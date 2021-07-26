CBD has been used for decades to help with pain management, but in recent years it has become far more mainstream. You can find CBD tinctures, oils, and creams online and they’re even easy to find in stores around the country. While modern medicine serves a purpose, a lot of people enjoy tapping into more homeopathic methods for treating what ails them.

TRUST Biologic is a CBD Product You Can Trust

I am a cautious skeptic when it comes to most homeopathic cures or fixes, but I was pleasantly surprised by how quickly TRUST Biologic’s CBD Pain Gel went into action. Look, I know this is going to sound like I’m selling you on this product — and I am. The people over at TRUST Biologic were kind enough to send me three of their products (CBD Pain Gel, CBD Facial Serum, and 50/50 Cream) to check out and I was pleasantly surprised by how well their products do exactly what they are supposed to.

Despite being a young person, I have pretty chronic pain stemming from arthritis and old sports injuries. Most of the time I just grin and bear it, pop some Tylenol, or use my prescription ibuprofen gel, but this time I turned to TRUST Biologic’s CBD Pain Gel. The gel is an innovative cannabinoid formulation that combines CBD and CBG (cannabidiol plus cannabigerol) with recognizable ingredients like menthol, camphor, and licorice root extract. These ingredients give it a really nice scent that dissipates as the gel dries. You won’t have to worry about smelling like Aspercreme!

The roller makes it easy and mess-free to apply the pain gel directly to the painful joint or sore muscle. It was fast acting for me. As soon as the gel was dried, I felt it starting to soothe my pain and after around ten minutes I was remarkably pain-free. TRUST Biologic’s page states that in addition to achy joints and sore muscles, the CBD Pain Gel also relieves inflammation caused by irritants and rashes, as well as irritated tendons and other sore spots on your body.

If you are not looking for a pain gel, TRUST Biologic has a lot of other great products to check out. Their 50/50 Cream is great for those concerned with inflammation, age spots, discoloration, or sun damage on their skin. The luxurious topical crème’s formula is made from equal parts CBD and CBG, accompanied by terpenes and functional adaptogens. They also offer a CBD Facial Serum that is specifically formulated to lock in moisture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The product is safe for those with oily or dry skin and you can even use it if you have acne! In addition to CBD oil, the serum contains essential oils, vitamin E, and Squalene to help smooth away those worry lines.

TRUST Biologic products not only work, but they are all-natural, vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. All of their products run between $31 and $35, with the exception of their CBD Soft Gel Capsules.

There are a lot of homeopathic remedies on the market that promise to be the answer to everything that ails us. While CBD may not be able to cure everything, I feel confident in saying that TRUST Biologic’s CBD Pain Gel will help ease the tension in your sore muscles and the discomfort in your joints. It worked quicker than ibuprofen gel that I’ve used in the past and it felt like it lasted longer too. If you’re looking for a topical gel that helps ease pain, you can trust me on this one.