These are the top 22 questions to ask at the end of your next job interview

Do you have any questions for me?

Most interviews end the same way. The interviewer will ask the candidate if they have any questions for them before the interview is wrapped up. As a hiring manager who has hired hundreds of people in my career, I would ask this question every single time.

And, the candidate’s answer would tell me a lot about their motivation.

Don’t refuse the opportunity to ask questions. That’s a mistake. “No, I think you answered all of my questions” is the wrong way to answer that question.

Always ask questions at the end of the interview. This shows that you are taking the interview seriously. You’ve done pre-work. Maybe a little bit of research about the company. Trust me, most hiring managers interview dozens of candidates for each and every job opening.

The candidates that ask insightful questions at the end of the interview almost always have a leg up when it comes time to hire. Of course there are no guarantees, but asking questions at the end improves your chances of getting hired.

What are some of the best questions to ask at the end of your interview?

Here are 22.

Top 22 questions to ask at the end of your interview

Always take the opportunity to ask insightful questions. Here are 22 great questions to ask that will leave the hiring manager with a good impression of you.

1: Can you tell me a little about the team that I would be working with?

2: What are some of the most significant projects that I would be working on?

3: What do you expect to be accomplished in this position in the next 30 days? 60 days?

4: Are there opportunities for a promotion with this position? What do they look like?

5: Will I be working with other parts of the company on a daily basis?

6: What does a typical day look like in this position?

7: Are there any specific skill sets that you are looking for in this position?

8: What training programs are available for people who work here?

9: Does this company offer any professional development opportunities?

10: What does the performance review process look like? How often?

11: Are there any metrics that my performance will be measured against?

12: Where do you see this company in the next three to five years?

13: Can you tell me a little bit about the new products/services that you’re launching?

14: Are there any soft skills that would help me perform well in this role?

15: Who would I be working with most closely?

16: Who would I be reporting to?

17: Are there any office traditions here that you like?

18: Does this company host any events for employees or the public?

19: How long have you worked with this company?

20: What is your favorite part about working here?

21: What are the next steps in the interview process?

22: When do you expect to make a decision about who to hire for this role?

An Important Bonus Question

And, here is one bonus question: “Have I answered all of your questions?”

This question offers job candidates a couple of benefits. First, it shows confidence. It means you don’t want the interviewer to be concerned about anything you may have said during the interview. This gives you an opportunity to clear the air, if necessary.

Asking this question also helps to gauge how well you’re doing. For instance, if they say something like “Nope, you’ve done a great job at answering our questions”, then you are probably doing well. If, on the other hand, they ask you to address something or talk more about your experience in a particular area, this gives you a good opportunity to expand or clarify.

Keep in mind that not all of these questions will be appropriate for every employer, so pick and choose two or three that you think work best for your next interview. Also, take time to ask your questions in a clear and concise way. Understand how the language that you use can be interpreted by other people – especially in interviews.

The important thing is to ask at least a couple of questions at the end. Don’t miss this easy opportunity to put yourself above your competition.

Don't Ask These Questions

Now, let’s talk a bit about questions that you should NOT ask. That’s right, not all questions are created equal.

For instance, “Can I work from home” isn’t a good question to ask unless you know that the company offers flexible work options. Many companies haven’t yet adopted a work from home strategy for employees, and asking this question could backfire.

Also, “How much money will I make?” is another question to avoid. Leave the salary negotiations for when you get an offer. Very often, it’s not the interviewer’s job role to decide on your salary anyway, so steer clear of this question.

Lastly, “Can I get my own office?” is an awkward question. If this is important enough to you, leave that question for later. Let the employer decide to hire you before asking about getting your own office.

