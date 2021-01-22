The live-action Uncharted film starring Tom Holland, has been delayed once again. Most recently, it was due out in July 2021, but now has a new release date of February 11, 2022, per Sony Pictures. Uncharted has been in the works for over a decade and has gone through six directors — most recently securing Ruben Fleischer, best known for his work on Zombieland.

The Uncharted movie has been pushed back from this July to Feb. 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/A2ZP8DjDTp — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 22, 2021

The film will star Tom Holland as a younger Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as his mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, as well as supporting cast members, Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle. In 2010 when the film was early in development, Wahlberg was actually planned to star as Nathan Drake but was swapped with Holland.

Here are some images from the upcoming film:

Uncharted began filming in March 2020, but production was slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and finally wrapped up in October of the same year. It will be the first film under the PlayStation Productions umbrella (formerly known as PlayStation Originals), and currently has three video game TV shows in the works, including Twisted Metal, Sly Cooper, and The Last of Us.

Since 2008, the Uncharted movie has gone through numerous script changes and has had a lot of trouble getting off the ground. Several different actors were in talks to star as Nathan Drake including Chris Pratt and Nathan Fillion before securing Holland in 2017.

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune first came to PS3 in 2007 and released to critical acclaim for its visuals, cinematic set-pieces, writing, acting, and received multiple sequels spanning across the PS3, PS4, and even the PS Vita. The most recent entry, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End came to PS4 in 2016 and is meant to serve as the conclusion of Nathan Drake's story, though it's highly likely a studio at Sony is working on a continuation in some form — but it's rumored that longtime series developer, Naughty Dog might have passed the torch to another studio.

