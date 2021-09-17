Taylor Swift absolutely dominated 2020 with the release of folklore and evermore, showcasing a newer, more intimate, acoustic sound. She followed this up in 2021 by going back to her roots with Fearless: Taylor’s Version, a re-recording of her 2008 album of the same name.

While we wait for Red: Taylor’s Version to drop this coming November, here are 13 movies and shows for Swifties to enjoy in between listening to their favorite Taylor album.

Top 13 Movies and Shows for Taylor Swift Fans

Movies and Shows Featuring Taylor:

Hannah Montana: The Movie (Disney+)

Though Taylor’s cameo in Hannah Montana: The Movie is brief, it’s full of little tidbits for Swifties. Her song “Crazier” was her first-ever contribution to a soundtrack – though it was actually written before she was approached to take part.

The movie also stars Lucas Till, who Taylor briefly dated, and who also stars in her video for “You Belong With Me.”

The Hunger Games (Netflix)

Though it wasn’t the first time Taylor appeared on a movie soundtrack, The Hunger Games is notable because Taylor contributed two songs to the film. “Eyes Open” was the first single from the companion soundtrack, and her other track, “Safe and Sound,” featuring The Civil Wars, is one of the few non-instrumental tracks included in the movie.

Letters to Juliet (Netflix)

Taylor’s song “Love Story” was (in my opinion) unfairly maligned by pedantic people sneering that Romeo and Juliet made a poor comparison for a teenage girl’s wishful thinking. I could sit here and wax poetic on the concept of metaphor and the nature of being a teenage girl, with all the emotions that come with it.

But instead, I’m going to recommend this delightful Amanda Seyfried-starring rom-com set in and around Verona, Italy, featuring Juliet’s house as a central location. Taking the song to its literal extreme, “Love Story” plays over the trailer and plays during the climax of the film.

Cats (Amazon Prime)

Please stick with me here. While the movie may not have been well received, I’d argue that it has rewatch value for sheer camp enjoyment, even if Jellicle cats at the Jellicle Ball isn’t really your jam. When the film was restructured to focus more on Victoria, the newcomer to the gang of cats, the character needed a solo. Enter T.S., who penned the Golden Globe-nominated original track “Beautiful Ghosts.”

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Netflix’s sweeping romance series Bridgerton is memorable for many reasons. The costumes, the drama, the scenes you absolutely shouldn’t watch with your entire family sitting right there on Christmas morning (just me?).

One such scene, in the middle of “Swish,” the series’ sixth episode, sees Simon and Daphne Hastings…making the most of their newlywed life. The scene is scored by the Vitamin String Quartet’s cover of Taylor’s “Wildest Dreams,” one of many contemporary pop songs they cover for the show. I guarantee you won’t be able to hear the song the same way again.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (Disney+)

The part unplugged concert, part documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is a must for Taylor fans who want to know more about her process behind the 2020 album. The intimate session with Swift and her producers. It’s also a bittersweet look at creating art in the middle of a global pandemic.

Movies and Shows Featuring Boyfriends Past and Present:

Crimson Peak (Netflix)

Before there was Joe, there was Tom Hiddleston. And while Tom has an extensive filmography, and most recently starred in Marvel Studios’ Loki, if you want to see him in a suave, romantic setting, consider Crimson Peak. While it is, yes, technically a horror film, there are enough lush costumes and romantic lighting that make it worth the watch, even if you have to spend half the movie hiding behind your hands.

The Favourite (Amazon Prime, Disney+ Star)

Though Taylor’s current boyfriend (and folklore co-producer) Joe Alwyn doesn’t play a huge role in The Favourite, the movie is still worth a watch. Why? Because the New York premiere of The Favourite was one of the first major events where Taylor and Joe were spotted together in the early days of their romance. Taylor even had a lasting impact on Joe’s co-star, Olivia Colman.

Taylor’s Faves:

Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix)

It’s something of a mutual love affair between Taylor and the long-running ABC drama. Her song “White Horse” was featured in an episode in the show’s fifth season, and Taylor named one of her beloved cats Meridith, after the character Dr. Meridith Grey. Ellen Pompeo even appears in her music video for “Bad Blood,” as does Mariska Hargitay, star of Law and Order: SVU, another favorite show of Taylor’s.

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Taylor Swift is also a huge fan of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. When the multi-talented British comedian swept up Emmy awards for her offbeat, smash success series Fleabag, it was Taylor who wrote up Waller Bridge’s Time 100 profile. The piece is a glowing tribute from one hard-working woman to another. The two even appeared together on the same episode of Saturday Night Live in 2019, where Waller-Bridge hosted, and Taylor performed “False God” and “Lover.”

Killing Eve (Hulu, Crave)

Fleabag might be over, but Killing Eve is still going strong. In its third season, the spy drama is produced and written in part by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Taylor called the series “thrilling” in her Time 100 piece, and it also happens to star Sandra Oh, one-time star of Grey’s Anatomy, bringing the Taylor Swift Television Universe full circle.

Wild Cards With a Taylor Vibe:

Ocean’s 8 (Netflix)

The Met Gala is the centerpiece of Ocean’s 8, with the gang of criminals led by Sandra Bullock’s Debbie Ocean looking to steal priceless gems from the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the First Monday in May.

Since the Met Gala is where Taylor met both Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn, Ocean’s 8 is one of the few ways us mere mortals can hope to experience one of the biggest nights in fashion. And stellar performances by a hugely talented ensemble cast never hurt either.

The Last Jedi (Disney+)

Taylor Swift is a Reylo; I just need proof. And if you’re going to pick one of the Sequel Trilogy to label the Reylo movie, everyone can agree that movie is Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi. Star-crossed Force bonds? Emotionally charged hand touching? Screaming, fighting, almost kissing in the rain? 2 AM, and Rey curses his name?

OK, I got carried away a little, but trust me. Not to mention, folklore includes a couple of songs that sound very much like Taylor processing The Rise of Skywalker. “Exile” and “Hoax” are both Ben Solo mourning songs. She even included a hand touch in the “Willow” video. Taylor, drop your AO3 username.