The Fan-First Platform Features More Than 24,000 Comics, Unlimited Offline Reading, Exclusive Events, Community and More Launching in the U.S. on January 21; Will be Available Internationally in Summer 2021!

DC Universe Transforms into DC Universe Infinite — The Ultimate Comic Book Subscription Service

Today DC announced the evolution of DC Universe into DC Universe Infinite, a

premium digital comic book service set to launch on January 21, 2021. With access to

more than 24,000 comic books at launch, DC Universe Infinite subscribers will also

encounter digital-first comics, member access to DC fan events, as well as a steady

stream of recently released comics six months after their physical versions hit store

shelves. Following its initial launch, DC Universe Infinite will begin expanding

globally in Summer 2021.

“Our fans love the platform’s robust library of comic books and, with the transformation, we will not disappoint,” said DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee. “I’m excited to share that not only will DC UNIVERSE INFINITE members still be able to read all of the great comics that they’ve enjoyed but new issues are debuting on the platform quicker than before, digital first exclusives are being created, and the members-only events will begin as soon as possible. There has never been a better time to be a DC fan!”

DC’s premium digital comic book platform will provide members with an expanded

collection of comics and Original Graphic Novels, spanning over 80 years of the DC

Multiverse. Fans can also download comics, graphic novels and originals for unlimited

offline reading on their favorite smartphone or tablet.

Subscribers will also have earlier access to new Digital First comics that include titles

such as Aquaman: Deep Dives, Batman: Gotham Nights, DCeased: Hope at World’s End,

Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, Injustice: Year Zero, Shazam!: Lightning Strikes,

Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing: New Roots and Wonder Woman 84, and

many more. Also debuting on DC Universe Infinite will be DC Universe Infinite

Originals, including new comic content centered around beloved characters…stay tuned

for updates!

The buried lede into today's announcement is that HBO Max will be the new home of premium DC video content including new series, classics, and DC Universe originals — including the third season of Harley Quinn starring Kaley Cuoco which was just renewed!

The fan-favorite community area will be free to all registered and premium DC subscribers

with a full calendar of events planned for 2021. Subscribers will not need to create a new

account as their DC Universe login will transfer to DC Universe Infinite.

For DC Universe subscribers who want ongoing access to premium DC originals, the

special DC Universe member offer to HBO MAX has been extended. In celebration of

Batman Day and the announcement of DC Universe Infinite, a special offer for

eligible subscribers to upgrade their service to include HBO Max for an additional $4.99

per month for a limited time is now available through October 30, 2020.

HBO Max will be the home for premium video content that will include new DC series, key

DC classics and DC Universe originals like Young Justice Seasons 1-4, Titans

Seasons 1-3, Doom Patrol Seasons 1-3, and DC’s Stargirl Season 1. Additionally, HBO

Max has ordered a third season of Warner Bros. Animation’s critically acclaimed DC

Universe adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn, starring Kaley Cuoco, who also

served as executive producer during the first two seasons along with Justin Halpern,

Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register. Harley Quinn will be a Max Original

going forward, and all three seasons of the show will be available.

DC Universe Infinite will be available online at DCUniverseInfinite.com, iOS and

Android devices for $7.99 a month or $74.99 a year ($6.25 a month). On February 1,

2021, every DC Universe Infinite subscriber, existing members or those joining

during the pre-order offer window will receive a special thank you voucher redeemable at

the DC Shop subject to terms and conditions. Annual subscribers will receive a $25

voucher while monthly subscribers will receive a $10 voucher.