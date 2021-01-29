The Tomb Raider series is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and developer Crystal Dynamics is honoring the franchise in more ways than one. Most importantly, the developer released a quick video on Twitter, announcing that Tomb Raider will return at some point in the future — and that the next adventure would “unify” the timelines of the originals and the most recent reboot trilogy.

You can check out the video in full below, including the introduction of a few Crystal Dynamics team members, as well as announcements about the future of the series.

We're celebrating 25 Years of Tomb Raider throughout 2021, with community features, nostalgic content, and surprises along the way! pic.twitter.com/cOmsfVj8jr — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 27, 2021

Tomb Raider Game Director, Will Kerslake said in the video above, “the classic games featured a seasoned and confident adventurer, traveling the world, unlocking its secrets, often standing alone against cataclysmic forces.” Kerslake added, “we envision the future of Tomb Raider unfolding after these established adventures, telling stories that build upon the breadth of both Core Design's and Crystal Dynamics' games — working to unify these timelines.”

Based on the way the new game is described, it could work similarly to what was done with 2018's God of War, which served as a “soft” reboot, but also made reference to the events of the older games.

Along with that, Netflix is working on a new Tomb Raider animated series, taking place “after the events of the video game reboot trilogy.” It's unclear if the animated series will link to the new game that's being developed.

The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021

The most recent game in the series, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, came to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2018 and marked the end of the reboot trilogy. After that, a new game called Tomb Raider Reloaded was announced for mobile devices, though its gameplay and premise still remain under wraps.

Tomb Raider first launched in 1996 for PC, Sega Saturn, and PlayStation and took the world by storm thanks to its smart puzzles, fun platforming, interesting level design — and of course — star of the show, Lara Croft. Since then, Tomb Raider has gotten nearly 20 sequels, spin-offs, and even a set of film adaptations.

Source: Crystal Dynamics