‘The Unofficial Guide to Universal Orlando 2022’ hitting bookshelves this December

Looking for a gift for an amusement park junkie in your life? “The Unofficial Guide to Universal Orlando 2022″ by Seth Kubersky will soon be available on store shelves! Inside, readers will find many new tips and tricks to help plan their next epic Florida vacation.

Inside, you’ll find detailed, specific information on every ride, show, and restaurant at Universal Orlando Resort. The guide also includes information on where you can find the cheapest Universal Orlando admission tickets, how to save big on Universal’s on-site hotel rooms and skip the regular lines in the parks when to visit to take advantage of the lightest crowds, and everything else you need to know to make the most of your Universal Orlando vacation.

Arriving in stores on Dec. 7, here’s what’s new in “The Unofficial Guide to Universal Orlando 2022”: Comprehensive reviews : In-depth critical assessments of every attraction, including the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster

: In-depth critical assessments of every attraction, including the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster Touring plans : Patented, field-tested touring plans that literally save you hours in line

: Patented, field-tested touring plans that literally save you hours in line Hotel recommendations : An up-close look at each Universal resort hotel, including the new Endless Summer Surfside Inn and Suites

: An up-close look at each Universal resort hotel, including the new Endless Summer Surfside Inn and Suites Dining guide : Ratings and reviews of new menu options and dining venues in the parks and CityWalk, like Bend the Bao

: Ratings and reviews of new menu options and dining venues in the parks and CityWalk, like Bend the Bao COVID-19 updates : The latest information on how Universal Orlando has recovered from COVID-19

: The latest information on how Universal Orlando has recovered from COVID-19 Invaluable advice : Best times of year to visit and how to get around the lines, with details on Universal’s exciting seasonal events such as Halloween Horror Nights and Mardi Gras

: Best times of year to visit and how to get around the lines, with details on Universal’s exciting seasonal events such as Halloween Horror Nights and Mardi Gras The Wizarding World of Harry Potter : Updated tips for taking advantage of Early Park Admission at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and experiencing Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

: Updated tips for taking advantage of Early Park Admission at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and experiencing Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure Sneak peeks : Learn about the upcoming Epic Universe theme park

: Learn about the upcoming Epic Universe theme park New advice: How to take advantage of Virtual Line, Mobile Ordering, and other technological tricks Author Seth Kubersky has worked for more than 20 years as a theatrical artist, culture critic, travel journalist, has written for Attractions Magazine, and serves as the co-host for The Attractions Podcast. He is the author of “The Unofficial Guide to Universal Orlando” and co-author of “The Unofficial Guide to Disneyland” and “The Unofficial Guide to Las Vegas,” as well as a collaborator on “The Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World.”

