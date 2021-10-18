Since appearing on the earliest seasons of Saturday Night Live, the name “Steve Martin” has been synonymous with comedy. With his latest project, the Hulu comedy series Only Murders In The Building available for streaming now, we offer this look back at Steve Martin’s nearly six-decade film career.

Top 10 Steve Martin Movies and Where to Stream Them

The Muppet Movie

While fresh in the midst of his record-breaking hosting stints on SNL, Steve Martin made a cameo appearance in the very first Muppet movie, titled The Muppet Movie. Playing a disgruntled waiter, Martin’s character bears witness to history, as his restaurant is the location for Kermit and Miss Piggy’s very first big-screen date. This wasn’t the first time he appeared alongside the Muppets, though. He hosted one episode of The Muppet Show in 1977.

The Muppets have a long history of bringing in celebrities to cameo in their films. Generally, these celebrities are people that the parents and older viewers in the audience will recognize, even if the children don’t. When The Muppet Movie came out in 1979, Martin was already a household name, having hosted Saturday Night Live seven times – not bad for a show that was only in its third season.

The Muppet Movie is available to stream on Disney+

All of Me

Body-swap comedy All of Me features Martin as a lawyer and aspiring jazz musician Roger, who on the morning of his 38th birthday decides to set aside his musical ambitions to take his law career seriously. In order to secure a promotion to partner, he is tasked by his boss to finalize the will of eccentric, terminally-ill heiress Edwina (played by Lily Tomlin).

Edwina doesn’t see her imminent death as the end, though. Instead, she intends on having her soul removed from her body and migrated into that of the young, healthy daughter of her stable hand. But the best-laid plans of the wealthy and eccentric go awry, and her soul winds up sharing space with Roger’s, the two of them now in control of his body and mind.

We should point out that, as was common at the time, All of Me does contain depictions that weren’t OK then, and aren’t OK now. What makes this movie worth the watch is purely the dynamic between Steve Martin and Lily Tomlin. Their back and forth banter is a true highlight, as is any scene where Edwina has control of Roger’s body, and the audience gets to see Steve Martin doing his best Lily Tomlin impersonation.

All of Me is available to stream on Amazon Prime

Three Amigos

Three Amigos, the story of three silent film actors in way over their heads, reunites Steve Martin with fellow SNL legends Chevy Chase and Martin Short. Together, the three of them star as the Three Amigos, a trio of actors in 1916 Hollywood who are fired by their studio. They receive what they believe to be a job offer from the village of Santo Poco, Mexico, and head south of the border. Rather than any interest in their dancing and singing ability, Carmen, the villager who contacted them, is hoping they will be able to stop the notorious bandit El Guapo.

The premise of Three Amigos makes it a perfect watch for fans of Galaxy Quest, which came out about a decade later. Both are riffs on pulpy, popular film genres, but done in a loving way, rather than a mocking one. They both also feature the premise where a group of entertainers are mistaken for the characters they portray, and asked to come save the day.

And like Galaxy Quest, Three Amigos makes sure to balance the absurd with just the right amount of heart.

Three Amigos is available to stream on Amazon Prime

Roxanne

With the upcoming release of Joe Wright’s musical film Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage in the title role, it’s the perfect time to check out Roxanne, a modernized take on the same story.

In Roxanne, Steve Martin plays Charlie, a fire chief with an extraordinarily large nose, and an extraordinary way with words. When the beautiful Roxanne (Daryl Hannah) moves to town and takes an interest in fellow firefighter Chris, Charlie is roped into a ruse to make Chris sound more intelligent than he is, against his own self-interest.

While in the original play, Cyrano believes until the very end that his large nose renders him too ugly to be worthy of love, Roxanne mostly does away with this. Charlie is self-conscious, of course, but the idea of seeing value in yourself exactly as you are shines through by the end. The film also has a more conventional – and perhaps satisfying – ending than the self-sacrificial one offered by Edmond Rostand’s play.

Roxanne is available to stream on Amazon Prime

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

If there’s one thing we can compare Planes, Trains, and Automobiles to, it’s the recurring nightmare of needing to be in a certain place by a certain time, and everything consistently going wrong and keeping you from your destination. Steve Martin’s Neal Page is an ad exec just trying to get home in time for Thanksgiving, and Dell Griffith, played by John Candy, is the traveling shower curtain salesman trying to get him there on time.

If any part of their travels can do wrong, they do, as the two men take the world’s most indirect route back to Neal’s family, learning more about each other on the way. Putting Steve Martin opposite John Candy is a brilliant move, playing on of SNL’s finest against a legend from Canada’s Second City theatre. There aren’t that many Thanksgiving movies out there, but Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is a classic rewatch for that time of year.

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is available to stream on Hulu, Netflix in Canada

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

With the weather currently growing colder, what better way to offset the winter blues than with a trip to the French Riviera? Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, shot and set in the south of France stars Steve Martin and Michael Caine as rival con artists. In order to settle a dispute over territory, they come to an agreement: the first to fleece a soap heiress out of $50,000 is allowed to remain in the area to con the wealthy, while the other needs to back off. Glenne Headly as the soap heiress rounds out the dynamic cast.

The great thing about Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is it’s the kind of heist comedy that keeps a first-time audience guessing, and lays out a trail for repeat viewers to try and pick up. Fun fact: the movie was remade in 2019 as The Hustle starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is available to stream on Amazon Prime

Father of the Bride

A remake of the 1950 film, Father of the Bride, written by Nancy Meyers stars Steve Martin as the titular Father, George Banks. When his daughter returns home from a trip to Europe to tell her parents she’s engaged to a man she’s only known for a few months, George completely spirals as he’s not ready to give her away yet. Not helping matters are personality clashes with future in-laws, and one very eccentric wedding planner, played by Martin Short.

Playing straight man to Martin’s more eccentric George is Diane Keaton as his wife Nina. Though she brings her own signature wit to the part, it’s a much-needed balance to Martin’s more chaotic style of comedy. Without it, the tone would become overwhelming and stressful, which perhaps it still does in certain parts, such as when George misses key moments of his daughter's wedding.

The daughter’s fiancé is never portrayed as a bad man, meaning the conflict of the movie stems entirely from George’s imagination. Fortunately, the family at the heart of it all is enough to save the day, including an adorable turn by a very young Kieran Culkin in one of his first film roles.

Father of the Bride is available to stream on HBO Max, Disney+ in Canada

Father of the Bride Part II

It’s not easy for sequels to recapture the magic of their predecessors, but Father of the Bride Part II is one exception. A few years after his daughter Annie’s wedding, George Banks is hit with another doozy: she and her husband Bryan are expecting their first child. Things become even more stressful for George when he learns that his wife Nina is now expecting their third child. With the switch flipped from soon-to-be grandparents and empty nesters to the prospect of having to do it all over again, naturally, George is once again feeling the pressure.

A common element in sequels to popular comedies is the instinct to repeat successful gags from the first movie, reimagined in new contexts. Even if that does get a little tiresome, it's not enough to detract from the charm of Father of the Bride Part II, which despite double the trouble for George somehow manages to feel much less stressful than the first film.

Father of the Bride Part II is available to stream on HBO Max, Disney+ in Canada

Cheaper by the Dozen

The greatness of this movie might have something to do with the generation you’re born in, but for millennials of a certain age, Cheaper By The Dozen is a family comedy staple. Steve Martin stars as Tom Baker, college football coach, and father of 12 children. A chance to coach a team at a higher division leads him to move his massive brood away from the house and small town they all grew up in, and into a larger house, but a far less friendly environment.

Though Tom and his wife Kate (Bonnie Hunt) bear a lot of the stress of the move, it’s their children whose struggles take center stage, making this very much a family movie. It’s also the perfect movie to watch for those nostalgic for the early ’00s, not just for the very specific fashion choices, but because it stars Piper Perabo, Tom Welling, Hilary Duff, and Ashton Kutcher all at the height of their teen magazine fame.

Cheaper by the Dozen is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Disney+ in Canada

Disney Plus Disney+ is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From new releases to your favorite classics and exclusive Originals, there's something for everyone, all ad-free. Access unlimited entertainment with Disney+ for $7.99/month or $79.99/year. Subscribe

It’s Complicated

There’s nothing like a Nancy Meyers movie for comfort watching, is there? Cozy sweaters, kitchens to die for, and the kinds of problems most of us only wish we had. In this case, the film centers around Meryl Streep’s Jane, a woman in the midst of an affair with her ex-husband, played by Alec Baldwin. Adding to things is Adam, played by Steve Martin, who is both the architect on Jane’s home remodel, and the man she is starting to have feelings for. Naturally, from there, the three of them are swept into a love triangle that is, in a word, complicated.

Romance and romantic hijinx are often seen on screen playing out among younger people. The wonderful thing about It’s Complicated is that it allows so many typical rom-com tropes to play out in a group of people all old enough to have adult children. It also doesn’t hurt that these people are all big-screen legends in their own right.

It’s Complicated is available to stream on Netflix

Generations have grown up with Steve Martin’s stand-up, his wide range of comedy films, his writing and even his bluegrass music. Though the types of comedies he’s done over the years have varied, the name and career of Steve Martin is one every household is familiar with in one way or another.