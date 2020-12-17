Though we've been aware of the new Resident Evil film reboot for a while now, we haven't gotten a ton of info about it since its announcement in 2017. This is likely due to many reasons, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic that has plagued this year. However, the film's release date might've just been leaked if a listing on the production company Constantin Film's website is to be believed. According to the site, the Resident Evil film will debut on September 9, 2021.

Constantin Film is the production company behind the movie, so it's very possible this date holds up — barring any production issues due to COVID-19. The Resident Evil movie reboot will serve as an origin story set in 1998 Racoon City, and will be directed by Johannes Roberts.

During an interview with Deadline, Roberts said “with this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences.”

That's an important detail to note since the previous Resident Evil films took many liberties with the franchise. Those films, directed and written by Paul W.S. Anderson were fun popcorn flicks, but never felt true to the series. Much like the Resident Evil games from the 2010s (RE5 and RE6), the Paul W.S. Anderson films seemed to lean too far into action and not enough into the horror genre. The survival-horror elements of the games are what made fans fall in love with it in the first place, so we're hoping the new film reboot will be more creepy than action-packed.

Here's a list of the reboot's cast:

Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield

as Claire Redfield Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield

as Chris Redfield Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine

as Jill Valentine Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker

as Albert Wesker Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy

as Leon S. Kennedy Neal McDonough as William Birkin

as William Birkin Donal Logue as Chief Brian Irons

as Chief Brian Irons Chad Rook as Richard Aiken

Interestingly, the movie reboot isn't the only Resident Evil film in the works. A Netflix show currently titled Resident Evil is also in production via Constantin and will be comprised of eight hour-long episodes. The Netflix show will be based on “the Wesker kids” and will take place over two different timelines.

In addition to that, a third Resident Evil show is in development called Infinite Darkness. It's an animated take on the series and stars Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy. In short, it's a great time to be a Resident Evil fan.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Trailer

Source: Constantin Film via Game Informer