks!

There are several gift cards to choose from to please just about any interest! These include Walmart, Target, and Visa.

Apps that Pay

Now you have many options to start earning cash rewards with all those money-making apps!

We have provided you with the best apps with free games to start making money while having fun. The best part? You aren't limited to just the games. You can try taking surveys, shopping, scanning receipts, and even streaming on Twitch!

How you decide to make that extra money is entirely up to you. You can try one or try them all!

Let us know your favorites in the comments!

