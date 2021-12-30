Here are the top career fields for 2022

Are you looking for a new job in 2022? As employers are desperately looking to fill job roles, it may be the perfect time to start scoping out a new position – or even a new career.

It might be tempting to focus on the highest-paying job opportunities, but remember to balance the potential salary with the job's demands. For example, many high-paying industries also require substantial work hours, including nights and weekends.

Earning a high salary is nice, but balancing a reasonable work schedule with your home life makes for a healthy decision. So if you’re looking to make a change in 2022, here are the top 6 career fields to consider.

Career field #1: Registered Nurse

Salary: $72,000 / year

Healthcare continues to expand, which is especially true as Covid spreads across the world. In fact, Kiplinger found that almost 500,000 more registered nurses will be needed by 2027. A 16% growth for registered nurse jobs is expected over the next five years.

It typically takes 2 to 4 years to become a registered nurse, according to NurseJournal. You will need a bachelor’s degree in nursing for most states, though some only require an associate degree. Registered nurses are licensed to practice nursing in their state.

Career field #2: Software Developer

Salary: $73,000 / year

Software development continues to grow, as does the average salary of software developers. According to PayScale, the average base salary of a software developer is over $73,000, but that number can easily increase based on location and the company.

Software developers write computer code and solve complex technical computing problems. They also build and maintain systems that run critical applications like websites and databases and a wide variety of other software systems.

Most software development jobs require a 4-year degree in a technical field like computer science or information technology. Still, some organizations are willing to substitute work experience to satisfy the formal education requirement.

Career field #3: Information Security Professional

Salary: $100,000 / year

The dangers associated with worldwide connectivity are helping to ensure those information security pros have lucrative jobs for decades to come. Information security professionals ensure that an organization's technical systems are safe and secure and respond to security breaches and intrusions from hackers and other nefarious entities.

Information security professionals are employed by all types of organizations, including businesses, hospitals, doctor’s offices, and governments.

The average salary in this field is a whopping $100,000, according to U.S. News and World Report. These types of jobs usually require a 4-year degree in a technical field and years of work experience in the industry. In addition, these jobs tend to be located in big metropolitan areas, such as Silicon Valley in California and New York City.

Career field #4: Financial analyst

Salary: $80,000 / year

Every company needs financial analysts to keep track of finances and identify potential areas of waste or opportunity, but this is especially true at banks, pension funds, and insurance companies. In addition, some financial analysts offer their services to the general public, especially if they are certified.

This is a fairly competitive industry. Most organizations require a bachelor’s degree in math, finance, or business-related field to become a financial analyst. But, you may find that holding a master's degree will help improve your chances of a successful career as a financial analyst.

Becoming a “Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)” will improve those chances even more but requires lots of studying and passing one or more rigorous exams.

The median salary of a financial analyst is a little over $80,000 a year.

Career field #5: Dental hygienist

Salary: $75,000 / year

This job won’t be right for everyone, but dental hygienists earn a median salary of nearly $75,000 and require substantially less education (and cost) than dentistry.

Dental hygienists clean your teeth when you go in for a visit. They also take x-rays and interact closely with each patient. In addition, they assist the dentist during oral surgeries and other procedures. If you enjoy working closely with people (even in the age of Covid), then consider becoming a dental hygienist.

Most dental hygienist positions require an associate's degree in dental hygiene, though you might consider a bachelor’s degree if you want to specialize in certain areas of the field. Many community colleges, dental schools, and technical institutions offer these types of degrees.

Career field #6: Medical sonographer

Salary: $75,000 / year

You may not have heard of this profession, but medical sonographers perform non-invasive medical procedures. This usually involves operating specialized equipment to look inside of patients without any cutting. The images this equipment produces help physicians assess blood vessels, heart and vascular diseases, and reproductive systems.

The average salary of medical sonographers is over $75,000. Considering that most hospitals only require an associate's degree to get into this field, the pay could make this profession attractive to many people.

To be a good sonographer, you will need to be detail-oriented and be able to focus on multiple things at once – such as the patient’s comfort and the operation of the equipment. You will also need to be comfortable talking with patients and putting them at ease during the procedure.

