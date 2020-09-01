Trivia Cars combines adrenaline with knowledge, with over two million trivia questions.

With more than 500 million downloads and more than 150 million annual active users, the Trivia Crack game family introduces a spin-off to play with friends at full speed and test your general knowledge

The international technology company Etermax, creator of global hits such as Trivia Crack and Word Crack, has announced the official launch of TRIVIA CARS, a spin-off of the most popular trivia game in the world, and the fourth available title in the Trivia Crack family.

Available in more than 10 languages, TRIVIA CARS can now be downloaded to Android and iOS devices.

Are you a fan of trivia challenges? What about car races? Maybe the fact that they could go hand in hand never crossed your mind. With TRIVIA CARS, the Etermax team found the best way to combine adrenaline and knowledge and turn the entertainment engine on, while you have fun with family, friends, and people from all over the world anytime, anywhere.

To start the race, the driver is paired up with 10 real competitors and receives questions from different subjects, based on the six classic categories of Trivia Crack: Art, Science, Geography, History, Entertainment, and Sports. The objective is to answer random questions correctly until you are the only one on the track. So, be careful as wrong answers will leave the car out of the competition.

During the race, every player will be able to use the “Turbo” power-up, which enables them to answer any of the questions correctly. Once all three free turbos are used, more can be purchased in the integrated store.

The challenge continues beyond the game as racers can measure their performance every week in the global ranking and receive incredible rewards, since every game generates a score that depends on their final standing in the race and locates them in the leaderboard. The obtained scores can be doubled by accessing promotional videos at the end of each game.

With vibrant graphics, optimized for devices with both high and low resolutions, TRIVIA CARS enables users to personalize the experience: players can unlock and customize vehicles and can even explore and compete in various settings.

TRIVIA CARS is now available in Google Play (Android) and App Store (iOS) all over the world in more than 10 languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Russian, Dutch, and Turkish.